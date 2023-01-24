Read full article on original website
Local Sheriffs voice opposition to IL assault rifle ban
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – “If further gun control were the solution, the problem would’ve been solved a long time ago,” State Rep. Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) said. Niemerg and several local Sheriffs held a press conference on the recently passed assault weapons ban in Illinois at the Crawford County Courthouse on Thursday. All who spoke strongly […]
BREAKING: Illinois State Police look to consolidate federal gun ban challenges
(The Center Square) – Illinois State Police are looking to consolidate several federal cases challenging Illinois' gun ban into one. The Crawford County state-level case filed earlier this month was the first case to be filed in state court after Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines over a certain capacity. The measure also requires gun owners to register the banned guns they own with Illinois State Police no later than Jan. 1, 2024. ...
Illinois gun ban: State seeks federal case consolidation as new county also sues
(The Center Square) – Lawsuits continued to be filed against Illinois’ gun and magazine ban Thursday as the Illinois State Police look to consolidate some. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the state’s ban on certain types of semi-automatic guns and magazines over a certain capacity earlier this month. Guns in possession before the ban must be registered by Jan. 1, 2024. Since the ban was enacted, at least seven lawsuits have...
More voices against ban
A southern Illinois sheriff, who says it’s unconstitutional for him to enforce Illinois’ new assault weapons ban, says emohasis on mental health works. And if the question is whether public leaders will pony up the money needed for it, Crawford County’s William Rutan says – it’s already being done.
Separate Challenges Against Illinois’ Gun Ban Progressing
Lawsuits brought against Illinois’ new gun ban are working their way through the judicial process. On the heels of getting a temporary restraining order in the Effingham County state-level challenge last week, attorney Thomas DeVore’s law partner argued before a judge for a TRO Wednesday in a separate White County state-level case on behalf of nearly 1,700 plaintiffs.
NRA sues Illinois over semi-automatic weapons ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Illinois’ two-week-old ban on semiautomatic weapons outlaws “ubiquitous” firearms in “radical” defiance of the Constitution’s Second Amendment, a federal lawsuit filed by the National Rifle Association Tuesday claims. The powerful NRA joined a parade of gun-rights activists seeking to toss out the newly minted prohibition on dozens of rapid-fire pistols and […]
Gov. JB Pritzker bans assault weapons in Illinois
On Jan. 10, Gov. JB Pritzker made the decision to ban assault weapons in Illinois. Multiple sheriffs across the state have refused to enforce this ban as they stated it is a violation of the second amendment- the right to bear arms. According to abc7Chicago, civilians are calling sheriff’s offices,...
Illinois AG Says Arguments Against Cash Bail Elimination ‘Flawed For Multiple Reasons’
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said arguments against a portion of the SAFE-T Act that would eliminate cash bail statewide are “flawed for multiple reasons,” weeks after a Kankakee County judge ruled the measure was unconstitutional. Raoul’s office on Thursday filed a 167-page brief challenging Judge Thomas Cunnington’s...
State Rep. Niemerg, local sheriff push back on assault weapons ban
ILLINOIS — The state’s new ban on assault weapons continues to face legal challenges and several republican legislators are joining those lawsuits. Among them is State Rep. Adam Niemerg (R) who is based in Teutopolis and represents the 102nd District. He plans to hold a press conference 10 a.m. Thursday alongside a “local county sheriff” […]
NRA challenging Illinois assault weapons ban
FAIRFAX, Va. (KHQA) — The National Rifle Association (NRA) and other pro-Second Amendment organizations filed a lawsuit on Tuesday challenging the Illinois assault weapons ban. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Jan. 10, 2023, signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act banning the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and...
State rifle association seeks preliminary injunction in federal suit
Bonfield, Ill. — The Illinois State Rifle Association has requested a preliminary injunction in its lawsuit against the state’s assault weapons ban. The federal lawsuit filed in the Southern District of Illinois asks for a declaration that the law violates the right to keep and bear arms and prevents the enforcement of the law.
JB Pritzker pulls the trigger on assault rifle ban
The sale, purchase, and delivery of assault weapons was officially banned in the state of Illinois after Gov. JB Pritzker signed off on the “Protect Illinois Communities Act” legislation on Jan. 10, 2023. The Illinois General Assembly has been fighting to enforce stricter gun safety legislation for what has been years now. While this victory for the assembly is seen as a proactive attempt to end mass shootings, many gun owners are infuriated.
UPDATED: State preparing further defense of assault weapons ban
Judge found fault with often-used legislative shortcuts. Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Monday filed a petition asking an appellate court to vacate a temporary restraining order that was issued late Friday afternoon blocking enforcement of the state’s recently-passed assault weapons ban. Raoul’s office filed the petition in the 5th...
New lawsuit challenging assault weapons ban filed downstate
Another lawsuit has been filed downstate challenging Illinois’ new assault weapons law. This time the lawsuit was filed in White County on behalf of more than 1,000 plaintiffs including dozens of firearms dealers.
Illinois AG Kwame Raoul appeals court order partly blocking assault weapons ban
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is asking the Illinois Appellate Court to throw out a temporary restraining order issued last week by a downstate judge, partially blocking the state from enforcing its new ban on assault weapons. A judge in Effingham County on Friday granted a temporary...
Illinois appeals judge’s restraining order on gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Monday asked a state appellate court to dismiss a temporary restraining order on Illinois’ new ban on semiautomatic weapons. The two-week-old law was adopted in response to a mass shooting at the July 4th parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.
Assault Weapon Ban Draws Praise from Chicago Violence Prevention Advocates
The Protect Illinois Communities Act, facing legal opposition from Republicans, makes Illinois the ninth state to ban high-powered guns used in mass shootings The post Assault Weapon Ban Draws Praise from Chicago Violence Prevention Advocates appeared first on South Side Weekly.
Another 1,690 plaintiffs sue over Illinois’ gun ban
(The Center Square) – Another challenge to Illinois’ gun ban from attorney Thomas DeVore has been filed, and this one has twice the number of plaintiffs. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a law banning the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms and magazine capacities. Gun stores were immediately prohibited from selling such items to anyone other than certain individuals like law enforcement. The law grandfathers in already owned guns and magazines, but guns have to be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024.
Pawned guns fall into gray area for weapons ban
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – If you pawned an assault style weapon before January 10, 2023 you may have trouble getting it back. Guns provided to dealers to be sold on consignment before the same date fall into the same category. State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, tells WAND...
Lawsuits against Illinois’ gun ban stack up as Pritzker expects months of wrangling
(The Center Square) – The latest legal challenge to Illinois’ gun ban has been filed and more are on the way. When passing the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities in the Illinois Senate earlier this month, Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, told opponents “we’ll see you in court.” Gun rights groups promised to file litigation and the lawsuits are stacking up.
