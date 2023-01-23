ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame's Dara Mabrey done for season, career with ACL tear

By Geoffrey Clark
 3 days ago
When dara mabrey went down in excruciating pain during Notre Dame’s win over Virginia, many feared the worst. Unfortunately, those fears have come true. Mabrey announced on social media Monday that she has torn her ACL. Not only will this put the graduate student out for the season, but it’s the end of her collegiate career:

This is a bad loss for the Irish as Mabrey has been part of the same starting lineup Niele Ivey has had every game this season. Not only will she have to make alternate plans now, but the road to the ACC title might have just gotten a little tougher. Also, will the Irish be able to make as deep an NCAA Tournament run with Lauren Ebo or KK Bransford as the new starter as they would have with Mabrey? A lot of questions just opened up.

Mabrey will finish five years of college basketball, the first two coming at Virginia Tech, with averages of 10.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists a game and a shooting slash line of .401/.380/.842. She started every game for the Irish the past three seasons and was their leading 3-point scorer in her first two. She leaves this season as the Irish’s top 3-point scorer with 33, and that figure certainly will be passed two or three times before the year ends.

Hopefully, Mabrey will be just as effective helping her team from the sidelines. With the stakes continuing to rise as the season goes on, the Irish need every advantage they can get. Mabrey becoming a de facto assistant coach should provide one.

