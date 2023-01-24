Read full article on original website
WNCT
Onslow County to introduce a new four-way stop
There is a new four-way stop coming to Onslow County.
100-year-old bridge in Onslow County getting makeover
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 100-year-old bridge will be replaced in Onslow County. The bridge is located on US-17 northbound over Wolf Swamp Road. It was built in 1923. A budget of $3.4 million has been allotted for the project. When the work is done, the new bridge will be able to carry more weight […]
WNCT
D.A.: Jacksonville police fatal shooting of teen justified
The shooting of a 17-year-old last November after a traffic incident was deemed justified by District Attorney Ernie Lee.
Goldsboro woman wins $100,000 in Powerball
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The latest Powerball lottery game made a Goldsboro woman very happy Wednesday night. Jennifer Nunn took a chance on a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize in Wednesday’s drawing. She bought her Quick Pick ticket from Quick Mart on North Spence Avenue in Goldsboro. She matched the numbers on […]
Beaufort Co. student securing her future in biochemistry
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Bursting with energy and enthusiasm while also seeking security, Cynthia Garcia is an example of a COVID cohort who is at once seeking to embrace all of life’s possibilities while looking for a little stability after several years of upheaval. The joyous Beaufort County Early College High School student will graduate with […]
publicradioeast.org
ECU Health closing several clinics serving rural ENC amid sharp financial losses in 2022
ECU Health is closing five rural health clinics in eastern North Carolina after the hospital system lost $46 million last fiscal year. Most of the losses were attributed to a disproportionate number of uninsured or underinsured patients and the higher cost of traveling nurses amid the healthcare worker shortage.
Two arrested for failing to appear in court in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department responded to two different scenes Wednesday. According to a Facebook post, a report of a person sleeping in the local post office on 2433 N. Herritage Street in Kinston was made to KPD. Officers found Anthony Potter, who had warrants out for his arrest for failing to […]
carolinajournal.com
Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs
Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light
District attorney to release findings in officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — District Attorney Ernie Lee will hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss his findings in the investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened in Jacksonville last November. The press conference will be held at 10 a.m. in Jacksonville. Lee will discuss the investigation that began after a shooting that killed a […]
WNCT
Two hurt after Kinston man’s car crashes into medical office
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police responded to a reported motor vehicle crash Thursday where two people were injured. Police said in a Facebook post that the offending vehicle struck a medical office, UNC Cardiology, at 701 A Doctors Drive in Kinston. Charles Coward, 87, was attempting to park his car in the parking lot of UNC Cardiology when his foot slipped on the brake and hit the accelerator, police said. The vehicle ended up striking the office.
WNCT
Seared Chophouse ribbon cutting ceremony marks new beginning
Seared Chophouse reopened after a new chef began managing the kitchen and renovations wrapped up.
Operation Snowplow leads to at least 35 arrests in Onslow County
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of at least 35 people as part of Operation Snowplow. In cooperation with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, the Jacksonville Police Department’s Special Operations Division and the NCIS Special Operations Unit, an investigation took place regarding illegal drugs and those […]
Local teen donates food pantry boxes
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — Two new food pantry boxes have been added to Sneads Ferry by one local teen and his fellow Eagle Scout troops. The Sneads Ferry Senior Center and First United Methodist Church each received one at their locations. Eagle Scout Ronald Bowman said that he has been volunteering at the Sneads […]
Aurora Richlands needs help with community building
AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Being a community means having a place to gather. The Aurora Richland Township is trying to save its community spaces. The Aurora Richland Township’s Chamber of Commerce Building has been damaged by time and weather. This caused water damage and leaking, causing the building to become unsafe. Since the chamber of […]
Marines take part in weeklong training exercise
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — Marines from Eastern North Carolina are taking part in a weeklong training exercise to make sure they are ready for future deployments. 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing is conducting Distributed Aviation Operations Exercise One (DAO EX-1) at various locations throughout Eastern North Carolina through Friday. The exercise began Monday and will validate […]
WITN
‘Operation Snowplow’ lands 40 people in Onslow County jail
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to nab people suspected of bringing drugs into Onslow County. Onslow County deputies, along with Jacksonville police and NCIS conducted the joint operation that arrested 35 people, and five others on parole violations. Deputies say those arrested on drug...
Partial demolition of apartments in Kinston will help ease access for first responders
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Housing Authority is making sure emergency vehicles have better access to one area in town. In order to make this happen, parts of the Simon Bright Apartments will have to be torn down. Narrow driveways in and around the apartment complex allow one vehicle to pass at a time. […]
Onslow County accepting low-income assistance applications
JACKSONVILLE N.C. (WNCT) — Applications are now open for an energy assistance program for low-income individuals in Onslow County. The Onslow County Department of Social Services has opened the applications for this one-time annual payment. It is meant to help those with a lower income receive help on their light bill. “Everybody is struggling right […]
Teen facing charges after guns found in vehicle during traffic stop
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a 16-year-old is facing charges after they said he was driving unsafely south on Memorial Drive in Greenville. The teen was not identified because of his age. Petitions were being submitted to Juvenile Court Services, charging the driver with two counts of carrying a concealed […]
PCC’s Small Business Center helps health care provider get new business started
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A new primary care facility began seeing patients this month, thanks, in part, to sage counseling and encouragement from the Pitt Community College Small Business Center. Amazing Grace Healthcare, PLLC, owned and operated by certified nurse practitioner Cinthia Pineda, opened its doors to the community Jan. 3. Located on Johns Hopkins […]
