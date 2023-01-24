ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Bakersfield Californian

Former Bakersfield resident among victims of Monterey Park shooting

Local residents are grieving a longtime Bakersfield resident who was killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, which also left 10 others dead and nine injured. Diana Tom, 70, died in a hospital from gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Tom lived in Bakersfield for about 25 years before moving away to take care of her mother. She was shot Saturday night at Star Ballroom Dance Studio while celebrating Chinese New Year.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO pays tribute to long-time law enforcement philanthropist

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Lisa Marie Dunagan is said to have impacted many here in Kern County. She’s a long-time supporter of law enforcement and has always shown her love in many ways. “She’s arranged for free lunch for our deputies, she arranged for free care packages for...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Police investigating apparent home invasion in SW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating an apparent home invasion Thursday night in southwest Bakersfield. Officers were called to a home on Limoges Way near Haggin Oaks Park at around 8 p.m. A 17 News photojournalist saw about a dozen law enforcement officials outside the home. Officers were seen entering and exiting the home. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Over 5,500 Fentanyl pills seized, man arrested in search of home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was arrested Wednesday of possessing of over 5,550 fentanyl pills intended for sale, following a Kern County Probation Department investigation in central Bakersfield. Officers conducted a home call in the 1700 block of Forrest Street and talked with Leo Espinoza who was on...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Train possibly kills pedestrian at 32nd and H streets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person may have been killed after getting run over by a train tonight near downtown Bakersfield. Police and fire crews responded to a call that someone was hit on the tracks near H and 32nd streets at around 6:30 p.m. A body was seen...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Distractify

Sheriff Donny Youngblood Oversaw One of the Most Corrupt Police Forces in the U.S. — Where Is He Now?

When police informant Jorge Ramirez was murdered during a sting operation by the very people he was trying to help, authorities didn't waste time lying about his involvement. Ramirez's family never believed they were being told the whole truth by the Bakersfield Police Department in Bakersfield, Calif. where Ramirez lived and subsequently died in September 2013.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Golden Empire Most Wanted Jan. 26

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee at large and wanted for sex offender violations. According to the U.S. Marshals, Christopher Cruz, 35, has a criminal history that includes burglary and drug offenses. Cruz is transient and frequents the southwest Bakersfield area, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man arrested in Wasco on attempted murder, shot at person in vehicle: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last week, Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 33-year-old man on attempted murder and related charges after he allegedly shot at a person inside a vehicle. Around 2:30 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 19, deputies responded to the 600 block of North Maple Avenue regarding a...
WASCO, CA
KGET

2 suspects carjack vehicle at gunpoint near Taft: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people who carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in the Taft area, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO said the carjacking happened near Taft sometime early Wednesday morning. Deputies said the victim was carjacked at gunpoint and was driven around and later let go […]
TAFT, CA
KGET

All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified

The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 “It is with […]
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Second claim filed against Kern County in deadly downtown apartment explosion

A second claim was filed against Kern County this week over last summer’s downtown apartment complex explosion that killed one person while injuring at least two. Attorneys for Patricia Allen filed a claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — asserting negligence was involved in the June 30 gas explosion that rocked Park 20th Apartments. Before abruptly ending the call, a person who answered the phone Wednesday for the law office of Allen’s Ventura-based lawyer, Bruce Paller, would not disclose what type of “negligence” was being alleged or Allen’s whereabouts.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Hulu documentary takes aim at crime in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A trailer for a new Hulu documentary is bringing to light homicides and excessive force by law enforcement in Kern County. The documentary shows families who have lost loved ones here and families who have witnessed excessive force from police, and a police officer who collected drugs and then sold them for a profit.
KERN COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

LASD issues update on missing person

The Missing Persons Unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released an update on the physical appearance of missing person Lance Theodore Stone on Wednesday night. The update released by the Sheriff’s Department said Stone recently shaved off his hair on his face and head. The department provided...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County Bridal Association bridal show: Flowers

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Bridal Association is holding its Wedding and Events Bridal Show Sunday, 29th, 2023 at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Kyle Brown, the CEO of KWB Entertainment Inc., and Jessica Snelson from Flourishing Art talked about the bouquet options they have for brides. For...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to attempted murder in 2019 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of firing into an occupied vehicle and wounding two people pleaded no contest Wednesday to attempted murder and assault with a gun. Datreyon Coleman, 21, is scheduled for sentencing next month. A second attempted murder charge and two other felonies were dismissed under the plea agreement, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

