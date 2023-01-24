ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The 2022 PFWA All-NFL team

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1Mqs_0kOwJDa100

The 2022 NFL regular season is over and it is time for end-of-season awards. The Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA), comprised of football reporters and analysts across the country, voted on the top players at each position in the league and in each conference.

Below is the full All-NFL team, as voted on by the PFWA.

Quarterback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UOqI0_0kOwJDa100
 Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Running back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iBC4d_0kOwJDa100
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Wide receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IUPH2_0kOwJDa100

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Tight end

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GydwI_0kOwJDa100

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19s29D_0kOwJDa100
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

T Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

T Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

G Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns

G Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

C Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

Defensive line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0243UV_0kOwJDa100
 (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

DE Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

DE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

DT Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

DT Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

Linebackers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xItpl_0kOwJDa100
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

OLB Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

MLB Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

Cornerback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L7DOB_0kOwJDa100
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sauce Gardner, New York Jets

Pat Surtain, Denver Broncos

Safeties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0heQlQ_0kOwJDa100
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

S Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

Special teams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LtX6s_0kOwJDa100
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

K Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders

P Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs

KR Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers

PR Marcus Jones, New England Patriots

ST Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders

