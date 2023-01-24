ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DD2 parents, students show support for Steve LaPrad

By Kevon Dupree
 3 days ago

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – There was lots of support for long-time Fort Dorchester head football coach and athletic director Steve LaPrad during Monday’s meeting.

LaPrad coached at Fort Dorchester High School for 20 years, and he led the Patriots to the state championship game just last month, which is why many people were shocked when he resigned last week.

“We cannot afford to lose members of our community,” one parent said, “or of our schools, that have so much of a far-reaching impact on these kids.”

Fort Dorchester parents and students are voicing their opinions about the surprising resignation of head football coach Steve LaPrad.

“I speak not only for myself,” Fort Dorchester High School parent Christine Allen said, “but for my child, bring back our coach to this certain school where he belongs. His name is the being and representation of our hashtag, and we stand up for him.”

LaPrad resigned last Wednesday after a video surfaced of him using profane language amongst his players, however, community members say it wasn’t a cause for him to resign.

“If one were to take a judicious and perspicacious analysis of the video,” Charleston County councilmember Henry Darby said, “it was a speech of motivation, loyalty and life lessons.”

“If someone is a little hurt over some profanity or over certain things that may happen between schools,” one parent said, “let me tell you, that won’t stop in high school.”

Though LaPrad has won more than 170 games, including a state championship in his 20-year career, former players say he is much more than just a coach.

“He has probably over hundreds of sons,” one former Fort Dorchester High School football player said, “thousands of sons. He takes everybody under his wing. From the food, travel, anything; if you need it, he’s a phone call away.”

A petition has been started to “Bring Back Coach LaPrad” and has garnered more than 4600 signatures.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

