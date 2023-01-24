Read full article on original website
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
At least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting in California, besides injuries, and the shooter is still at free.Sherif SaadMonterey Park, CA
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
California community uses zip line to access homes following atmospheric river storms
After the recent devastating atmospheric river storms in California, a zip line has become a lifeline for one community.
KSBW.com
Lake Nacimiento urges users to collect property floating in lake
LAKE NACIMIENTO, Calif. — Monterey County Water Resource Agency is urging those who use or have access to Lake Nacimiento to retrieve and remove any property that is currently floating in the lake. According to water resource officials, the lake has a large amount of debris brought by the...
KSBW.com
Atmospheric rivers fill lakes, provide some relief for drier months
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — A series of atmospheric rivers that pounded the state in just the last month are easing drought conditions, leading to more water allocations for farmers and cities across the state, and filling many reservoirs to near capacity levels. One of those reservoirs is Lake Nacimiento...
benitolink.com
Hollister council revisiting its rules for parking RVs
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Alexis Castro Juarez. The Hollister City Council is considering changes to its rules on parking recreational vehicles, which prohibit parking on city streets and driveways. The council directed staff to amend the current ordinance to allow storage of RVs in the front driveway of a home under certain conditions and to revise fines. The changes will be considered by the council at a future meeting.
Temporary repairs underway for storm-damaged West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ – Crews are making emergency repairs to portions of West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz that were battered by this winter's storms.The goal is to prevent any more damage or further erosion until permanent repairs can be made."The cliff here gets battered quite often. But I've never really seen it this big," said Chris Hosmer, who has lived in the area for 40 years.Hosmer said the repairs are likely to be costly and the beachfront area will forever be vulnerable to Mother Nature. Nonetheless, Hosmer said West Cliff is beloved by neighbors and visitors alike, and is worth...
pajaronian.com
Disaster relief center opens at Ramsay Park in wake of storms
WATSONVILLE—A Disaster Recovery Center is now operating at Ramsay Park to help residents impacted by recent storms and flooding in this area. The public can access information and resources needed for recovery, regardless of the type of damage suffered, location of impacted residence or business, insurance status, immigration status, or any other factor. The center, 1301 Main St., will be open daily from 9am to 7pm.
sfstandard.com
Future of Iconic Coastal Road in Doubt Following January Storms
After a massive winter storm left Santa Cruz’s iconic West Cliff Drive in pieces, its future looks uncertain—and some experts say efforts to fully restore the road are futile in the face of climate change. West Cliff Drive, a popular tourist destination and a main residential street along...
pajaronian.com
Council approves self-storage facility near airport
WATSONVILLE—The Watsonville City Council on Jan. 17 unanimously approved the construction of a new self-storage facility to be located in the long abandoned, weed-choked parking lot between Watsonville Municipal Airport and the Community Hospital. Located at 70 Nielsen St., the facility—called Crocker’s Lockers—will offer 1,072 self-storage units in six...
Has Santa Cruz been colder than usual this winter?
If it's feeling cold — even more so than usual recently — it's not your imagination. Data stretching back to the middle of the fall shows that temperatures have been consistently between 2 and 6 degrees lower than normal for this time of the year. Throw in the wet weather of recent weeks, and that chilly bite can feel downright frigid.
KSBW.com
Monterey County disaster assistance center to relocate to Salinas
SPRECKELS, Calif. — A resource center where people impacted by the January storms in Monterey County can apply for assistance from local, state and federal agencies is moving to a new location. Hundreds of families registered for assistance at the Spreckels Veterans Memorial Building since it opened on Jan....
Speranza Marie, sunken 60ft fishing boat, removed from Santa Cruz Island
Crews removed the Speranza Marie, a 60ft fishing boat, from Santa Cruz Island early morning Thursday. The post Speranza Marie, sunken 60ft fishing boat, removed from Santa Cruz Island appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KMJ
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Approved For Those Impacted By Storm Damage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Disaster unemployment assistance has been approved for those impacted by devastating storms in Dec. and Jan. There are now benefits available to people in the counties of Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin. The assistance is specifically for...
montereycountyweekly.com
An obscure concrete pile in Marina is likely relocating to Del Rey Oaks.
For the last 19 years, Monterey Peninsula Engineering has operated a concrete recycling facility in southern Marina, just east of Highway 1 and across the street from the District 4 county supervisor’s office. With the exception of those who work in that building, the piles of concrete debris on that site have been out of sight.
KSBW.com
Capitola businesses still waiting on federal aid
CAPITOLA, Calif. — Storm-damaged businesses in Capitola are still waiting on federal aid since applications opened about a week ago. At the federal level, businesses are only eligible for a small, fixed-interest rate loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration of up to $2 million. According to a spokesperson...
kprl.com
Search Continues For Kyle 01.25.2023
The search continues for 5-year-old Kyle Doan, missing after flood waters swept him away from his mother two weeks ago while they were driving across San Marcos creek just south of San Miguel. That search continues in the Salinas riverbed.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Gonzales man dies after garbage truck backs into him
GONZALES — A 39-year-old Gonzales man has died after a garbage truck backed into him at the Johnson Canyon Landfill on Jan. 11. According to media reports, the incident happened at 10:15 a.m. at the facility, located at 31400 Johnson Canyon Road in Gonzales. California Highway Patrol said it...
What NYT omitted about life in the Santa Cruz Mountains: Neighbors with chainsaws
Daniel DeLong lives in the Santa Cruz Mountains, where packing a chainsaw is often just part of mountain life. His young daughters are as familiar with the gear – ropes, helmets, wedges, mini sledgehammer – as they are with their own backpacks. Unfortunately, The New York Times reporter who interviewed him last week during the storms, was not. "That reporter omits the most important aspect of rural mountain living: preparation. And having neighbors who look out for each other," he says.
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Jan. 25, 2023
MONTEREY COUNTY — Residents who need assistance with damage from flooding can call the home cleanup hotline at 844-965-1386 to ask for help. The hotline, which will remain open through Friday, Jan. 27, will connect residents with volunteers from local relief groups who can help with drywall, flooring and appliance removal; cut fallen trees; tarping roofs; and mold mitigation.
KSBW.com
Watsonville police arrest wanted man after crashing into cars
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Watsonville police arrested a man wanted on several local and federal warrants after crashing into two cars and running from officers Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they attempted to pull over a Honda Accord for a vehicle code violation near Main and Fifth streets. The driver...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman dies, man hospitalized in I-5 crash Sunday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A San Jose woman died in a crash on Interstate 5 Sunday morning, according to the CHP Willows. The CHP said the 68-year-old woman, Susan Beach, was driving north at about 70 mph on Interstate 5 when she drove off the road for an unknown reason around 6 a.m.
