Look: 1 Team Named Favorite If Saquon Barkley Leaves
Saquon Barkley is a free agent this offseason after playing on the final year of his contract with the New York Giants in 2022. The Giants love Saquon, especially after the season he put together in Year 5. But the 25-year-old running back could decide to find a new franchise this offseason. ...
Yardbarker
Eagles' A.J. Brown discusses frustrations amid 'diva' talk
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown admitted on Wednesday what most assumed regarding his actions during this past Saturday's 38-7 win over the New York Giants. "They throw the ball to me 100 times, I'm going to want it 101 times," Brown told reporters, per Tim McManus of ESPN. "Me personally, I just feel like I can change the game at any moment. Getting the ball often keeps you going, keeps you in a rhythm. It definitely puts you in a zone; you're locked in. Of course, I want the ball."
dayton247now.com
More of America rooting for Bengals to advance to Super Bowl than any other team left
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - More states across America are rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals to advance to the Super Bowl than any of the other three teams left in the NFL playoffs. A Twitter study using geo-tagged data revealed the team every state is rooting for in Sunday’s NFL Conference Championship games.
atozsports.com
National media outlet names the free agent the Chiefs can’t afford to lose this offseason
Pro Football Focus recently named a free agent that each NFL team can’t afford to lose this offseason and they went with an obvious choice for the Kansas City Chiefs. PFF’s Brad Spielberger believes offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr is a player the Chiefs can’t let get away later this spring.
