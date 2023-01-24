ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

dcnewsnow.com

Snowfall in Western Maryland

DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. Prince William Co. Police Chief: new security sensors …. Virginia's second-largest school district is working to make sure the risks to student safety are...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
FOX 43

Man sentenced to nine years in jail for obstructing Franklin County triple-murder investigation

A Maryland man was sentenced to over nine years in prison Wednesday for obstructing a federal investigation into a Franklin County triple homicide. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Mark Johnson, 36, from Baltimore, was sentenced to 110 months in jail after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
dcnewsnow.com

FCPS considers minimizing class sizes

Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) want to improve the student-to-teacher ratio, but doing so has a big price tag and other problems to solve. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/frederick-county-md/fcps-considers-minimizing-class-sizes/. FCPS considers minimizing class sizes. Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) want to improve the student-to-teacher ratio, but doing so has a big...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
WGAL

UPDATE: I-81 reopens at Maryland, Pennsylvania line

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire shut down I-81 on Thursday morning in Franklin County at the Maryland, Pennsylvania state line. The southbound lanes of I-81 were closed at Exit 1, PA-163/Mason Dixon Road. There were delays of nearly an hour in the area. The scene has since...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
dcnewsnow.com

Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car in Bethesda

The Montgomery County Department of Police said someone hit a person in the 4700 block of Elm St. in Bethesda, Md. on Jan. 25, 2023. The person who was hit was taken into surgery. Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car …. The Montgomery County Department of Police...
BETHESDA, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Silver Eagle Burglary Surveillance Footage from Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage showing people accused of burglarizing a shooting range business in Ashburn. Ten guns were stolen in the burglary. (Loudoun County Sheriff's Office) Silver Eagle Burglary Surveillance Footage from Loudoun …. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage showing people accused of...
ASHBURN, VA
fox5dc.com

Judge denies pre-trial motions for LCPS officials

Former Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler and communications official Wayde Byard appeared in a Leesburg court Thursday afternoon for pre-trial motions. FOX 5's David Kaplan was in the courtroom in Leesburg.
LEESBURG, VA
WBAL Radio

Maryland man behind regionwide drug operation sentenced to prison

A man who was behind a regionwide illegal drug operation across Maryland has been sentenced. Darvin McCoy, 36, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday with the possibility of parole. The State Attorney General's Office said McCoy's network dealt fentanyl across Baltimore City, Baltimore County...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WOWK 13 News

Woman, juvenile killed in West Virginia house fire

BERKELEY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman and a juvenile male were killed in a Berkeley County house fire this week, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. The WVSFMO says the fire happened around 12:50 a.m., Monday, Jan. 23 on Cottage Road in Martinsburg. Authorities say the initial call stated at least […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
housewivesoffrederickcounty.com

Golf Courses in Frederick Md

This site contains affiliate links. I may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. [View our Disclosure Policy Here]. There are 10 golf courses in Frederick, Md, each with it’s own personality and aesthetic beauty. In this post,...
FREDERICK, MD
Lootpress

theriver953.com

Travel Maven

Gorgeous West Virginia Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America

From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, West Virginia is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that West Virginia's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Harpers Ferry is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
HARPERS FERRY, WV

