uptownmessenger.com
Death in burning ‘man cave’ shed ruled a homicide
Firefighters made a tragic discovery on Jan. 15 while extinguishing a one-alarm fire in the Leonidas neighborhood: Larry Williams, 64, was found dead inside a burning shed. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office made another discovery during Williams’ autopsy: The cause of death was not smoke inhalation. Williams had been shot to death.
fox8live.com
New Orleans walking krewes struggle to afford carnival security
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that Mardi Gras krewes could prepare to roll down traditional routes with the security they need, smaller krewes say they’re struggling. Traditionally, parades that don’t roll out in the two weeks leading up to and on Fat Tuesday have to...
fox8live.com
Jefferson Parish deputies search for armed suspects after opening fire near Metairie apartments
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for two armed suspects they shot at near an apartment complex in Metairie late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning (Jan. 26). A JPSO spokesman said Thursday at 1:15 a.m. that the two suspects remained at large, after...
Suspect wanted for stabbing victim inside Gretna home
The NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with stabbing incident that occurred Monday (Jan. 23) in Gretna.
fox8live.com
Criminals in cars stolen in New Orleans wreak havoc in neighboring parishes
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Two armed robbery suspects remain at large and another man was arrested in two separate car chases and crashes in less than 12 hours in Jefferson Parish. Both crashes involved cars stolen from New Orleans. In the first instance, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman says...
NOPD: Persons of interest wanted for questioning in shooting investigation
The NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two subjects wanted as persons of interest in connection to shooting incident Sunday (Jan. 8).
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate three shootings
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three different shootings. The first shooting was reported around 9:14 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and Wales Street. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The...
wgno.com
St. Bernard Parish chase ends in N.O., leads to illegal discovery
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Two New Orleans men are behind bars facing numerous charges after a traffic stop in St. Bernard Parish. Just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 25), deputies with the Field Operations Bureau were on patrol in Chalmette when they attempted to pullover a 2006 Chevrolet Impala speeding on Paris Road with an expired license plate.
One dead, one wounded in two separate shootings minutes apart
The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of two separate shootings that left one dead and one wounded Wednesday.
WDSU
LDWF: 2 men cited for littering in Orleans Parish
NEW ORLEANS — Two Slidell men were cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on separate occasions for allegedly littering in Orleans Parish. Officials said Patrick M. Pfalzgraf, 30, was cited on Jan 13, and Romg R. Stewart, 26, was cited on Jan. 15. Both men were accused of gross littering.
Gentilly store manager threatened by mask-wearing gunman
he NOPD is asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred at a business in the Gentilly Terrace area Tuesday (Jan. 24).
NOLA.com
Former superintendent: NOPD needs to bring back proactive policing
According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, 2022 ended with more murders than any year since 1996, with more than 700 incidents (which does not count actual victims) of shootings and a 39% increase in reported armed robberies. Put another way, 2022, compared to 2019, shows gains of 131% in homicide, 88% in shootings, 156% in carjacking and 20% in armed robbery calls to the New Orleans Police Department.
fox8live.com
Residents of the Esplanade Apartments voice frustrations after days of no electricity
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Esplanade at City Park Apartment complex is a towering presence, but tenants say lately living there is trying their patience. Since Saturday (Jan. 21), they say they have had partial or total power outages. Joyce Gregory lives in the multi-floor building. “It’s just tough, it’s...
WANTED: Ski-masked subject accused of carjacking victim with unknown weapon
Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday ( Jan. 25) the victim, driving a black 2015 Infiniti Q50, parked in the 4100 block of General DeGaulle Drive.
Suspect wanted in French Quarter armed robbery
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect in connection with an armed robbery stabbing incident that occurred Wednesday (Jan. 25) in the French Quarters.
SWAT roll after Filmore area shooting, leaves victim dead
According to the NOPD, officers responded to the scene in the 4500 block of Pelita Street just after 2 p.m.
fox8live.com
Victims shot Wednesday afternoon in Lower Ninth Ward, Treme neighborhoods
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot about four minutes and four miles apart Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 25), New Orleans police said. Initial reports indicated a man was shot in the chest at 4:02 p.m. in the 5300 block of Marais Street in the Ninth Ward. The NOPD confirmed the victim had died shortly before 5 p.m.
NOPD: Reported vehicle burglar wanted in N. O. East
The incident reportedly happened Thursday (Jan. 19) in the 4700 block of Sandalwood Drive.
NOPD reassigns 2 cops in criminal investigation
The New Orleans Police Department has reassigned two police officers, pending the outcome of a criminal investigation.
NOLA.com
JPSO deputy shot at man with gun who fled traffic stop in Metairie, authorities say
A Jefferson Parish deputy shot at a man with a gun who fled a traffic stop in Metairie, authorities said early Thursday. Update: Another chase reported Thursday in Old Metairie. They believe he was injured but said they don't know if he was hit by a bullet or hurt in...
