wegotthiscovered.com
‘Resident Evil’ star admirably claims Netflix’s doomed series wasn’t a flaming dumpster fire
The instant success and widespread acclaim to have greeted HBO Max’s The Last of Us has been greeted with open arms by virtually every corner of the video game fandom, with the notable exception of longtime Resident Evil enthusiasts. It’s easy to see why, with the classic survival horror...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Supernatural’ star Jensen Ackles was ‘pushing hard’ for Pedro Pascal’s role in ‘The Last of Us’
If Jensen Ackles had his way, we may have been two episodes deep into a very different-looking version of The Last of Us, at least when it comes to the look and sound of the show’s leading man Joel Miller. Ackles took to the stage during a Supernatural fan...
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: Alert Rises, The Bachelor Sinks
The numbers for Monday, January 23, 2022, are in, and it was another night of mixed returns. The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 1 had 2.9 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, down quite a bit vs. last season's premiere (3.5 million/0.8 rating). With the trajectory of broadcast TV, the erosion...
A new Norwegian Netflix movie is creeping up streaming charts – and it’s got glowing reviews
The new Netflix movie Narvik might be a hidden gem for fans of war epics
wegotthiscovered.com
A devilishly dire box office disaster rises from the depths of hell on the streaming Top 10
Adam Sandler is about as bulletproof as it gets, with the actor and producer’s output regularly pulling in big bucks at the box office and winning widespread praise from his legion of fans, regardless of what the critics thought. That being said, even the infallible Sandman was prone to the odd misstep or two, with Little Nicky standing out as one of the most notable.
wegotthiscovered.com
Those unimpressed by ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ trailer think Dwayne Johnson might have had a point in saying no
Even before he was unceremoniously dumped from the DCU in the wake of Black Adam under-performing at the box office to leave new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran unimpressed, the chances of seeing Dwayne Johnson square off against Zachary Levi’s Shazam on the big screen were already looking pretty thin.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rick and Morty’ fans aren’t convinced Adult Swim keeping Dan Harmon is a good look for the show
The future of Rick and Morty is in turmoil, as Adult Swim parts ways with one problematic creator, but keeps another on. Justin Roiland was a staple of the adult animated show before his various misdeeds saw the program cut ties with the 42-year-old actor and writer. Roiland, who voiced both Rick and Morty on the popular series—along with various side characters—is officially out, but his co-creator remains attached to future seasons. Dan Harmon isn’t facing quite the pushback Roiland was, but the recent focus on Rick and Morty is bringing his own problematic history to the surface.
wegotthiscovered.com
The perfect replacement for Justin Roiland on ‘Rick and Morty’ is already working with Adult Swim
Yesterday, Adult Swim dropped the hammer on Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland. The writer and voice actor is facing a domestic violence trial later this year and has seen his reputation shredded. Despite voicing both Rick and Morty and being central to the show’s success, Adult Swim has now...
wegotthiscovered.com
This old Justin Roiland video might be all Adult Swim needs to find a new voice for Rick and Morty
The search for Rick and Morty’s newest voice actors is on the way after Adult Swim announced Rick and Morty will receive a seventh season without Justin Roiland. While it’s currently unknown who will be replacing Roiland to voice the two main characters (and some of the side ones), an old video has resurfaced that might contain suggestions for the perfect replacement.
Zach Eliminates 'Aggressive' Contestant After One of Worst Kisses in 'Bachelor' History
Zach Shallcross reacts to Monday’s premiere shocker after 'forced, awkward' kiss from dominating contestant Madison.
wegotthiscovered.com
As expected, ‘The Woman King’ leads the charge for most egregiously snubbed movie at the Oscars
The Oscar nominations for 2023 are officially locked and loaded, with the usual suspects like Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, and The Fabelmans covering most all of the bases, with plenty of come-from-behind appearances to shake up the film industry’s marquee awards competition, in the form of All Quiet on the Western Front, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrea Riseborough, among others.
HBO Watch
HBO Documentary Films: PRAY, OBEY, KILL | Review
Overview: This five-part documentary series from acclaimed investigative journalists Anton Berg and Martin Johnson, and directed by award-winning filmmaker Henrik Georgsson (“The Bridge”), revisits a complex Swedish murder case from 2004 that gained global attention. On a cold night in January 2004, gunshots rang out across the remote Swedish village, Knutby, home to a small, tight-knit Pentecostal congregation, leaving a young woman murdered in her bed and her neighbor suffering from multiple bullet wounds. Attention soon turned towards the community – the victim’s husband, also the sect’s pastor, the victim’s 26-year-old nanny, and the sect’s leader known as “The Bride of Christ.”
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Teen Wolf’ fans can’t believe how badly the movie ruins ‘Superman’ star Tyler Hoechlin’s character
Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Jan. 26 is a big day for Teen Wolf pack-members everywhere as the much-anticipated feature-length reunion spinoff of the beloved MTV supernatural series is finally streaming. Unfortunately, Teen Wolf: The Movie is not going down as well with the fans as Paramount must’ve been hoping. The writing was already on the wall for the film, what with Dylan O’Brien’s absence as Stiles Stillinski providing much disappointment, but the movie’s treatment of another favorite is leaving folks wishing they had pulled an O’Brien themselves.
wegotthiscovered.com
A superhero masterpiece that saw a sequel canned in favor of an atrocious reboot breaks an ancient streaming pact
This year marks a full decade and a half since Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman delivered the goods with superhero sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army, and it still ranks as one of the worst decisions in the genre’s history to abandon the planned trilogy-capper in favor of a reboot.
People are just noticing instant hacks to slash bills for HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+
STREAMING services are the most popular way of watching TV, even if the costs can quickly pile up. The most popular streaming services are producing great content, making it difficult to skip out on them. Still, these costs can quickly add up, especially if you account for how much money...
wegotthiscovered.com
The most recent chapter in a billion-dollar franchise that may never return puts the pieces together on streaming
Outside of DC Comics and the Wizarding World – the latter of which is in real danger of fizzling out completely – Warner Bros. doesn’t have a lot of bankable franchises at its disposal, which makes it all the more frustrating that Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows remains the last time we saw Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law getting up to some sleuthing.
wegotthiscovered.com
A bloodthirsty fantasy horror that lives up to its grisly title and then some decapitates the streaming charts
Unless it’s a sequel, reboot, or adaptation of a known property, the title of a movie can often be the deciding factor in whether or not audiences are willing to give the project in question a shot. As chance would have it, 2018’s The Head Hunter is indeed about somebody hunting heads, but the action-packed fantasy horror is so much more than that.
Android Headlines
YouTube TV adds more channels we didn't ask for
YouTube TV has announced that it has added three more channels from E.W. Scripps, which includes Ion, Bounce TV and Scripps News. These channels are only on one other competitor right now, that being fuboTV, which starts at $75 per month. So this is the cheapest way to get these channels, if you really wanted them.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest smash hit fantasy series conjures a Top 10 spot in 73 nations, not that it means anything
With upwards of 25 episodic originals set in the genre having been canceled since the beginning of 2020, subscribers are finding it harder and harder to become invested in Netflix fantasy shows, and with good reason. After all, if there’s a very high chance the axe is coming, what’s the point in becoming too attached? Despite that, Shahmaran is off to an incredible start.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rick and Morty’ fans seem to forget that the titular characters had different voice actors once before
The future looks bleak for Rick and Morty after Adult Swim chose to part ways with the show’s animator and lead voice actor, Justin Roiland, for allegations of domestic abuse. Roiland is not only the co-creator of the popular animated comedy series, he also voices both Rick and Morty, which will make it all the more difficult to find his replacement. Once it was announced that Rick and Morty would continue, fans were eagerly sending in their audition tapes to take on the mantle, but Yolo Crystal Fantasy and Smiling Friend‘s Michael Cusack, who also did a full Rick and Morty parody in Bushworld Adventures, might be the frontunner for Roiland’s replacement.
