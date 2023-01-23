ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

gamblingnews.com

BetBonanza Expands Content Offering Via ESA Gaming Deal

ESA Gaming, a provider of innovative casino games, has made a foray into Nigeria thanks to a deal that will see it supply the gaming and sports betting operator betBonanza with content. BetBonanza Secures Content from ESA Gaming. As a fast-growing company, betBonanza is always looking to enhance its content...
gamblingnews.com

GiG Inks Head of Terms Deal with Major European Operator

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG), a provider of cloud-based products and platform services and performance marketing to the iGaming industry, has penned a Head of Terms agreement with a major casino company in Europe. Although the company did not disclose the name of its new partner, it noted that it is a “well-known” local land-based operator.
gamblingnews.com

EQL Games and Jelly to Deliver on More iLottery Products

Jelly, which is an expert in iGaming products and services, will collaborate with EQL Games to develop new games for iLottery products, with a particular target on the US market. Other jurisdictions will also be covered as part of the two companies’ push towards new markets and into new verticals of the iGaming experience.
gamblingnews.com

Spotlight Unveils Its Innovative SaaS Product Line

The London-based company made an official press release, sharing information about its newest SaaS product lineup. A top-of-the-line solution for sports betting and fantasy sports, it boasts seamless integration with no loss of quality, highlighting Spotlight’s dedication to its partners. The SaaS product line cements the developer’s position as a speed-to-market leader and is a vital stepping stone toward its 2023 expansion plans.
gamblingnews.com

Rank Group Publishes Interim H1 Results, Warns of High Costs Pressure

In December 2022, UK’s leading gambling company released a trading update that presented a performance overview of the five months that ended on November 30. The update also spoke about the company’s recovery which had been slowed down in the context of the shrinking UK market. Now, the...
Benzinga

Exclusive: Getting High On The Go With A Nebulizer? This Company Is Launching A Pocket-Sized Solution

Synergy Life Science, Inc. has developed Nebi: a pocket-sized and fully battery-operated nebulizer for use in a variety of applications. It has long been accepted that the lungs are one of the most effective pathways into the human body, as evidenced by the popularity of nebulizers for the delivery of medicines and therapeutics and the rise of vapes and electronic cigarettes for smoking cessation or recreational purposes. Evidence now definitively shows that vapes and e-cigarettes — often touted as healthy alternatives to traditional smoking — are extremely harmful to the lungs. The heated oils and inhaled vapors can build up deep in the lungs causing lasting damage, whether users are partaking in cannabis, nicotine, or even wellness blends.
Anna S.

Simply sued! Coca-Cola faces a $8 trillion lawsuit, claim ´All natural´ contains high levels of toxic forever chemicals.

Plaintiff Joseph Lurenz filed a lawsuit in New York on December 28, 2022, attempting to bring a class action against Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice are accused of misleading consumers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been proven to contain hazardous PFAS at levels "hundreds of times" beyond official warning limits for drinking water, according to a new class-action complaint in the US.
TechCrunch

Memfault raises $24M to help companies manage their growing IoT device fleets

Capitalizing on the trends, Memfault, a platform that allows IoT device manufacturers to find issues in their edge products over the cloud, has closed a $24 million Series B funding round led by Stripes, with participation from the 5G Open Innovation Lab, Partech and Uncork. The investment brings Memfault’s total raised to more than $35 million following an $8.5 million cash infusion in April 2021.
gamblingnews.com

PlayAGS to Provide Slot Content for Caesars Sportsbook & Casino

Supplier of gaming products and services to the global gaming industry, PlayAGS, announced it has signed a new online game content partnership with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino. Boost Caesar’s Online Slot Content. The partnership between PlayAGS and Caesars will see the supplier of slots and table games provide the...
TechCrunch

Spatial Labs, a web3 infrastructure and hardware company, closes $10M seed round

“The metaverse to us is not a virtual space that people go to spend time in. It’s a world in which we can add more context to your real world and make your real world more enjoyable,” Sandu told TechCrunch. “We’re going to be responsible for catalyzing a completely new generation to be more conscious of their environment; more conscious of how they spend and how they buy.”
gamblingnews.com

Amelco Among the First Sports Suppliers to Go Live in Ohio

The company has benefited from this expansion by introducing its outstanding and comprehensive sports betting product to the North American market, and Amelco already has strong positions in 12 regulated states. Amelco Reaps Benefits of Moving Early on the US. Amelco expects two more jurisdictions to be announced before long...
gamblingnews.com

Salsa Technology Teams Up with Miracl to Address MFA Legislation

The new partnership aims to enhance the login process for Salsa Technology’s online customers while also complying with upcoming 2023 legislation. Miracl Partnership Puts Salsa Technology Ahead of Industry Legislative Trends. Legislative changes are expected in North America with New Jersey and Ontario leading the way by introducing a...
gamblingnews.com

Red Knot Names McNamara as Account Director amid Canadian Expansion

Red Knot Communications, a company describing itself as a boutique PR and communications agency serving the sports betting and gaming industry, has expanded its team with a key hire who will support the company’s Canadian operations. McNamara Joins the Team. The one joining Red Knot is the experienced Andy...
gamblingnews.com

Scientific Games Solidifies LATAM Presence with New Development Contract

Scientific Games continues its drive to solidify its position as an international leader in lottery systems production and management. The developer expanded its partnership with Lotería Nacional de Beneficencia de El Salvador, the National Lottery of El Salvador, agreeing to develop exclusive new titles and bolster the organization’s instant game catalog.
gamblingnews.com

PredictIt to Shut Down for Violating Terms of Operation

PredictIt, the popular futures exchange tied to political events, has until February 15 to close all existing markets and shut down, putting an end to the legal availability in the US of bets on political events. Violation of Terms. Established in collaboration with the Victoria University of Wellington, in New...
gamblingnews.com

KSA Serves JOI Gaming $400K Fine over Advertising to Young Adults

On Wednesday, the gambling watchdog unveiled details regarding the €400,000 ($436,300) regulatory sanction. Prior to introducing the fine, the regulator launched a probe into JOI Gaming’s operations on the Dutch market. The investigation uncovered that between December 8, 2021, and March 7, 2022, the operator sent out promotional messages for its website jacks.nl to its customer base.

