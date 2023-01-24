ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Indiana man arrested in connection with multiple car burglaries

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Indiana man suspected of multiple vehicle burglaries in Manatee County has been arrested in Sarasota. Michael Martin, 38, was taken into custody last night in the in 900 block of University Parkway following several days of investigation by MCSO detectives, Sarasota Police and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Suspect sought after 1930s pickup truck stolen in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a 1930s pickup truck. Deputies said the truck, a 1937 GMC COE (Cab Over Engine) pickup truck with Florida antique tag IZ2358, was stolen from a business parking lot near the intersection of State Road 54 and Success Drive in […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police release video of people of interest relating to deadly Tampa apartment shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities released surveillance footage Wednesday in hopes of finding people of interest in connection to a deadly shooting at a Tampa apartment complex. The video shows three people who were at the Silver Oaks Apartments near the time of the shooting. In the first angle, two people are seen jumping a fence and walking to what appears to be a park. Another angle of the video showed a third person walking alongside the two people and all are wearing a hoodie, jeans and some type of clothing that covers half of their faces.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Police looking for missing runaway teen

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are searching for a missing teen who is believed to be a runaway. Hannah Smith, 15, was last seen in the 700-block of 16th Street E. on Jan. 22. She is five-feet tall, 100 lbs., with brown/red hair and blue eyes. She was last...
BRADENTON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
