Memphis, TN

Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
The Commercial Appeal

Inside a stunned Memphis Grizzlies locker room after a two-point loss to the Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO — Ziaire Williams sat in the corner of the locker room, with a white towel draped over his head as he looked down at the floor after having one of the worst performances of his young NBA career. "Aye Z, we kicking it tonight, bruh," Desmond Bane yelled across the room to Williams, who was shaking his head with the towel still covering his face. "Pick your head up." ...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Why Golden State coach Steve Kerr is finally ready to call Warriors-Grizzlies a rivalry

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — It's safe to say that there is a healthy level of mutual respect between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors. When Steve Kerr was asked in December 2021 about the Grizzlies being a rival of the Warriors, he denied the notion and mentioned that a playoff series and more things would need to happen. A little more than a year later — after a playoff series and Christmas Day meeting —...
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream

Though he has surprisingly been one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ best players lately, Dennis Schroder had himself a rather awkward moment this week. The Lakers guard Schroder was live on the streaming platform Twitch on Monday when commenters on his stream informed him of the team’s trade for forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers acquired... The post Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Warriors starting Jonathan Kuminga for inactive Andrew Wiggins (illness) on Wednesday night

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. DiVincenzo will make his sixth appearance in Golden State's starting lineup after Andrew Wiggins was held out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Memphis team ranked first in defensive rating, Kuminga's FanDuel salary stands at $4.900.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies' biggest obstacle is themselves, not Golden State Warriors | Giannotto

They were already melting down, but there was one possession in particular that encapsulated everything that isn’t going right for these Memphis Grizzlies. They still led the Golden State Warriors with less than three minutes to go Wednesday night and Ja Morant had the ball with Klay Thompson guarding him. It was closing time in San Francisco again. Time to see what these young Grizzlies had learned since their playoff run last season ended with too...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls at Hornets (01.26.23)

The Bulls (22-25) visit Charlotte, NC to take on the Hornets (13-36) for the second of four games this year. Chicago came out on top at home in the first meeting, 106-88, in early November. Neither DeMar DeRozan (nine points) nor Zach LaVine (10 points) had a particularly productive night, but Chicago’s bench certainly proved up to the task, outscoring Charlotte’s, 49-28, to lead the way. Javonte Green stampeded off the pine for the Bulls, shooting a perfect 7-of-7 from the field in recording a team-best 17 points. Goran Dragić also came off the bench to post a season-high 16 points, while starters Patrick Williams chipped in 16 points of his own along with five rebounds and center Nikola Vučević delivered a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
OnlyHomers

NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two Seasons

The Boston Celtics are currently the best team in the National Basketball League, with a record of 35-12, and currently riding a nine-game win streak. Sitting atop the Eastern Conference, four and a half games above the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics will be looking to extend their win streak to 10 games on Monday, January 23, 2023, against the 17-29 Orlando Magic.
BOSTON, MA
The Commercial Appeal

'He was tired of hearing it': Penny Hardaway gets first tech as Memphis basketball coach

Penny Hardaway strolled into the postgame news conference after Thursday's 99-84 win over SMU having just officially notched career victory No. 100. The fifth-year Memphis basketball coach proudly wore a baseball cap, given to him by his players, with "100" embroidered on it. But before Hardaway ever even sat down behind the microphone, he made a proud declaration to the assembled media related to something else entirely. ...
MEMPHIS, TN

