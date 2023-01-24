ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Blackhawks Live 1/23/23: Hawks head to Canada road swing playing their best hockey

By Jack Heinrich
 3 days ago

On this week’s Blackhawks Live, WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell fills in for Joe Brand. Kevin is joined by Joe Brand who calls in from Vancouver to talk about the Hawks good play over the last few weeks, share his thoughts on Luke Richardson, give a quick preview of the trade deadline, and more!

Then Kevin shares audio from defensemen Connor Murphy, Ian Mitchell, head coach Luke Richardson and GM Kyle Davidson.

