Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Won't Appear On Balcony If They're Invited To King Charles' Coronation, Source Claims

By Stephanie Kaplan
 3 days ago
It appears that even if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle score invites to King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla 's coronation in May, a source insisted to a news outlet it's "unlikely" that they'll be allowed to attend the famous Buckingham Palace balcony greeting.

The claim comes shortly after the palace made an official announcement on the weekend-long festivities, which will take place from Saturday, May 6, to Monday, May 8.

After the Westminster Abbey service, "Their Majesties will return to Buckingham Palace in a larger ceremonial procession," where they'll be joined by other members of the monarchy," the letter revealed. "At Buckingham Palace, The King and The Queen Consort, accompanied by Members of the Royal Family, will appear on the balcony to conclude the day’s ceremonial events ."

Many people think the language included points to Harry and Meghan being banned from the balcony since they're no longer working members of the family.

DISGRACED PRINCE ANDREW WILL BEG FOR KING CHARLES' CONSENT TO START USING HRH TITLE AGAIN, CLAIMS JOURNALIST

As OK! reported, the Duke of Sussex touched on the possibility of attending during his ITV interview.

"There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, the door is always open ," he explained. "The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it."

Some believe the royals purposely chose to have the ceremony on May 6 since it's Archie 's birthday, but royal expert Katie Nicholl thinks otherwise.

PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE DISMISS JEREMEY CLARKSON'S APOLOGY, POINT OUT HIS HISTORY OF 'SPREADING HATE RHETORIC AND MISOGYNY'

"Well, having the coronation on Archie's birthday is definitely not a snub. I think it’s very much a happy coincidence," she previously told Entertainment Tonight . "Obviously, a huge amount of planning has to go into an important moment in history, such as a coronation, and the royal calendar is full of anniversaries and birthdays, so I think this is absolutely one of those occasions where it’s a coincidence and hopefully a happy coincidence."

Daily Mail reported on whether Harry and Meghan would attend the balcony ceremony.

