Henderson, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to suspend the license of Helping Hands Wellness Center in North Las Vegas. The board stated it was the result of a months-long investigation and several on-site inspections. Agents discovered in December Helping Hands’ employees concealed and intended “to divert cannabis and cannabis products, in addition to other significant security deficiencies.”
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Buffalo's Fire

Las Vegas property purchase, properly unjustified

What happens in Vegas leads to tribal public dollars staying in Vegas. My name is Todd Hall. I am an Awaxxawii Nux Baga also known as the Gros Ventre Band of the Hidatsa Tribe. I am also an enrolled member of the Three Affiliated Tribes of North Dakota. I am a private citizen. Tribal officials will be quick to say, that I have “No say.” I do have a voice and an opinion, however.
LAS VEGAS, NV
demolitionandrecycling.media

‘Largest ever’ ConExpo for John Deere

John Deere says that it will have its largest presence ever at ConExpo at this year’s event in Las Vegas, US. For the first time at ConExpo Deere and Wirtgen will share the same booth space, which will total approximately 80,000 square feet. This is comprised of 70,000 square foot booth outside in the Silver Lot and an additional 10,000 square feet in the West Hall dedicated to the future of John Deere technology in the construction space.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

‘It’s so important for us to know our history,’ Henderson magnesium plant helped bring working opportunities to African American residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a great migration and a time when the Basic Magnesium plant in Henderson became one of the earliest working hubs for African American workers. Claytee White, director of oral research history at UNLV said when America entered World War II, the United States was trying to catch up on […]
HENDERSON, NV
jammin1057.com

That Las Vegas South Valley Hole In The Ground Keeps Getting Bigger

There’s a hole in the ground near this Las Vegas site, and it just keeps getting bigger. Having recently relocated to the South Valley, I was unfamiliar with that gigantic hole in the earth between Durango Drive and Peace Way. I drive by that huge fenced-off eyesore every day, and I wonder what those big semi-trucks are doing coming and going.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 off-Strip Las Vegas restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 list

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two off-Strip restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley are receiving some national attention after making a national list of the top places to eat in the country. According to a news release, online platform Yelp on Wednesday released its annual list of the Top 100...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

College of Southern Nevada now offering cannabis-related certificate programs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Division of Workforce and Economic Development at the College of Southern Nevada is now offering certificate programs related to the cannabis industry. According to a news release, CSN has partnered with Green Flower, “a national leader in cannabis education,” to offer three cannabis certificate...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

City of Las Vegas prepares for heavy traffic ahead of Las Vegas Market 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The valley is preparing for the Las Vegas Market, and the City of Las Vegas is warning people that traffic will be heavy. On Jan. 29, the LVMKT will be taking over the World Market Center, and some additional remote locations, for the following four days, showcasing thousands of furniture products, gifts and home decor, among others.
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year

Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Henderson breaks ground for new forensic crime lab

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson is making a giant step forward when it comes to crime solving. The city broke ground Tuesday on a new forensic crime lab. The 20,000-square-foot facility will be located on Sunset Road near Boulder highway. City leaders said it will give Henderson Police Department the latest industry technology for three […]
HENDERSON, NV
a-z-animals.com

Why Is Lake Mead Drying Up? Here Are the Top 3 Reasons

Lake Mead’s dramatically decreased water level has brought concerns about climate change, water consumption, and drought conditions in the Southwest. However, the water shortage has also revealed startling discoveries. Lake Mead’s story is one that exhibits the importance of discovery and of conservation. Find out why Lake Mead is drying up and what discoveries have been made within and around the lake’s remaining waters.
LAS VEGAS, NV

