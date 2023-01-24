Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Parents still have concerns about new School of Choice
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Unit 4 School Board on Monday night officially modified the current School of Choice program by passing what is known as Scenario 4. Unit 4 Superintendent Dr. Sheila Boozer advocated for Scenario 4, saying this change needs to happen now, because if not now, when? She continuously assured parents and community members that the district has teams in place ready to take on Scenario 4, and that she and the board believes this is best for students. Though despite their best efforts, many still have concerns.
foxillinois.com
Advocacy group wants Mahomet-Seymour parents to voice concerns over bullying
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCCU) — Following a Mahomet-Seymour School Board member leaving a meeting last week out of frustration, a local organization is encouraging families to share their concerns as well. Family First Advocacy (FFA) said this is due to the Mahomet-Seymour School Board not taking action to address bullying.
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
foxillinois.com
Board approves tuition increases for UIUC and UIC
CHICAGO (WICS) — The University of Illinois Board of Trustees on Thursday approved modest tuition increases for in-state freshmen starting school next fall at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) and the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC). Tuition will increase by 1.9 % for incoming in-state freshmen in Urbana-Champaign...
foxillinois.com
Free dental exams and cleanings for children at Parkland College
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Children have a chance to get free dental exams and cleanings at Parkland Community College Dental Hygiene Clinic located at 2400 W. Bradley in Champaign from 8 a.m. to noon on February 11. The event is part of the Children’s Dental Access Program through the...
foxillinois.com
Urbana High School student sentenced
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — An Urbana High School student on Wednesday learned her fate in court after she pleaded guilty last month to a charge of disorderly conduct connected to threats made to the high school. The 16-year-old girl was sentenced to 30 days of detention. She has already...
WAND TV
Decatur's UAW Local 751 to hold strike authorization vote on Friday
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Members of Decatur's UAW Local 751 will vote to authorize a strike on Friday. The vote is not a vote to strike but it would give union leadership the option to call for a strike if contract negotiations with Caterpillar are unable to be resolved.
Decatur using big money to revamp the city’s look
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) –Decatur is taking another step toward revitalizing the city. The Economic and Development team is using one million dollars worth of ARPA money to cover the cost of the improvements. More than 500 people applied, but not everyone will get the upgrades. The rehab program requires homeowners to live in the house […]
foxillinois.com
Illinois State University fraternity suspended until 2025
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Kappa Sigma fraternity at Illinois State University (ISU) has been suspended until Dec. 31, 2025, for violating the code of conduct. The Director of Media Relations at ISU says the suspension is related to incidents in the fall 2022 semester that involved vandalism to other Greek houses. The vandalism contained derogatory anti-LGBTQ slurs.
foxillinois.com
Champaign-Urbana conducts yearly count of unsheltered population
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Champaign County Continuum of Service Providers to the Homeless on Thursday conducted its annual homeless count. The homeless count, also known as The Point in Time Count, takes place across the cities of Champaign and Urbana. This count helps homeless service providers track the progress...
wznd.com
Kappa Sigma fraternity suspended from ISU through 2025
NORMAL, Ill. – The Kappa Sigma chapter at Illinois State University has officially been suspended by the university’s Dean of Students office January 25, 2023. The official suspension will begin effective immediately until December 31, 2025. This decision comes in the wake of a superfluity of derogatory actions...
smilepolitely.com
Negligent landlords and renters’ rights in C-U
For low- and moderate-income residents in Champaign-Urbana, affordable, safe, and comfortable housing is hard to come by. Like many social issues, this issue has only been exacerbated by the COVID pandemic. The League of Women Voters of Champaign County recently posted an informative video on the subject if you want a deep dive into the topic. That said, the recent issue with Champaign Park Apartments provides a chilling (pun intended) representation of the issues.
smilepolitely.com
The Champaign-Urbana Police Data Project launches next week
Invisible Institute, a nonprofit investigative journalism organization out of Chicago, is launching a new tool meant to hold police in Champaign and Urbana accountable to the public. Members of the group will be at the Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center on Wednesday, February 1st, to introduce the project, provide space for questions, and begin to examine the data.
WAND TV
Gov. Pritzker in Decatur to announce $113.8M investment in downstate transit
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker was in Decatur Tuesday morning to announce that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud to announce the third round of Rebuild Illinois projects...
newschannel20.com
Police: Former U of I employee arrested for personal use of university credit card
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — A now former U of I employee was arrested on Tuesday on accusations she made personal purchases on her university-owned credit card last year, according to University Police. Rebecca J. Nash, 60, of Milford, was taken into custody at the Illinois Human Recourses office at...
Woman convicted of murder in 2021 Champaign shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County jury recently found a 22-year-old woman guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in October of 2021. Arieana Colbert was convicted of shooting and killing Acarrie Ingram-Triner the night of Oct. 20, 2021. Police said there was an argument in an […]
foxillinois.com
Egg shortage, high prices prompt more to raise backyard chickens
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage of eggs at the grocery store. The price of eggs is now costing on average $4.25 a dozen, which is a 138% price increase from 2021. Due to the price spike, many...
foxillinois.com
Former Coles County Assistant State's Attorney facing charges of bribery and misconduct
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — A former assistant Coles County state’s attorney was charged with 32 counts of misconduct over interactions he had in his official capacity with three Coles County women between the ages of 18 and 35. Attorney General l Kwame Raoul says, Brady Allen, 33,...
Man arrested on U of I campus with loaded guns
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said officers found two guns in his possession during a traffic stop on campus. Officials said Ronald Bufkin, 29, was pulled over at the intersection of Fourth and Chalmers Streets because he disobeyed a stop sign. When Bufkin stepped […]
videtteonline.com
Winter weather advisory in effect for McLean County overnight, Bloomington, Normal enforce parking ban
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for McLean County beginning 9 p.m. Tuesday and lasting until 6 p.m. Wednesday. The advisory estimates 2 to 4 inches of snowfall and slippery road conditions Wednesday morning. The City of Bloomington has also enacted a snow parking ban beginning...
