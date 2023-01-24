Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Mayor Gorton gives State of the City County address
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton gave her State of the City County address Tuesday. Gorton began her second term as mayor just weeks ago. “Meeting the needs of Lexington residents” was the focus of Mayor Gorton’s speech. It was the first address she’s held in person in two years because of the pandemic.
wbontv.com
Subject arrested peacefully, and identified from pursuit ending on Boonesboro Road earlier today
The official report on todays events leading up to the closure of Boonesboro Road is out. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division along with Lexington Police Department report they were actively pursuing a vehicle on I-75 south in Fayette County. Post 7 Troopers joined the pursuit as it entered Madison County past the 99- mile marker. The pursuit continued on I-75 until the operator exited at the 95- mile marker, turning left onto Boonsboro Road, where the vehicle came to a stop near Stone Crest Road in Clark County.
wbontv.com
Richmond goes with Rumpke as new waste service provider, with business services beginning soon
The City of Richmond has selected Rumpke Waste & Recycling as its new waste services provider. Transition to the new services will take place in two phases. Starting March 1, Rumpke will provide all Richmond businesses with waste collection service. Residential service will begin January 1, 2024. Richmond’s City Manager...
WTVQ
Vehicle pursuit causes George Rogers Clark High School to go into lockdown
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A vehicle pursuit that shut down part of Highway 627 caused a nearby high school to go into lockdown. Winchester police say Kentucky State Police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area for a pursuit, and “out of an abundance of caution” put George Rogers Clark High School on lockdown during the incident. Police clarified that there is no incident at the school, just the road nearby.
WKYT 27
Fmr. KSP lieutenant colonel sentenced for misappropriating guns from state police
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel Michael Crawford was sentenced to eight months in prison on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In August, Crawford was convicted by a federal jury of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to KSP. According to evidence at trial,...
Lengthy pursuit ends with ‘peaceful surrender’ in Kentucky
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say a woman led law enforcement officials on a high speed chase through three counties on Thursday. According to police, officers were actively chasing a suspect on I-75 South in Fayette County when they entered Madison County past the 99-mile marker. Officers say the pursuit continued on […]
wbontv.com
Woman with firearm flees authorities, closes Boonesboro Road today for hours
Kentucky State Police, Clark & Madison County Sheriff’s offices, Winchester Police Department and other agencies responded an incident on KY 627/Boonesboro Road earlier today shortly before noon. The call was in response to a female suspect who, according to witnesses, fled authorities attempts to detain her at speeds estimated over 100 mph. KSP confirms the woman was in possession of a handgun, but earlier reports of her firing the gun in the pursuit were false.
WKYT 27
Veridian Apartments files eviction cases after weeks of issues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After weeks of issues, The Veridian Apartment Complex has filed 13 eviction cases on tenants. The Lexington Fair Housing Council tells us they have been working with one of those tenants, Justin Berry. Berry says he was told to contact the complex’s attorneys about getting compensation...
fox56news.com
What happened to the Richmond homeless encampment off exit 90?
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Richmond residents are noticing differences as they’re coming on Exit 90, off Interstate 75. The difference, a homeless encampment that has been there for some time is gone. Where Exit 90A circles onto Lexington Road, Richmond residents are used to seeing pitched tents...
WKYT 27
Police: Lexington woman taken in for psyche evaluation after multi-county chase
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman was taken in for a psychological evaluation after a multi-county police chase ended on Thursday. Kentucky State Police says they were pursuing a vehicle on I-75 south that went into Madison County and continued into Clark County before ending on Boonsboro Road near George Rogers Clark High School.
WKYT 27
Petition started to bring wet/dry vote to Madison Co.
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Madison County business owners are pushing to make the county wet. A petition they’ve created to get a wet-dry vote on the November ballot has already gained a lot of momentum, but their time is running out. Wesley Browne is the co-owner of...
WKYT 27
Lexington soccer stadium passes planning commission vote
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After hours of deliberating, and a year of planning, the Lexington Sporting Club’s soccer stadium is another step closer to being built. “We’re excited about what’s to come,” said Lexington Sporting Club President Vince Gabbert. “Our pro team starts in a couple weeks. Our youth club’s been in operation for nine months. And we couldn’t be more excited about the future of soccer here in Central Kentucky.”
WKYT 27
Lexington conducts count of homeless population
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens of volunteers are working to help the homeless population in Lexington. Wednesday night. The annual initiative is designed to identify areas where people experiencing homelessness are, who they are, and supply them with resources. Around 50 volunteers are going out to different areas where they...
Former Kentucky state trooper sentenced to 8 months in fraud case
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel has been sentenced to eight months in prison for taking ammunition and weapons from the state armory over several years. Michael Crawford, 58, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday on one count of defrauding the government. Prosecutors said Crawford...
WKYT 27
Fleming County Schools addresses rumors about possible threat
FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Fleming County Schools is addressing rumors about a student bringing a gun to school. The school district says the rumor of a possible threat was false. The school administration says it has identified several students who were involved in spreading the rumor. District leaders say...
WKYT 27
Lexington serial arson suspect changes plea
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A serial arson suspect in Lexington has changed his plea. Police say Robert Stevens set a dozen fires in 2017 and 2018. All were at homes on Goodloe and Warnock streets in Lexington’s east end, near Stevens’ home. Two of the fires were so...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Fmr. KSP lieutenant colonel sentenced for misappropriating guns from state police
WATCH | Lexington conducts count of homeless population. Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gusty Winds Usher In Some Snow. Gusty winds and crashing temps are showing up as a stout low pressure passes by to the north and northeast. County by County, Pt. 1 (1/25/2023) Updated: 23 hours ago. County...
WTVQ
United Campus Workers of EKU petition against hiring freeze, staff/student worker wages
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Tuesday the United Campus Workers of EKU campaigned against what they describe as an unjust and unethical status quo at the university, following a soft hiring freeze they say was announced by the administration. The freeze only added to the frustrations they already have about...
WKYT 27
Veridian Apartments resident claims complex is offering prorated rent in exchange for silence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tenants at Veridian Apartments are still dealing with challenges from December’s deep freeze. Many say they are getting little to no help or answers from the complex and now say they are being given an ultimatum to get their rent prorated for when they couldn’t be in their homes.
WSAZ
Report: KSP captain files lawsuit, accuses agency of discrimination
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT/Courier Journal) - A Kentucky State Police (KSP) captain is suing the agency due to discrimination. Capt. Jennifer Sandlin serves as post commander for Post 13 in Hazard. Sandlin is the first woman to serve as commander in Post 13′s history. She previously worked at Post 9 Pikeville.
