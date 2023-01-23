John Deere says that it will have its largest presence ever at ConExpo at this year’s event in Las Vegas, US. For the first time at ConExpo Deere and Wirtgen will share the same booth space, which will total approximately 80,000 square feet. This is comprised of 70,000 square foot booth outside in the Silver Lot and an additional 10,000 square feet in the West Hall dedicated to the future of John Deere technology in the construction space.

