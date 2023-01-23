Read full article on original website
‘We really do need the help’: Area 15 expansion forcing Las Vegas non-profit to move locations
AREA 15's expansion means mostly everything around it will have to come down including a place tucked near the expansion site that gives hope to those with disabilities. Now that hope may be taken away if they do not find another facility.
Las Vegas Mirage hotel looking to hire 300 employees
The Mirage Hotel & Casino is preparing for its transition and looking to fill 300 full and part-time positions.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to suspend the license of Helping Hands Wellness Center in North Las Vegas. The board stated it was the result of a months-long investigation and several on-site inspections. Agents discovered in December Helping Hands’ employees concealed and intended “to divert cannabis and cannabis products, in addition to other significant security deficiencies.”
Fox5 KVVU
Lawsuit: Las Vegas Strip hotel operators work together to artificially inflate room prices
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A class action lawsuit filed Wednesday against many of the resorts on the Las Vegas Strip alleges four of the largest hotel operators are working together with a third party to artificially inflate hotel room prices. According to the lawsuit, if you’ve rented a hotel...
Las Vegas property purchase, properly unjustified
What happens in Vegas leads to tribal public dollars staying in Vegas. My name is Todd Hall. I am an Awaxxawii Nux Baga also known as the Gros Ventre Band of the Hidatsa Tribe. I am also an enrolled member of the Three Affiliated Tribes of North Dakota. I am a private citizen. Tribal officials will be quick to say, that I have “No say.” I do have a voice and an opinion, however.
demolitionandrecycling.media
‘Largest ever’ ConExpo for John Deere
John Deere says that it will have its largest presence ever at ConExpo at this year’s event in Las Vegas, US. For the first time at ConExpo Deere and Wirtgen will share the same booth space, which will total approximately 80,000 square feet. This is comprised of 70,000 square foot booth outside in the Silver Lot and an additional 10,000 square feet in the West Hall dedicated to the future of John Deere technology in the construction space.
‘It’s so important for us to know our history,’ Henderson magnesium plant helped bring working opportunities to African American residents
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a great migration and a time when the Basic Magnesium plant in Henderson became one of the earliest working hubs for African American workers. Claytee White, director of oral research history at UNLV said when America entered World War II, the United States was trying to catch up on […]
jammin1057.com
That Las Vegas South Valley Hole In The Ground Keeps Getting Bigger
There’s a hole in the ground near this Las Vegas site, and it just keeps getting bigger. Having recently relocated to the South Valley, I was unfamiliar with that gigantic hole in the earth between Durango Drive and Peace Way. I drive by that huge fenced-off eyesore every day, and I wonder what those big semi-trucks are doing coming and going.
Fox5 KVVU
2 off-Strip Las Vegas restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 list
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two off-Strip restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley are receiving some national attention after making a national list of the top places to eat in the country. According to a news release, online platform Yelp on Wednesday released its annual list of the Top 100...
Fox5 KVVU
College of Southern Nevada now offering cannabis-related certificate programs
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Division of Workforce and Economic Development at the College of Southern Nevada is now offering certificate programs related to the cannabis industry. According to a news release, CSN has partnered with Green Flower, “a national leader in cannabis education,” to offer three cannabis certificate...
KTNV
City of Las Vegas prepares for heavy traffic ahead of Las Vegas Market 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The valley is preparing for the Las Vegas Market, and the City of Las Vegas is warning people that traffic will be heavy. On Jan. 29, the LVMKT will be taking over the World Market Center, and some additional remote locations, for the following four days, showcasing thousands of furniture products, gifts and home decor, among others.
KOLO TV Reno
CCSD says person at Las Vegas elementary school was diagnosed with tuberculosis
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District confirmed to FOX5 that a person at a Las Vegas elementary school recently was diagnosed with active pulmonary tuberculosis (TB). According to a letter sent to parents Tuesday from principal Christina M. Miani of Helen Jydstrup Elementary, “the Southern Nevada...
Las Vegas Faces a Whole New Kind of Theft Problem
A local company nearly lost $175,000.
2news.com
Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year
Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
Las Vegas, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 13 high school 🏀 games in Las Vegas. The Cheyenne High School basketball team will have a game with Rancho High School on January 25, 2023, 18:15:00. The SLAM Nevada basketball team will have a game with Eldorado High School on January 25, 2023, 18:30:00.
SeaQuest hit with fine from feds for Animal Welfare Act violations
The trail of violations at SeaQuest in the Boulevard Mall is growing longer as the interactive animal attraction is in more trouble with the feds.
Henderson breaks ground for new forensic crime lab
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson is making a giant step forward when it comes to crime solving. The city broke ground Tuesday on a new forensic crime lab. The 20,000-square-foot facility will be located on Sunset Road near Boulder highway. City leaders said it will give Henderson Police Department the latest industry technology for three […]
Fox5 KVVU
Caesars Entertainment says 2nd rescue dog graduates ‘gun dog training’ in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Caesars Entertainment on Thursday will hold an event for a rescue dog that is graduating from the company’s “gun dog training program.”. According to a news release, the dog, named Turbo, was rescued by Caesars Entertainment from the Animal Foundation in Las Vegas.
a-z-animals.com
Why Is Lake Mead Drying Up? Here Are the Top 3 Reasons
Lake Mead’s dramatically decreased water level has brought concerns about climate change, water consumption, and drought conditions in the Southwest. However, the water shortage has also revealed startling discoveries. Lake Mead’s story is one that exhibits the importance of discovery and of conservation. Find out why Lake Mead is drying up and what discoveries have been made within and around the lake’s remaining waters.
CCSD’s Southwest Career and Technical Academy empowers students interested in tech industry
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The tech industry including areas in automotive and computer coding continues to be male-dominated. A Clark County high school is leading efforts to change that by helping younger students see their possibilities. Aubrey Knowlton is one of the dozens of middle school students that visited the Southwest Career and Technical Academy […]
