FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Bakersfield Californian
Former Bakersfield resident among victims of Monterey Park shooting
Local residents are grieving a longtime Bakersfield resident who was killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, which also left 10 others dead and nine injured. Diana Tom, 70, died in a hospital from gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Tom lived in Bakersfield for about 25 years before moving away to take care of her mother. She was shot Saturday night at Star Ballroom Dance Studio while celebrating Chinese New Year.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO pays tribute to long-time law enforcement philanthropist
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Lisa Marie Dunagan is said to have impacted many here in Kern County. She’s a long-time supporter of law enforcement and has always shown her love in many ways. “She’s arranged for free lunch for our deputies, she arranged for free care packages for...
Police investigating apparent home invasion in SW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating an apparent home invasion Thursday night in southwest Bakersfield. Officers were called to a home on Limoges Way near Haggin Oaks Park at around 8 p.m. A 17 News photojournalist saw about a dozen law enforcement officials outside the home. Officers were seen entering and exiting the home. […]
Bakersfield Now
Readiness hearing postponed for couple accused of killing Orrin & Orson West
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — (UPDATE: 6:40 PM, 1/25/22) The readiness hearing for Trezell and Jacqueline West was pushed back in May, July, October, last Friday and now, Wednesday. "What I was going to do was go ahead and put you in Department 4, Judge Brehmer, for all purposes on...
Bakersfield Now
Over 5,500 Fentanyl pills seized, man arrested in search of home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was arrested Wednesday of possessing of over 5,550 fentanyl pills intended for sale, following a Kern County Probation Department investigation in central Bakersfield. Officers conducted a home call in the 1700 block of Forrest Street and talked with Leo Espinoza who was on...
Bakersfield Now
Train possibly kills pedestrian at 32nd and H streets
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person may have been killed after getting run over by a train tonight near downtown Bakersfield. Police and fire crews responded to a call that someone was hit on the tracks near H and 32nd streets at around 6:30 p.m. A body was seen...
Sheriff Donny Youngblood Oversaw One of the Most Corrupt Police Forces in the U.S. — Where Is He Now?
When police informant Jorge Ramirez was murdered during a sting operation by the very people he was trying to help, authorities didn't waste time lying about his involvement. Ramirez's family never believed they were being told the whole truth by the Bakersfield Police Department in Bakersfield, Calif. where Ramirez lived and subsequently died in September 2013.
Golden Empire Most Wanted Jan. 26
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee at large and wanted for sex offender violations. According to the U.S. Marshals, Christopher Cruz, 35, has a criminal history that includes burglary and drug offenses. Cruz is transient and frequents the southwest Bakersfield area, according […]
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested in Wasco on attempted murder, shot at person in vehicle: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last week, Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 33-year-old man on attempted murder and related charges after he allegedly shot at a person inside a vehicle. Around 2:30 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 19, deputies responded to the 600 block of North Maple Avenue regarding a...
2 suspects carjack vehicle at gunpoint near Taft: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people who carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in the Taft area, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO said the carjacking happened near Taft sometime early Wednesday morning. Deputies said the victim was carjacked at gunpoint and was driven around and later let go […]
All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified
The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 “It is with […]
Bakersfield Californian
Second claim filed against Kern County in deadly downtown apartment explosion
A second claim was filed against Kern County this week over last summer’s downtown apartment complex explosion that killed one person while injuring at least two. Attorneys for Patricia Allen filed a claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — asserting negligence was involved in the June 30 gas explosion that rocked Park 20th Apartments. Before abruptly ending the call, a person who answered the phone Wednesday for the law office of Allen’s Ventura-based lawyer, Bruce Paller, would not disclose what type of “negligence” was being alleged or Allen’s whereabouts.
Bakersfield Now
Hulu documentary takes aim at crime in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A trailer for a new Hulu documentary is bringing to light homicides and excessive force by law enforcement in Kern County. The documentary shows families who have lost loved ones here and families who have witnessed excessive force from police, and a police officer who collected drugs and then sold them for a profit.
foxla.com
Catalina Island SWAT situation: Armed woman in custody after leading hours-long standoff
AVALON, Calif. - A SWAT standoff that lasted several hours has finally came to an end on Catalina Island. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a woman who is allegedly armed on Wrigley Road in the city of Avalon around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The woman is accused of firing shots from the area, drawing the SWAT team.
Bakersfield Now
CHP:Teens driving reported stolen vehicle crashes into parked car in northeast Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (JAN. 26): The California Highway Patrol said the alleged driver of the reported stolen vehicle was arrested and booked. The department said the passenger has not been found. CHP said detectives and investigators from the CHP/Bakersfield Police Department’s Kern County Auto Theft Taskforce, were...
signalscv.com
LASD issues update on missing person
The Missing Persons Unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released an update on the physical appearance of missing person Lance Theodore Stone on Wednesday night. The update released by the Sheriff’s Department said Stone recently shaved off his hair on his face and head. The department provided...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Bridal Association bridal show: Flowers
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Bridal Association is holding its Wedding and Events Bridal Show Sunday, 29th, 2023 at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Kyle Brown, the CEO of KWB Entertainment Inc., and Jessica Snelson from Flourishing Art talked about the bouquet options they have for brides. For...
‘Her head was destroyed’: Father testifies to horror of seeing family hit by accused drunken driver
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Franklin Elias followed in a separate vehicle early Christmas Day 2018 as his family returned home from visiting relatives. His wife drove an SUV west on Niles Street and had a green light when she entered the intersection with Sterling Road, Elias said. Suddenly the SUV was gone. “It was so […]
Bakersfield woman’s catalytic converter stolen from her specially modified vehicle while she shopped
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield woman says her catalytic converter was stolen from her specially modified SUV in broad daylight while she shopped at a Home Depot. “We were only in the garden section for 20 minutes,” Cheryl Powell said. “Came outside put my plants in the back of the car, went to start […]
Man pleads no contest to attempted murder in 2019 shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of firing into an occupied vehicle and wounding two people pleaded no contest Wednesday to attempted murder and assault with a gun. Datreyon Coleman, 21, is scheduled for sentencing next month. A second attempted murder charge and two other felonies were dismissed under the plea agreement, according to […]
