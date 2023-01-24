ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uptownmessenger.com

Death in burning ‘man cave’ shed ruled a homicide

Firefighters made a tragic discovery on Jan. 15 while extinguishing a one-alarm fire in the Leonidas neighborhood: Larry Williams, 64, was found dead inside a burning shed. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office made another discovery during Williams’ autopsy: The cause of death was not smoke inhalation. Williams had been shot to death.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

New Orleans walking krewes struggle to afford carnival security

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that Mardi Gras krewes could prepare to roll down traditional routes with the security they need, smaller krewes say they’re struggling. Traditionally, parades that don’t roll out in the two weeks leading up to and on Fat Tuesday have to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate three shootings

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three different shootings. The first shooting was reported around 9:14 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and Wales Street. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

St. Bernard Parish chase ends in N.O., leads to illegal discovery

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Two New Orleans men are behind bars facing numerous charges after a traffic stop in St. Bernard Parish. Just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 25), deputies with the Field Operations Bureau were on patrol in Chalmette when they attempted to pullover a 2006 Chevrolet Impala speeding on Paris Road with an expired license plate.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

LDWF: 2 men cited for littering in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS — Two Slidell men were cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on separate occasions for allegedly littering in Orleans Parish. Officials said Patrick M. Pfalzgraf, 30, was cited on Jan 13, and Romg R. Stewart, 26, was cited on Jan. 15. Both men were accused of gross littering.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Former superintendent: NOPD needs to bring back proactive policing

According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, 2022 ended with more murders than any year since 1996, with more than 700 incidents (which does not count actual victims) of shootings and a 39% increase in reported armed robberies. Put another way, 2022, compared to 2019, shows gains of 131% in homicide, 88% in shootings, 156% in carjacking and 20% in armed robbery calls to the New Orleans Police Department.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Victims shot Wednesday afternoon in Lower Ninth Ward, Treme neighborhoods

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot about four minutes and four miles apart Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 25), New Orleans police said. Initial reports indicated a man was shot in the chest at 4:02 p.m. in the 5300 block of Marais Street in the Ninth Ward. The NOPD confirmed the victim had died shortly before 5 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy