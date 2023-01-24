ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater Township, OH

WLWT 5

All lanes reopen on south I-71/75 in Fort Wright

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — UPDATE:. All lanes are now open on southbound Interstate 71/75 at Kyles Lane. A crash is blocking lanes on the interstate in Kenton County, Thursday evening. Traffic cameras provided by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet show police blocking the two left lanes along southbound Interstate 71/75...
FORT WRIGHT, KY
WTRF- 7News

Ohio youth dies in four-wheeler crash after striking tree

An Ohio juvenile is dead after an early morning crash on Sunday. The Coshocton Sheriff’s Office said they received a call of a possible injury crash at the intersection of SR 651 and TR 231 in Crawford TWP. Officials say when they arrived they found two Coshocton Juveniles were traveling southbound on TR 231 on […]
OHIO STATE
FOX59

Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana

UPDATE: Miranda Huckeby shared on social media that Sky secured a ride from New Mexico. If all goes as planned, Sky and Merrick should be reunited by Friday. Original story: ANDERSON, Ind.- An 8-year-old boy is without his companion dog. The Huckeby family was driving cross-country in the process of moving to central Indiana from […]
INDIANA STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Northwest Ohio expected to receive brunt of weather system

BOWLING GREEN—A storm system will arrive in northwest Ohio by midnight tonight, bringing several inches of snow and winds. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is preparing for the following:. The weather system is expected to enter northwest Ohio by as early as 11 p.m. or midnight tonight. The...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Hour by hour: When winter storm moves through Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI — Just as one winter storm moves out, another takes aim at Greater Cincinnati. Accumulating snow brings potential for snow-covered roads midweek. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Check out the hour by hour forecast by clicking through the slides above.
WHIO Dayton

Area officer indicted on OVI, weapons charges

CENTERVILLE — An area officer arrested in Centerville last month was indicted Tuesday. Patrick J. Bucci, 46, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, OVI and using weapons while intoxicated. On Dec. 14 Centerville police pulled...
CENTERVILLE, OH
WCPO

'Who Dey think they gonna stop this wedding?': Northern Kentucky couple plans Bengals-themed nuptials

NEWPORT, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky couple plans on saying "Who Dey" in addition to "I do" at their Bengals-themed wedding. Ben Steely and Donna Goad are taking their love for each other — and their favorite team — to a whole new level for their upcoming nuptials. The couple's wedding invitations resemble game tickets, and when they tie the knock Feb. 11, they'll be decked out in orange and black.
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.

One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
INDIANA STATE

