Snowfall in Western Maryland
DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. Prince William Co. Police Chief: new security sensors …. Virginia's second-largest school district is working to make sure the risks to student safety are...
Man sentenced to nine years in jail for obstructing Franklin County triple-murder investigation
A Maryland man was sentenced to over nine years in prison Wednesday for obstructing a federal investigation into a Franklin County triple homicide. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Mark Johnson, 36, from Baltimore, was sentenced to 110 months in jail after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation.
FCPS considers minimizing class sizes
Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) want to improve the student-to-teacher ratio, but doing so has a big price tag and other problems to solve. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/frederick-county-md/fcps-considers-minimizing-class-sizes/. FCPS considers minimizing class sizes. Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) want to improve the student-to-teacher ratio, but doing so has a big...
UPDATE: I-81 reopens at Maryland, Pennsylvania line
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire shut down I-81 on Thursday morning in Franklin County at the Maryland, Pennsylvania state line. The southbound lanes of I-81 were closed at Exit 1, PA-163/Mason Dixon Road. There were delays of nearly an hour in the area. The scene has since...
Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car in Bethesda
The Montgomery County Department of Police said someone hit a person in the 4700 block of Elm St. in Bethesda, Md. on Jan. 25, 2023. The person who was hit was taken into surgery. Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car …. The Montgomery County Department of Police...
‘dadbodbob’ from Loudoun County charged in connection to Capitol riot
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Federal investigators said a man from Loudoun County, Va., whose Twitter handle is @dadbodbob, was charged in connection to the riot at the U.S. Capitol that took place on Jan. 6, 2020. A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia by a special agent with […]
Silver Eagle Burglary Surveillance Footage from Loudoun County Sheriff's Office
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage showing people accused of burglarizing a shooting range business in Ashburn. Ten guns were stolen in the burglary. (Loudoun County Sheriff's Office) Silver Eagle Burglary Surveillance Footage from Loudoun …. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage showing people accused of...
Search for suspects involved in string of burglaries across Frederick County, Md.
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects who they said have conducted several burglaries throughout the county since December 28, 2022. According to the Sherriff’s Office Facebook page, there have been multiple burglaries involving the subjects shown in the video above. The white minivan in the […]
Judge denies pre-trial motions for LCPS officials
Former Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler and communications official Wayde Byard appeared in a Leesburg court Thursday afternoon for pre-trial motions. FOX 5's David Kaplan was in the courtroom in Leesburg.
Maryland man behind regionwide drug operation sentenced to prison
A man who was behind a regionwide illegal drug operation across Maryland has been sentenced. Darvin McCoy, 36, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday with the possibility of parole. The State Attorney General's Office said McCoy's network dealt fentanyl across Baltimore City, Baltimore County...
Snow came to Western Maryland. For the rest of the DMV? Not so much.
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — It’s been a long time since the DMV has seen snow. In fact, most parts of the region haven’t had any measurable amounts of snow this entire winter season, according to the DC News Now weather team. Amid a wintry mix on Wednesday, Hagerstown was in its own winter […]
Woman, juvenile killed in West Virginia house fire
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman and a juvenile male were killed in a Berkeley County house fire this week, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. The WVSFMO says the fire happened around 12:50 a.m., Monday, Jan. 23 on Cottage Road in Martinsburg. Authorities say the initial call stated at least […]
Virginia Legislature discussing Commanders stadium again, but have traffic concerns
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — No traffic fix on I-95? No Washington Commanders stadium in Northern Virginia. That’s the latest line in the sand as stadium talk in the Virginia Legislature heats back up. “The biggest driver of this is literally going to be traffic and transportation,” said State Senator...
Schools alert families about man following students in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Some public schools sent messages to their respective families letting them know about incidents in which people followed elementary school students. The principal of Chevy Chase Elementary School sent a letter dated Jan. 25 to the school community. The letter said that...
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store location
A major retail store chain is opening another new location in Maryland next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 16, 2023, the iconic shoe brand Nike is expected to host the grand opening of its newest Maryland store location in Silver Spring, according to local reports.
Golf Courses in Frederick Md
There are 10 golf courses in Frederick, Md, each with it's own personality and aesthetic beauty.
Virginia dad missing since before Christmas is found dead in Maryland
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- Police arrested a 19-year-old and 17-year-old in connection with the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man who was reported missing before Christmas and whose remains were found in Maryland nearly a month later. Jose Guerrero was last seen Dec. 21 leaving his home in...
Gorgeous West Virginia Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, West Virginia is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that West Virginia's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Harpers Ferry is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
