Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
USC 77, NO. 8 UCLA 64
Percentages: FG .357, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Singleton 4-9, Campbell 2-3, Bailey 1-1, Jaquez 1-3, Clark 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bona, Jaquez, Singleton). Turnovers: 11 (Campbell 4, Bona 3, Jaquez 3, Bailey). Steals: 8 (Clark 3, Campbell 2, Bailey, Nwuba, Singleton). Technical...
SFGate
SAN DIEGO STATE 85, UTAH STATE 75
Percentages: FG .475, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Funk 4-9, Bairstow 3-6, Ashworth 2-7, Shulga 2-8, Eytle-Rock 0-1, Hamoda 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dorius 2, Akin). Turnovers: 10 (Bairstow 3, Dorius 3, Ashworth 2, Akin, Eytle-Rock). Steals: 5 (Funk 3, Akin 2). Technical...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Comments / 0