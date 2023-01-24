ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FOX59

Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon

AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
AVON, IN
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
WESTFIELD, IN
showmegrantcounty.com

Say “I Do” to A Wedding In Grant County

Did you say “yes!” to a marriage proposal recently? If so, congratulations! Now, where are you going to say, “I do?” Avoid the high costs in the big cities, and have the romantic day of your dreams in Grant County Indiana. There are a variety of venues offering historic elegance, classic & fun or rustic-chic atmospheres. We’ve put together a convenient list of venues to help you find the perfect place for your dream-come-true wedding day.
GRANT COUNTY, IN
tourcounsel.com

The Fashion Mall at Keystone | Shopping center in Indianapolis

If you are looking for a shopping center with stores of recognized brands, The Fashion Mall at Keystone is the ideal place for you. In addition, it is a site with a good location and easy access. Following this, in this place you can find luxury brand stores, international restaurants, and interactive areas for the family.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Complete your home projects with Ace Handyman Services

Did you know ACE Hardware has a handyman service in the Indianapolis area? Ace Handyman Services has three independently owned franchise offices that serve the entire Indianapolis area: AHS North Indianapolis, AHS Hamilton County, and AHS Greenwood. Rebecca Simon, Franchise Owner of AHS North Indianapolis, joined us to discuss how...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOMI Owensboro

This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana

This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Horizon House unveils strategic plan to combat homelessness

INDIANAPOLIS — As cold temperatures continue to hammer Central Indiana, concerns grow for those experiencing homelessness. On Wednesday, Horizon House unveiled a strategic plan to provide permanent housing for our neighbors. "Some of the challenges are just having enough room right now, having enough housing available," said Judy Neuman,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan. 23 drawing were 12-31-47-58-60 with the Powerball […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indy woman expands training for certified nursing assistant program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An east side native is working to bridge the gap by helping fill the need of a growing industry by training certified nursing assistants. In just 2½ years, Star Training has gone from three students to a class of 13. The owner says it’s important, particularly for the east side community she grew up in, to show people there are plenty of ways to reach success, and her story is one to watch.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Dr. Mimms' license suspended

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — When Ruben Marté took over as sheriff at the beginning of the year he did a walkthrough of the jail facility with his senior staff and found inmates and staff living and working in deplorable conditions. “It was inhumane what we saw,” Sheriff Marté...
MONROE COUNTY, IN

