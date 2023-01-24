ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, KY

WKYT 27

Mayor Gorton gives State of the City County address

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton gave her State of the City County address Tuesday. Gorton began her second term as mayor just weeks ago. “Meeting the needs of Lexington residents” was the focus of Mayor Gorton’s speech. It was the first address she’s held in person in two years because of the pandemic.
LEXINGTON, KY
wbontv.com

Subject arrested peacefully, and identified from pursuit ending on Boonesboro Road earlier today

The official report on todays events leading up to the closure of Boonesboro Road is out. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division along with Lexington Police Department report they were actively pursuing a vehicle on I-75 south in Fayette County. Post 7 Troopers joined the pursuit as it entered Madison County past the 99- mile marker. The pursuit continued on I-75 until the operator exited at the 95- mile marker, turning left onto Boonsboro Road, where the vehicle came to a stop near Stone Crest Road in Clark County.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Vehicle pursuit causes George Rogers Clark High School to go into lockdown

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A vehicle pursuit that shut down part of Highway 627 caused a nearby high school to go into lockdown. Winchester police say Kentucky State Police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area for a pursuit, and “out of an abundance of caution” put George Rogers Clark High School on lockdown during the incident. Police clarified that there is no incident at the school, just the road nearby.
WEHT/WTVW

Lengthy pursuit ends with ‘peaceful surrender’ in Kentucky

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say a woman led law enforcement officials on a high speed chase through three counties on Thursday. According to police, officers were actively chasing a suspect on I-75 South in Fayette County when they entered Madison County past the 99-mile marker. Officers say the pursuit continued on […]
CLARK COUNTY, KY
wbontv.com

Woman with firearm flees authorities, closes Boonesboro Road today for hours

Kentucky State Police, Clark & Madison County Sheriff’s offices, Winchester Police Department and other agencies responded an incident on KY 627/Boonesboro Road earlier today shortly before noon. The call was in response to a female suspect who, according to witnesses, fled authorities attempts to detain her at speeds estimated over 100 mph. KSP confirms the woman was in possession of a handgun, but earlier reports of her firing the gun in the pursuit were false.
WINCHESTER, KY
WKYT 27

Veridian Apartments files eviction cases after weeks of issues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After weeks of issues, The Veridian Apartment Complex has filed 13 eviction cases on tenants. The Lexington Fair Housing Council tells us they have been working with one of those tenants, Justin Berry. Berry says he was told to contact the complex’s attorneys about getting compensation...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

What happened to the Richmond homeless encampment off exit 90?

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Richmond residents are noticing differences as they’re coming on Exit 90, off Interstate 75. The difference, a homeless encampment that has been there for some time is gone. Where Exit 90A circles onto Lexington Road, Richmond residents are used to seeing pitched tents...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Police: Lexington woman taken in for psyche evaluation after multi-county chase

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman was taken in for a psychological evaluation after a multi-county police chase ended on Thursday. Kentucky State Police says they were pursuing a vehicle on I-75 south that went into Madison County and continued into Clark County before ending on Boonsboro Road near George Rogers Clark High School.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Petition started to bring wet/dry vote to Madison Co.

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Madison County business owners are pushing to make the county wet. A petition they’ve created to get a wet-dry vote on the November ballot has already gained a lot of momentum, but their time is running out. Wesley Browne is the co-owner of...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington soccer stadium passes planning commission vote

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After hours of deliberating, and a year of planning, the Lexington Sporting Club’s soccer stadium is another step closer to being built. “We’re excited about what’s to come,” said Lexington Sporting Club President Vince Gabbert. “Our pro team starts in a couple weeks. Our youth club’s been in operation for nine months. And we couldn’t be more excited about the future of soccer here in Central Kentucky.”
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington conducts count of homeless population

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens of volunteers are working to help the homeless population in Lexington. Wednesday night. The annual initiative is designed to identify areas where people experiencing homelessness are, who they are, and supply them with resources. Around 50 volunteers are going out to different areas where they...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Former Kentucky state trooper sentenced to 8 months in fraud case

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel has been sentenced to eight months in prison for taking ammunition and weapons from the state armory over several years. Michael Crawford, 58, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday on one count of defrauding the government. Prosecutors said Crawford...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Fleming County Schools addresses rumors about possible threat

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Fleming County Schools is addressing rumors about a student bringing a gun to school. The school district says the rumor of a possible threat was false. The school administration says it has identified several students who were involved in spreading the rumor. District leaders say...
WKYT 27

Lexington serial arson suspect changes plea

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A serial arson suspect in Lexington has changed his plea. Police say Robert Stevens set a dozen fires in 2017 and 2018. All were at homes on Goodloe and Warnock streets in Lexington’s east end, near Stevens’ home. Two of the fires were so...
LEXINGTON, KY
WSAZ

Report: KSP captain files lawsuit, accuses agency of discrimination

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT/Courier Journal) - A Kentucky State Police (KSP) captain is suing the agency due to discrimination. Capt. Jennifer Sandlin serves as post commander for Post 13 in Hazard. Sandlin is the first woman to serve as commander in Post 13′s history. She previously worked at Post 9 Pikeville.
FRANKFORT, KY

