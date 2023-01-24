ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WDAM-TV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: HPD seeking 2 suspects in vandalism case

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying two people wanted for vandalizing property. According to a video uploaded to HPD’s Facebook page, two people are seen who are believed to have spray-painted multiple sections of walls in the 200 block of Forrest Street on Monday, Jan. 23.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Laurel woman charged after son tests positive for drugs

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said a Laurel woman was arrested after her son tested positive for drugs. Investigator’s said 21-year-old April Parker was arrested after both she and her two-year-old son tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine. Sgt. J.D. Carter said the sheriff’s department received a referral from Child Protective Services […]
LAUREL, MS
impact601.com

Powers Fire & Rescue responds to multiple weekend incidents

Powers Fire & Rescue responded to three major incidents on Friday and Saturday with individuals requiring medical transport by EMServ Ambulance Service on all three responses. On Friday afternoon, Powers Fire & Rescue emergency medical responders provided assistance to EMServ medics and Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies at the scene of a shooting on Currie Road. One adult male was transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel suffering from a single gunshot wound to his abdomen.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

UPDATE: Woman arrested in Bok Homa Casino larceny investigation

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County citizens helped the sheriff’s department locate and identify a woman involved in a larceny investigation. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Trinity McCraw was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after public tips led law enforcement to her location. She is charged with commercial burglary of a vehicle.
WRBL News 3

Reward offered for information on killed south Mississippi horses

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A nonprofit group focused on protecting animals and wildlife is offering a reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for killing three horses in George and Greene counties. Organizers of Help Asheville Bears posted the reward after seeing the WKRG story on Monday, Jan. 23. […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Warrant issued for man involved in domestic incident in New Augusta

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A warrant has been issued by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office for a man involved in a domestic violence investigation. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and members of the New Augusta Police Department responded to the Rainer Villa Apartments in New Augusta on Jan. 10, in reference to a domestic incident.
NEW AUGUSTA, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg attorney found guilty of impersonation, harassment

HATTIESURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg attorney was found guilty of impersonating another person online and harassment via the telephone. Pine Belt News reported Brandon Brooks was convicted of the crimes last week and ordered to pay $3,5000 in restitution to Chris P. Lott. Prosecutors said Brooks used Lott’s name to create a fake account. According […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials: Suspect in drug investigation injured in officer-involved shooting

Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Jan. 24, 2023, at approximately 11:45 p.m. near 135 Conerly Road in Braxton, Mississippi. Rankin County Sheriff’s Department deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation when they encountered a subject...
BRAXTON, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of shooting during child custody exchange

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – One person was injured, and another is in jail after a shooting that happened in Hattiesburg on Sunday, January 22. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene just before 8:00 p.m. near Main and East Pine streets. Officers found that two people had gotten into […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

FCSO K9 Abby Jo retires after 8 years of service

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office held a farewell ceremony Wednesday for one of its furry officers, Abby Jo. After eight years of loyal service to the department, the search and recuse bloodhound is retiring from active duty. A younger bloodhound, Juno, will now be...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County deputies revive apparent overdose victim

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies helped revive a 66-year-old man Sunday from an apparent drug overdose. JCSD responded around noon Sunday to a report of a male who had overdosed on what was believed to be fentanyl outside of the Fast Stop convenience store on Mississippi 15 north in the Shady Grove community.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

PRCC food truck began serving Forrest County campus this week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at the Forrest County campus of Pearl River Community College are enjoying a new option when it comes to catching a quick bite between classes. A new food truck operated by PRCC and Aladdin Campus Dining has begun serving hamburgers, tacos, chicken tenders and Philly...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

1 lightning strike in Petal caused damage to several homes

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -Only three weeks into 2023.. and already, The Pine Belt already has seen two, First Alert Weather days. Minimal damage was reported across the Pine Belt, but one lighting strike reportedly touched the ground. Over the past few weeks, we have seen hundreds of lightning strikes across...
PETAL, MS
WDAM-TV

Overdose cases cause concern in Jones County

Southern Miss happy to have Neftali Alvarez back in the fold. Southern Miss happy to have Neftali Alvarez back in the fold. Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson stopped by The University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus Tuesday afternoon for a conference on human trafficking. Perry County sheriff race.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

JCSD taking precautions due to increasing fentanyl cases

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Growing fentanyl overdoses are making law enforcement take extra precautions when responding to calls. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department knows how deadly overdose calls can be, especially when dealing with fentanyl. Recently, with the growing concern and awareness, the department has been taking precautions, not just for themselves, but also for the community.
WJTV 12

Laurel Pizza Hut manager shot during bank robbery

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Pizza Hut manager in Laurel is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery at Regions Bank on Sunday, January 15. The Laurel Leader Call reported police responded to the bank’s location on 16th Avenue. The victim had been shot while making a deposit. She told police the suspect tried […]
LAUREL, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy