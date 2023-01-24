Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Indiana man arrested in connection with multiple car burglaries
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Indiana man suspected of multiple vehicle burglaries in Manatee County has been arrested in Sarasota. Michael Martin, 38, was taken into custody last night in the in 900 block of University Parkway following several days of investigation by MCSO detectives, Sarasota Police and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
2 teens ‘wreak havoc’ during Tampa crime spree, police say
A teenage boy and girl linked to a spree of crimes across the City of Tampa were arrested Wednesday, officials said.
Suspect sought after 1930s pickup truck stolen in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a 1930s pickup truck. Deputies said the truck, a 1937 GMC COE (Cab Over Engine) pickup truck with Florida antique tag IZ2358, was stolen from a business parking lot near the intersection of State Road 54 and Success Drive in […]
Search ongoing for gunman in Tampa shooting that sent man to hospital
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police officers are searching for the gunman responsible for a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Thursday evening. It happened at around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of East Waters Avenue and North Brooks Street, police say. The man who was hurt in...
Tampa PD Arrest Teen DUO In Crime Spree That Ended With A Pedestrian Struck In Stolen Car
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department located and arrested two teenagers on Wednesday linked to a spree of crimes in the city. According to police, at 11 AM on Wednesday, a woman eating lunch inside the Portillos Restaurant at 2102 E Fowler Ave reported
A 14-year-old is charged with a felony
Punta Gorda Police Department was notified by the North Port Police Department of a threat made against Charlotte High School.
Police release video of people of interest relating to deadly Tampa apartment shooting
TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities released surveillance footage Wednesday in hopes of finding people of interest in connection to a deadly shooting at a Tampa apartment complex. The video shows three people who were at the Silver Oaks Apartments near the time of the shooting. In the first angle, two people are seen jumping a fence and walking to what appears to be a park. Another angle of the video showed a third person walking alongside the two people and all are wearing a hoodie, jeans and some type of clothing that covers half of their faces.
Polk deputies arrest corrections officer for domestic violence
A corrections officer accused of grabbing a woman's face and forcing her to the ground was arrested Wednesday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
‘Armed and dangerous’ man still on the run, could be driving Nissan Altima, police say
Wauchula police are continuing to search for a man who they said may be connected to an active homicide investigation.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police looking for missing runaway teen
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are searching for a missing teen who is believed to be a runaway. Hannah Smith, 15, was last seen in the 700-block of 16th Street E. on Jan. 22. She is five-feet tall, 100 lbs., with brown/red hair and blue eyes. She was last...
‘Emusing call’: Emu taken into custody in Bradenton
Bradenton police officers responded to an "emusing call" on Wednesday afternoon.
Detectives work to identify persons of interest after mother killed during Tampa shootout
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa detectives said they are working to identify persons of interest after a mother was killed during a shootout. On Jan. 18, Tampa police said they found Latoya Gay, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound at the Silver Oaks Apartments on Kenneth Court. Gay was taken to a nearby hospital, where […]
Florida neighbors call for change after 20 tons of trash removed from ‘hoarder’s’ yard
"If he comes out and this starts all over again, I guess we're all in for another big fight," Watts said. "I don't think the laws are tailored to any extreme situation like this."a
Wauchula police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man
Authorities in Wauchula are asking for the public's help in searching for a man who they said may be connected to an active homicide investigation.
Charlotte High School student arrested for posting violent threat on Snapchat
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A Charlotte High School student was arrested on Thursday after making a post on Snapchat threatening to “shoot up” the school. According to the Punta Gorda Police Department (PGPD), the poster was identified as 14-year-old Collin Burger, a freshman at Charlotte High. When interviewed by police, he said the threat was meant to be a”joke”.
fox13news.com
Police: More than 50 shots fired at Bradenton house; officers identify 4 suspects
BRADENTON, Fla. - Four men were arrested after dozens of bullets were sprayed at a Bradenton home, sending three people to the hospital, police said. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police said the suspects approached a house on 10th Avenue West and encountered the three victims. "At least 50 rounds were...
Man accused of seriously hurting Sarasota officer by biting hand during arrest
SARASOTA, Fla. — A man was arrested on multiple charges Saturday after beating a pregnant woman and injuring an officer, the Sarasota Police Department explains in a news release. At around 5:20 p.m., police responded to a house off Goodrich Avenue on reports of domestic battery. A woman, who...
4 Lakeland PD officers placed on paid leave; FDLE to investigate police brutality allegations
LAKELAND, Fla. — Four officers are being placed on paid administrative leave, and the Lakeland Police Department has brought in the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate allegations of police brutality. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said a video of police officers punching and tasing a man on...
Florida Woman Beat Store Clerk With Beef Stick After She Was Caught Stealing
The last time we checked on Florida, a man broke into Joe's crab shack and pooped on the floor. I wonder what's going on now... Pinellas Park: Police say a Florida Woman battered a convenience store clerk with a pair of Slim Jim beef sticks after being accused of shoplifting.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County juvenile investigated for multiple swatting incidents
SARASOTA, Fla. (WMTV/WWSB) - A Sarasota County juvenile is being looked at in connection to a swatting incident involving a Wisconsin school, as well as other incidents. Swatting is the act of prank calling emergency services and fabricating an event an address to create a large law enforcement response. According...
10 Tampa Bay
