City of Casper Offered $100,000 Grant Towards New Parks and Rec Master Plan
At Tuesday's city council work session, the City of Casper was presented a $100,000 grant by the Natrona County Recreation Joint and Power Board, which will go towards creating a 'Parks and Recreation Master Plan.'. It was asked by the city, that the council approve the acceptance of the grant,...
Natrona School Board Approves Semi-Truck Bid for Diesel Classes
The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees on Monday awarded Peterbilt of Wyoming the bid for a diesel semi-truck and trailer for the Pathways Innovation Center. School district executive director Steve Ellbogen said Pathways Innovation Center students will use the truck and trailer for their diesel mechanics classes. The...
Kelly Walsh Girls Golf, Tennis Teams Say Hi to the Natrona County School Board
The Natrona County School District board of trustees saw some of the fruit of their education efforts when they greeted representatives of two championship sports teams on Monday. Most of the members of the Kelly Walsh High School girls tennis team and one member of girls golf team gathered at...
WYDOT Hosting Public Open House Regarding I-25 Bridge Reconstruction Project
The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced that they are hosting a public open house on Thursday, January 26 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. regarding the upcoming project that will replace four interstate 25 bridges, as well as the F Street bridge, over the North Platte River. That's according to...
Natrona County Public Library Hosting ‘Poetry Out Loud’ Competition for High School Students
The Natrona County Public Library is hosting the 'Poetry Out Loud' regional competition on Saturday, February 11, 2023. This competition is geared towards high schools with a story to tell. "The Library is seeking registrants for Poetry Out Loud, a national recitation competition for high school students organized by the...
Winter Storm Advisory: Heavy Snow, Bitter Cold Expected in Natrona County
The National Weather service warns of a winter storm for the Casper-area, with the possibility of 8" of snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Saturday through Tuesday...Bitterly cold temperatures likely East of the Divide. High temperatures may stay below zero with...
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/26/23 – 1/27/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Kelly Walsh High School Gets Gifts for Uniforms for Cheer, Dance, Robotics Teams
Kelly Walsh High School's cheer team, dance team and robotics team will be receiving new uniforms and jerseys after the Natrona County School District board of trustees approved two donations for them on Monday. Energy Labs donated $2,600 to help with the purchase of uniforms for the cheer and dance...
New Lunch Menu, Saturday Doughnuts, and Fresh Fish for Casper’s Grant Street Grocery & Market
Grant Street Grocery and Market's website announces: New Year, New Menu!. They've got a ton of new items to choose from, including the "Grown up Grilled Cheese" that piqued my interest--a smoked gouda and cheddar sandwhich on grilled sourdough or wheat with a side of hot pepper bacon jam. Hot dang!
Casper Man Will Spend Time Behind Bars After Crashing into City Planter
A Casper man was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for leading a trooper on a chase resulting in the destruction of one city planter, tree, and another's parked vehicle. Jesse James Dewitt heard the charges against him from Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 26.
Can You Save Money On Eggs By Raising Your Own Wyoming Chickens?
Egg prices are out of control and we're all looking for ways to save. How about raising your own chickens?. Depending on where you live, there's a good chance you can raise chickens in your backyard. Casper for instance allows for 6 chickens to be raised at your families residence.
Avoid Area: Crash at Casper Mountain Road & Wyoming Boulevard
Motorists should avoid the intersection of Casper Mountain Road and Wyoming Boulevard where emergency crews are responding to a collision Monday morning. At this time, it is unknown whether the crash caused injuries. Be safe and be patient with the first responders.
Casper Fire-EMS Knocks Down House Fire This Morning
A news release from the Casper Fire-EMS said that they were dispatched to the 5000 block of East 17th Street this morning at 8:12 a.m. for a reported structure fire. The release said a home security system company reported it to telecommunications with the Casper Public Safety. When they arrived...
Tremendous Castle On Casper Mountain With Epic Tower For Sale
Rapunzel, Rapunzel let down your hair. Is your head in the clouds? Always stargazing? This might be the property for you. Listed by Real Estate Leaders, this house on Casper Mountian might be the most interesting property for sale. It is a work in progress as it is incomplete. That...
Go Fish, Go! Goldfish Racing at Gruner Brothers Brewery Friday Night
Just when you think you've seen it all. Gruner Brothers Brewing is holding aquatic races Friday night to see who has the fastest goldfish in Casper. Races begin at 7:00 down a 12' long dragstrip. "Whoever wins the bracket will take home half the entry fees! Winnings depends on signups!"
Casper Man Hears 5-8 Year Sentence for Molesting 8-Year-Old Girl
In the spring of last year, a Casper man was charged with first-, second- and third-degree sexual abuse of a minor. The most serious charge is punishable by a 25- to 50-year prison sentence. Court documents state Donald Glen Caraveau was born in 1969 and the girl was born in...
PHOTOS: A Look Back at Casper’s Snow Day on January 3rd
Remember earlier this year when Casper got over a foot of snow and the mountain saw over 20"??. It's not very often the schools call for a snow day in our area. But when they do...the kids of Casper take full advantage!. We asked for 'em, you sent 'em. Check...
Watch DJ Nyke Take a Nasty Tumble in the Radio Station Parking Lot
There's one thing you learn about walking around Wyoming in the winter time and that's always be aware of your surroundings... or else!. I found out the hard way on Monday (January 23rd, 2023), that running after a fresh snow is not the smartest thing to do, especially not in a parking lot that hasn't been cleared off yet.
Casper Man Pleads Guilty to Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm
A Casper man -- convicted and sentenced for a fourth DUI in 10 years after being found passed out at an intersection downtown in 2021 -- pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm during a hearing in federal court in Cheyenne on Monday. Steven Robert Venjohn...
VIDEO: Off-the-Clock Arborist Rescues Cat From High Atop a Tree
Alexander Jennings has never met a tree he hasn't wanted to climb. That's how it was when he was a kid, and that's how he is now. Some people have mountains, others have trees. The metaphor is the same. Which is why when Jennings (known to his friends and coworkers...
