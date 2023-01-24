Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a vehicle fire on I-75 south in Ft. Wright
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle fire on I-75 south in Fort Wright. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Ohio Avenue in Whitewater Township
HOOVEN, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Ohio Avenue in Whitewater Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Union Centre Boulevard in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Union Centre Boulevard in West Chester Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to a report of a crash with entrapment on Steamboat Way near West Chester
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews respond to a report of a crash with entrapment on Steamboat Way and Canal Way, near West Chester. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WLWT 5
Report of traffic light out at Cox Road and US 42 in West Chester
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Report of traffic light out at Cox Road and US 42 in West Chester Township. Use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
WLWT 5
All lanes reopen on south I-71/75 in Fort Wright
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — UPDATE:. All lanes are now open on southbound Interstate 71/75 at Kyles Lane. A crash is blocking lanes on the interstate in Kenton County, Thursday evening. Traffic cameras provided by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet show police blocking the two left lanes along southbound Interstate 71/75...
Ohio youth dies in four-wheeler crash after striking tree
An Ohio juvenile is dead after an early morning crash on Sunday. The Coshocton Sheriff’s Office said they received a call of a possible injury crash at the intersection of SR 651 and TR 231 in Crawford TWP. Officials say when they arrived they found two Coshocton Juveniles were traveling southbound on TR 231 on […]
Yahoo Sports
These schools are closed or delayed Friday for road conditions, weather
Several schools in the region are operating on delays or are closed Friday. There is a light coating of snow on some streets and with temperatures in the low 20s early Friday, slick spots on the roads are a concern - especially on bridges and overpasses. The list below will...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police mourn the loss of Capitol Police Officer and Retired Trooper Tim Denny
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of Tim Denny, P.E. 3169, who served as a Trooper with the Indiana State Police and a Capitol Police Officer for nearly 47 years. Tim Denny was from Anderson Indiana and a 1972 graduate of Anderson High School. He...
Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana
UPDATE: Miranda Huckeby shared on social media that Sky secured a ride from New Mexico. If all goes as planned, Sky and Merrick should be reunited by Friday. Original story: ANDERSON, Ind.- An 8-year-old boy is without his companion dog. The Huckeby family was driving cross-country in the process of moving to central Indiana from […]
All counties remove Level 1 Snow Emergency
Weather conditions led multiple counties around the Miami Valley to issue snow emergencies.
Coroner’s office identifies man hit, killed by truck in Harrison Twp.; deputies investigating
HARRISON TWP. — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man they believe was hit by a truck Sunday afternoon. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man Monday as Ray Kennedy, 60, of Dayton. Deputies were called out to the 3500 block...
crawfordcountynow.com
Northwest Ohio expected to receive brunt of weather system
BOWLING GREEN—A storm system will arrive in northwest Ohio by midnight tonight, bringing several inches of snow and winds. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is preparing for the following:. The weather system is expected to enter northwest Ohio by as early as 11 p.m. or midnight tonight. The...
WLWT 5
Hour by hour: When winter storm moves through Cincinnati area
CINCINNATI — Just as one winter storm moves out, another takes aim at Greater Cincinnati. Accumulating snow brings potential for snow-covered roads midweek. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Check out the hour by hour forecast by clicking through the slides above.
A few snow emergencies in effect where snow fell the most
Some counties in the Tri-State issued snow emergencies for early Wednesday morning before the reality of the weather came in to focus.
wdrb.com
Man accused of stealing checks from southern Indiana businesses arrested in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of stealing and washing checks from several southern Indiana businesses was arrested in Kentucky after trying to cash one of them. Police arrested Steve Wright, 54, after he tried to cash a check at a bank in Shepherdsville. At least two southern Indiana...
Area officer indicted on OVI, weapons charges
CENTERVILLE — An area officer arrested in Centerville last month was indicted Tuesday. Patrick J. Bucci, 46, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, OVI and using weapons while intoxicated. On Dec. 14 Centerville police pulled...
WCPO
'Who Dey think they gonna stop this wedding?': Northern Kentucky couple plans Bengals-themed nuptials
NEWPORT, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky couple plans on saying "Who Dey" in addition to "I do" at their Bengals-themed wedding. Ben Steely and Donna Goad are taking their love for each other — and their favorite team — to a whole new level for their upcoming nuptials. The couple's wedding invitations resemble game tickets, and when they tie the knock Feb. 11, they'll be decked out in orange and black.
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
