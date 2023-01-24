ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

foxillinois.com

Parents still have concerns about new School of Choice

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Unit 4 School Board on Monday night officially modified the current School of Choice program by passing what is known as Scenario 4. Unit 4 Superintendent Dr. Sheila Boozer advocated for Scenario 4, saying this change needs to happen now, because if not now, when? She continuously assured parents and community members that the district has teams in place ready to take on Scenario 4, and that she and the board believes this is best for students. Though despite their best efforts, many still have concerns.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Advocacy group wants Mahomet-Seymour parents to voice concerns over bullying

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCCU) — Following a Mahomet-Seymour School Board member leaving a meeting last week out of frustration, a local organization is encouraging families to share their concerns as well. Family First Advocacy (FFA) said this is due to the Mahomet-Seymour School Board not taking action to address bullying.
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object

BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
BEMENT, IL
foxillinois.com

Board approves tuition increases for UIUC and UIC

CHICAGO (WICS) — The University of Illinois Board of Trustees on Thursday approved modest tuition increases for in-state freshmen starting school next fall at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) and the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC). Tuition will increase by 1.9 % for incoming in-state freshmen in Urbana-Champaign...
CHICAGO, IL
foxillinois.com

Free dental exams and cleanings for children at Parkland College

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Children have a chance to get free dental exams and cleanings at Parkland Community College Dental Hygiene Clinic located at 2400 W. Bradley in Champaign from 8 a.m. to noon on February 11. The event is part of the Children’s Dental Access Program through the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Urbana High School student sentenced

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — An Urbana High School student on Wednesday learned her fate in court after she pleaded guilty last month to a charge of disorderly conduct connected to threats made to the high school. The 16-year-old girl was sentenced to 30 days of detention. She has already...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Decatur using big money to revamp the city’s look

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) –Decatur is taking another step toward revitalizing the city. The Economic and Development team is using one million dollars worth of ARPA money to cover the cost of the improvements. More than 500 people applied, but not everyone will get the upgrades. The rehab program requires homeowners to live in the house […]
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Illinois State University fraternity suspended until 2025

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Kappa Sigma fraternity at Illinois State University (ISU) has been suspended until Dec. 31, 2025, for violating the code of conduct. The Director of Media Relations at ISU says the suspension is related to incidents in the fall 2022 semester that involved vandalism to other Greek houses. The vandalism contained derogatory anti-LGBTQ slurs.
NORMAL, IL
foxillinois.com

Champaign-Urbana conducts yearly count of unsheltered population

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Champaign County Continuum of Service Providers to the Homeless on Thursday conducted its annual homeless count. The homeless count, also known as The Point in Time Count, takes place across the cities of Champaign and Urbana. This count helps homeless service providers track the progress...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
wznd.com

Kappa Sigma fraternity suspended from ISU through 2025

NORMAL, Ill. – The Kappa Sigma chapter at Illinois State University has officially been suspended by the university’s Dean of Students office January 25, 2023. The official suspension will begin effective immediately until December 31, 2025. This decision comes in the wake of a superfluity of derogatory actions...
NORMAL, IL
smilepolitely.com

Negligent landlords and renters’ rights in C-U

For low- and moderate-income residents in Champaign-Urbana, affordable, safe, and comfortable housing is hard to come by. Like many social issues, this issue has only been exacerbated by the COVID pandemic. The League of Women Voters of Champaign County recently posted an informative video on the subject if you want a deep dive into the topic. That said, the recent issue with Champaign Park Apartments provides a chilling (pun intended) representation of the issues.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
smilepolitely.com

The Champaign-Urbana Police Data Project launches next week

Invisible Institute, a nonprofit investigative journalism organization out of Chicago, is launching a new tool meant to hold police in Champaign and Urbana accountable to the public. Members of the group will be at the Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center on Wednesday, February 1st, to introduce the project, provide space for questions, and begin to examine the data.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Gov. Pritzker in Decatur to announce $113.8M investment in downstate transit

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker was in Decatur Tuesday morning to announce that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud to announce the third round of Rebuild Illinois projects...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Woman convicted of murder in 2021 Champaign shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County jury recently found a 22-year-old woman guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in October of 2021. Arieana Colbert was convicted of shooting and killing Acarrie Ingram-Triner the night of Oct. 20, 2021. Police said there was an argument in an […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Egg shortage, high prices prompt more to raise backyard chickens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage of eggs at the grocery store. The price of eggs is now costing on average $4.25 a dozen, which is a 138% price increase from 2021. Due to the price spike, many...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Man arrested on U of I campus with loaded guns

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said officers found two guns in his possession during a traffic stop on campus. Officials said Ronald Bufkin, 29, was pulled over at the intersection of Fourth and Chalmers Streets because he disobeyed a stop sign. When Bufkin stepped […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

