CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
walls102.com
Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms has admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao tells KNTV-TV he wasn’t in his right mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. Prosecutors say he then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people. Zhao says he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were ignored. A spokesman for California Terra Garden, where Zhao was working, says the farm has no knowledge of any bullying complaints.
Suspect in Half Moon Bay shootings charged with 7 counts of murder
The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office has charged the suspected gunman in the fatal shootings at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, California, with seven counts of murder. Chunli Zhao made his first court appearance Wednesday, where he held up a piece of paper to shield his face from the cameras. The 66-year-old, who had two court appointed attorneys and an interpreter, did not enter a plea. Zhao is being held without bail, and his arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 16.San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told reporters outside the courtroom that Zhao spoke to detectives following his arrest, adding...
HMB suspect reportedly taunted with offensive nickname before 'execution style' shooting: Sources
Investigators say the suspect Chunli Zhao was allegedly taunted with an offensive nickname that may have fueled his anger leading up to the attack being described as "intentional."
3 victims of Half Moon Bay shooting confirmed Mexican nationals
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The General Consulate of Mexico in San Francisco confirmed that three of the victims of the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay on Monday were Mexican nationals. Two of the deceased victims were Mexican nationals, as well as the recovering victim who is being treated at a hospital in Palo Alto. […]
Half Moon Bay mass shooting: All 7 victims, 1 survivor have been identified
Here are the names of all seven victims killed in the tragic mass shooting at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay.
What we know about Half Moon Bay mass shooting suspect Chunli Zhao
While there are still many details to be uncovered on the mass shooting at two Half Moon Bay mushroom farms, investigators have released some key information on the suspect.
Coastal town of Half Moon Bay mourns mass slaying
A singing bowl held by a Buddhist monk was struck once for each of seven people shot dead in Half Moon Bay as residents gathered to grieve in a local church late Tuesday. "I never thought this would happen in this community in a million years," said Kemera Gilbert, a Northern California woman who moved to Half Moon Bay to escape the stresses of life.
Half Moon Bay mass shooting suspect threatened to kill his former boss: court documents
Chunli Zhao, the suspect in a mass shooting that killed seven people in Half Moon Bay, had a history of threatening coworkers and employers, according to court records obtained by KRON4.
KCRA.com
Video: Gov. Newsom speaks out after Half Moon Bay, Monterey Park shootings, says ‘it doesn’t have to be this way’
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday spoke of his frustrations with the nation’s cycle of gun violence, saying that “only in America” are mass shootings commonplace and the “one common denominator is these damn guns.”. Newsom addressed reporters from Half Moon Bay a day after seven people...
Eight shot in Oakland, one fatally, in California's third mass shooting in as many days
Eight people were shot – one fatally – in Oakland Monday evening, police there say – the third mass shooting in as many days in California and second in the Bay Area on Monday alone. Police say officers were sent to investigate a ShotSpotter activation – gunfire...
Update: 'Workplace violence' blamed in Half Moon Bay mass killing spree
HALF MOON BAY -- The 66-year-old gunman who went on a killing spree at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay had legally purchased his firearm, had no prior contact with local law enforcement, and was an employee of one of the farms he targeted.At a news conference Tuesday, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said six men and two women were allegedly shot by Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao.Officials later confirmed that five of the men and both women were killed. A male victim underwent surgery at Stanford and is in stable condition.They also confirmed that Zhao was...
Who Is Chunli Zhao? Man Arrested After Mass Shooting on California Farm
Seven people were killed in two related shootings at agricultural facilities in California, marking the state's third mass killing since January 16.
Shooting at California gas station leaves 8 people injured, 1 person dead: police
Oakland Police announced that eight people were shot at a gas station Monday night. One person died in the incident, which remains under investigation.
foxwilmington.com
These Are the Warning Signs of a Mass Killing Rampage: US Secret Service Report
As the nation reels from yet another series of mass shootings, this time in California, the U.S. Secret Service has released a report that analyzed key precursors to more than 100 violent attacks in America. The agency reviewed 173 incidents that caused the deaths or injuries of at least three...
executivetraveller.com
This new Californian cruise takes you from San Francisco to Napa
Californians with a penchant for cruising have long had to take to the ocean to scratch their itch. However, after some 80 years absence, river boats are now set to be a regular sight in the California Delta once again, with cruises from San Francisco primed to begin next month.
Hit-and-run leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person is dead, and two others are injured following a hit-and-run early Sunday morning in San Francisco’s Mission District, according to San Francisco Police Department. Shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at 16th and Capp Streets. The suspect fled the scene […]
pajaronian.com
Man shot, killed during fight in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE—A man was killed after he was shot late Sunday night during a struggle with another man on Sunny Hills Drive at Herman Court. Watsonville Police Sgt. Charles Bailey said police got reports of gunfire following a fight between at least two men in a parking area of a residential neighborhood.
Oakland mass shooting occurred during music video shoot, likely gang-related: OPD
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Seven people were injured and one person was killed in Oakland Monday night, in a shooting the Oakland Police Department said is possibly gang-related. The shooting happened just after 6:00 p.m. at 5910 MacArthur Boulevard where a music video shoot was underway at the time, police confirmed Tuesday. Upon arriving at […]
CA’s Heavy Rains Could Bring Major ‘Superblooms’ In 2023
California superblooms come highly-anticipated every year, but 2023 is shaping up to bring an especially bountiful spring season following the heavy rainfall we’ve experienced throughout the state. In fact, National Geographic wrote that 2023 could be the “year of the superbloom,” although it’s still a bit early to gauge exactly how abundant this year’s blooms will be. “Superbloom” is a non-technical term that’s come to refer to California’s rare, above-average wildflower blooms. It happens when seeds that have laid dormant in the soil begin to germinate and blossom all at once. Nat Geo elaborates that superblooms require a few basic ingredients to come to fruition: they are “a good rain year,” (but not just a single deluge), “cool nighttime temperatures, and a well-stocked seed bank.” Historically those conditions have brought superblooms every decade or so, although climate change has made that schedule much less predictable. After California’s higher rainfall averages throughout the fall and winter, conditions are looking favorable for some 2023 superblooms.
