Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown admitted on Wednesday what most assumed regarding his actions during this past Saturday's 38-7 win over the New York Giants. "They throw the ball to me 100 times, I'm going to want it 101 times," Brown told reporters, per Tim McManus of ESPN. "Me personally, I just feel like I can change the game at any moment. Getting the ball often keeps you going, keeps you in a rhythm. It definitely puts you in a zone; you're locked in. Of course, I want the ball."

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO