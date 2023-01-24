Read full article on original website
msn.com
NBC Execs Regret Paying Jimmy Fallon $80 Million Contract Extension As Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Beats 'Tonight Show' In Ratings: Sources
Hapless host Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show is losing the ratings war to FOX News rival Greg Gutfeld — and the TV flop’s sinking number has left NBC brass with buyer’s remorse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nearly 19 months after the Peacock Network handed Fallon a whopping $80...
How Stephen Colbert Knows George Santos Is Definitely Going to Resign
On Wednesday night, Stephen Colbert caught up on the latest developments surrounding “GOP congressman and man putting air quotes around his entire life,” George Santos.“Santos has a long history of stretching the truth by never telling it,” the Late Show host explained, by laying out a new series of legal and ethical complaints that have been made against the freshman from New York. “That’s so disappointing,” Colbert said. “I would expect more from the man who invented the automobile.”Colbert went on to suggest that the “walls appear to be closing in” on Santos after local Republican officials have begun calling on him to resign. “In response to this stunning rebuke from his own party, Santos told reporters on Capitol Hill that he ‘will not’ resign,” the host said. “Which means, he’s gonna resign.”Later, he highlighted the “pretty wild” claim from Santos that he was one of the earliest cases of COVID-19 in the U.S.“Smart thinking, Georgie,” Colbert said, imagining the congressman telling himself, “Everyone hates me, I know how to win them back! I’ll tell them I was patient zero.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.
stljewishlight.org
Jon Lovitz stops by ‘The Tonight Show’ as George Santos to pick up Nobel Peace Prize
Comedian Jon Lovitz is having a moment thanks to disgraced congressman George Santos. Not that Santos is a fan, having taken to Twitter to say how unimpressed he’s been with the myriad comedic takes on him. Lovitz fired back, saying that even his signature character, the Pathological Liar, “can’t hold a candle to you!”
'Daily Show' Host Wanda Sykes Names 1 Thing She Likes About George Santos
The guest host said one revelation about the GOP congressman was actually "pretty cool."
Laura Ingraham Dumps Guest for Throwing Fox’s Scandals in Her Face
A guest on Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s show on Wednesday knocked her and the network over several past scandals, including claims of sexual harassment by network stars and even the time Ingraham mocked a school shooting survivor.In the wake of a frightening incident which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Ingraham spoke to Steve Almond, whose 2015 book Against Football: One Fan’s Reluctant Manifesto argues it’s time to give up the sport.Almond claimed that the NFL will make the game safer if there is an economic incentive to...
Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Get All Dolled Up As She Gushes Over His New Show — See Photo
Kimberly Guilfoyle couldn't help but gush over her fiancé Donald Trump Jr.'s latest achievement: launching a new show on Rumble. "Happy Thursday, great day with @donaldjtrumpjr excited for his show on @rumblecreators coming soon! #Triggered #letsrumble🔥😍♥️💙," the TV star, 53, captioned a photo of herself wearing a navy dress and white heels as she stood next to her man, who matched in a blue jacket and pants. Of course, people loved to see the duo together. One person said, "Beautiful people!!❤️," while another added, "One of my favorite couples 🙌⚓️🇺🇸♥️."A third person stated, "Stunning couple to say the least!! ♥️🔥♥️."As...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Acts Like She Forgot About Dr. Dre
The Georgia Republican appears to musically be onto the next episode.
Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career
Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
Monica Lewinsky Marks 25th Anniversary Of Bill Clinton Affair With Triumphant Post
Monica Lewinsky took time to reflect on how much things have changed (and in some cases not) since she became a public figure following her affair with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998. Lewinsky, 49, shared a list of 25 observations and things she now understands since the scandal in an essay for Vanity Fair on Friday, January 20. While it’s been 25 years since the news of the affair broke on January 21, 1998, Lewinsky has shown that she’s incredibly resilient and had many wise insights.
Bowen Yang Nails Lying Drag Queen George Santos on SNL
Saturday Night Live opened its first episode of 2023 with an NFL post-game show. But the real star was Fox’s newest sideline reporter: Bowen Yang as Congressman George Santos.“Now George, first of all, congrats on an amazing career,” James Austin Johnson’s Jimmy Johnson said. “I didn’t even know you played football, but I see here you were the first player to lead the league in passing and rushing.”“That’s correct,” Santos replied. “I’m sort of the real Bo Jackson. And I’m proud to be the first African American quarterback to ever dunk a football.” After taking credit for the Philadelphia Eagles...
50 Cent Recalls Confronting Tyler Perry About Blackballing Mo’Nique
Rapper and businessman 50 Cent said he launched a campaign to help revive Mo’Nique‘s acting career, and recalled a private conversation he had with Tyler Perry in defense of the Oscar-winning actress. The hip-hop mogul appeared on Big Boy’s Neighborhood last week where he addressed Mo’Nique’s casting in...
‘The Daily Show’ Guest Host Leslie Jones Has 1 Scathing Question For George Santos
Santos, Jones said, is both “evil and stupid.”
‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”
Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
SFGate
George Santos Roasted on ‘Saturday Night Live’ as Amy Poehler, Joe Biden Join Host Aubrey Plaza
First time host Aubrey Plaza returned to her NBC Page roots giving a backstage tour of the show, with a surprise cameo from former “SNL” cast member and “Parks and Recreation” star Amy Poehler and President Joe Biden. “Wow, it is great to be here hosting...
Megyn Kelly knocks CNN considering comedian as prime-time host: ‘It’s not going to go very well’
Former Fox News host and conservative pundit Megyn Kelly scoffed this week at the idea that CNN would hire a comedian or some other entertainer to host a show in prime time on the network. “It would be amazing if in this era where they think they’re appeasing Republicans and trying to get Republican viewers…
Laura Ingraham Gets Trolled By Guest Who Repeatedly Criticizes Fox News
Author Steve Almond came to discuss Damar Hamlin and football safety, but he got in the Fox News host's face instead.
7 scathingly funny cartoons about George Santos' lies
Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2023 Tribune Content Agency Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Drew Sheneman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Randall Enos | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate John Deering | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Pat Bagley | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
Howard Stern calls George Santos ‘compassionate’
Embattled Rep. George Santos has gotten a rare compliment — from Howard Stern of all people. The shock jock called Santos “compassionate” after hearing “a lovely story” about the disgraced Republican while interviewing Long Island lawyer Michael Weinstock Jan. 4 on his SiriusXM radio show. Stern was commenting on Weinstock telling him that Santos had phoned to express concern about his painful, incurable illness, saying, “Are you feeling suicidal? And if you ever did, would you tell me?” On the 9/11 anniversary, Santos also posted a photo of Weinstock, a Democrat, on his Instagram page to honor the lawyer’s service as a former...
TMZ.com
Don Lemon Responds to Colbert Criticism Over 'Hoodie' Suit on CNN
Don Lemon didn't appreciate Stephen Colbert mocking him over the fact he dressed down on the job ... responding by comparing himself to Zelensky, Obama and Trayvon Martin. The news anchor -- who now heads up the morning time slot on a new show called 'CNN This Morning' -- appeared genuinely hurt that the 'Late Show' host went in on him on national TV Thursday night ... making fun of a hoodie-suit DL wore that morning on the air.
9 brutally funny cartoons about Kevin McCarthy's speaker vote disaster
Gary Varvel | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate R.J. Matson | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons John Deering | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate John Darkow | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons, Inc. Marshall Ramsey | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Bob Gorrell | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Steve Breen | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate
