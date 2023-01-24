ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

95.9 WCYY

Making a Splash: Water Country in New Hampshire Posts 2023 Season Calendar

If you're anything like this writer, you're already looking forward to summertime. In the aftermath of several almost back-to-back storms, we're more excited than ever for temperatures to warm back up and the world to become sunny and colorful again. A popular destination for both locals and tourists during the summer months is amusement parks, and from New Hampshire's Canobie Lake Park, Story Land, and Santa's Village to Maine's Funtown Splashtown and even Massachusetts' Six Flags New England, there's no shortage of places to enjoy rides, games, and other fun activities with friends and family.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
95.9 WCYY

Matinicus Isle’s New Ferry Will Not Be Named Slow Boat to China

Island people are the best, and they've been tasked with naming a new ferry. Matinicus Isle about 22 miles off the Knox County coast has a tiny harbor full of rocks according to the Bangor Daily News. So not just any ferry or boat can fit in it. Only the M/V Everett Libby is small enough to safely dock in Matinicus. But the Libby is 63 years old and next year will be replaced.
MATINICUS ISLE, ME
Seacoast Current

Internet Shares a Hilarious and True Thing About Ice Cream Shops in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One of the oddities of New England that people from away often notice is just how many seasonal ice cream shops exist throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island (sorry Connecticut). Ice cream has become a big business in the northeast as short summers and massive tourism have led to a spike in the popularity of the sweet, creamy treat. But what really separates New England ice cream shops from the rest of the country? It can be summed up in one hilarious but true tweet.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q97.9

An Open Letter to Everyone on My Bumper During the Snowstorm

Dear "Drivers Who Were On My Bumper During the Snow Storms," What a week huh? It may have felt like winter was avoiding us for a while there, but then it came in and reared its ugly head with three snow storms in less than a week. We went from a considerable snow deficit for the season, to just about where we should be.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Leaving snow on the roof can cause thousands in damage

WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - A 45 minute task such as getting the snow off your roof can save you thousands. That’s what Matt McDougal with HM Construction says. ”You got a lot of ice up there, a lot of snow,” McDougal said. McDougal has been taking care of...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 25-26, 2023

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter storm brought several inches of snow to some parts of New Hampshire Wednesday night into Thursday morning.. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Snow again to impact storm-weary New Hampshire for Wednesday, Thursday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — More snow is on the way to New Hampshire after the state was hit by two strong winter storms in a matter of a few days. The seven most northern counties in New Hampshire are under a winter storm warning and the rest of southern New Hampshire is under a winter weather advisory ahead of the storm set to move in Wednesday afternoon.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
95.9 WCYY

New Hampshire Ice Castles Has a New Opening Date for 2023

It's that magical dream adorned by so many, including Oprah, who touts about it as well. Whether it's annual visits with friends, traditional family outings, that place you've been meaning to visit, or a must to show off to out of town guests, everyone knows about the Ice Castles. Now, drum roll please, after scheduling an opening date later than normal, then cancelling that opening day, a new date is now official, so get those calendars ready.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
MassLive.com

How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)

As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Snow develops through afternoon in New Hampshire

Another storm system is approaching...winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are posted and start taking effect later this afternoon. Initial snow moving in this afternoon will give way to a changeover to wintry mix and rain in the southern half of the state by tonight. Rain and snow move out Thursday with a clearing trend for late week.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine.

