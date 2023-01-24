Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on ThursdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Nebraska Football: 4-star Tennessee WR commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Emmanuel Bandoumel to miss rest of seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: twenty-one, twenty-three; White Balls: twenty, twenty-five) (fifteen, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-five; Lucky Ball: nine) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. MyDaY. Month:...
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: How will Husker Hoops fans remember this season? Progress or a what-if?
LINCOLN — I’ve never bought into this idea of the Husker Hoops curse. If there was a curse, it was an administration that was never all-in on basketball. But now I’m starting to reconsider. Nebraska fans were thrown a couple of bones. They were offered some hope....
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska football to pay Garret McGuire and Rob Dvoracek $285,000
LINCOLN — Nebraska wide receivers coach Garret McGuire and linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek will each make $285,000 next season and each, as position coaches, received three-year contracts. The two assistants, who worked last season for the Carolina Panthers, have contracts that expire Dec. 31, 2025, or after the 2025...
North Platte Telegraph
Billboards target Pillen's hog operations
COLUMBUS — Billboards targeting Gov. Jim Pillen pork production enterprise have been installed in Lincoln and one is set to be installed in Columbus this week. Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a national health nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., is sponsoring the billboard. According to the group’s website, its mission is to improving both human and animal lives through “plant-based diets and ethical and effective scientific research.”
North Platte Telegraph
Weekend camp leads LSE standout Jesske to Nebraska: 'I'm living my dreams'
Will Jesske didn’t fall in love with baseball because of MLB teams, pristine grass fields or home runs. Instead, it was simple Wiffle Ball games played against his neighborhood friends that helped Jesske find a passion for baseball. They called themselves the “Williamsburg Wiffle Ball group,” and like most kids in this state, they had dreams of playing baseball at Nebraska one day.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts taking notice as Matt Rhule and staff continue to grind
Grind recognizes grind. And Trev Alberts is seeing a lot of it from his new football coach. Speaking on his monthly in-house radio show Tuesday, the Nebraska athletic director said the relentless fervor coach Matt Rhule and his staff have shown on the recruiting trail and in North Stadium has stood out. He’s seen the energy invigorate fans, players and even NU administrators.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska football trainer, athletic medicine director no longer with program
LINCOLN — Two longtime members of Nebraska football’s medical and training staff are no longer with the program. Head athletic trainer Mark Mayer, and Dr. Lonnie Albers — associate athletic director for athletic medicine — are not listed in the Nebraska Athletic Department directory. A NU official confirmed their departure.
North Platte Telegraph
Pick Six Podcast: How does Trev Alberts evaluate the Nebraska men's basketball program?
Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel and Dirk Chatelain ask how Trev Alberts can go about evaluating Nebraska men's basketball amid key injuries this season. Dirk also pleads that is it time to stop making excuses for the lack of success in the program over the years. Later in the show, they look at the massive haul Matt Rhule and Nebraska football made over the last few weeks in the transfer portal and 2023 class. That subject rolls into a discussion on balancing development of young players against bringing in "ready made" transfer players.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State
LINCOLN — State senators, nonprofits and local organizations expressed glee but caution Wednesday with Gov. Jim Pillen’s outlined priorities in his State of the State address. Much of Pillen’s address expanded upon his budget recommendations, which have been introduced in legislation by Speaker John Arch of La Vista...
North Platte Telegraph
Fred Hoiberg previews Northwestern game
Nebraska lost at home Wednesday night to Northwestern. Here are three quick reasons why the Huskers fell to 10-11 overall and 3-7 in the Big Ten. The Huskers may have lost their defensive sting. They did Wednesday in a home loss to the Wildcats. Nebraska allowed Northwestern to hit 11 3-pointers and rack up 16 second-chance points.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska lawmaker proposes mandated notices before automatic subscription renewals
LINCOLN — With the rise of online subscriptions including newspapers, streaming platforms and magazines, many services are now offering automatic renewals. Such arrangements allow consumers to enter an agreement where their subscription kicks in monthly or annually, but sometimes consumers forget to cancel, or the process to do is burdensome.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte boys wrestling sweeps Millard West, Northwest
Brock Roblee just wanted the win more. That’s how North Platte wrestling coach Dale Hall described Roblee’s win during the Bulldogs’ second dual Thursday against Grand Island Northwest. Roblee, who was winning his match against Nolan Moorman by two, got caught in a near pin late in...
North Platte Telegraph
Governor hawks tax cuts, increased school funding in address
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen delivered his first State of the State address in the state Capitol on Wednesday, spelling out plans to drastically cut taxes while increasing funding to state schools. “What we do with the people’s money this session is critical for my grandbabies,...
North Platte Telegraph
In State of State, Pillen outlines his ideas for property tax relief, income tax reductions for Nebraskans
While locking down growth of spending by state government, Gov. Jim Pillen on Wednesday proposed a state budget that would sharply increase state support for K-12 schools, provide additional local property tax relief, reduce state income taxes and appropriate $95.9 million to complete funding of a new state prison. Pillen...
North Platte Telegraph
National Dems give New Hampshire, Georgia more time to change 2024 primary dates
WASHINGTON — New Hampshire and Georgia will have a bit longer to implement key changes to when and how they hold Democratic presidential primaries, under an extension a Democratic National Committee panel approved Wednesday. Election officials will have until June 3 to move New Hampshire’s 2024 Democratic presidential primary...
North Platte Telegraph
Bill looks to extend Nebraska's statute of limitations after toxic chemical exposures
Nearly two years after a frozen pipe broke at the AltEn ethanol plant and contaminated Saunders County waterways, a Nebraska lawmaker reintroduced a bill to give victims more time to sue. State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue introduced the bill (LB7), which would extend Nebraska's statute of limitations for hazardous...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska lawmakers laud Pillen's school funding plan, 'personal style' at State of State
Gov. Jim Pillen's proposed budget would be transformational for school funding and provide substantial property and income tax relief for Nebraskans, state senators said. But some lawmakers also expressed concerns about the spending blueprint — including funding for a new prison and private school scholarships — which the governor laid out in his first State of the State address Wednesday.
North Platte Telegraph
South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'
Honor Beauvais’ every breath was a battle as a snowstorm battered the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. The asthmatic 12-year-old’s worried aunt and uncle begged for help clearing a path to their cattle ranch near the community of Two Strike as his condition worsened, his fragile lungs fighting a massive infection. But when an ambulance finally managed to get through, Honor’s uncle already was performing CPR, said his grandmother, Rose Cordier-Beauvais.
North Platte Telegraph
Judge tells parties seeking funds from Marshbanks estate to ‘work it out’
LINCOLN — As claims against the estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks grew to more than $50 million, a judge told some parties seeking funds Wednesday to work out their differences outside court. Marshbanks, who was found dead Nov. 2 in a downtown Lincoln parking garage, has been...
North Platte Telegraph
Tecumseh inmate dies in Lincoln hospital
An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died Monday at a Lincoln hospital, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Marty Nuzum, 62, died at Bryan East Campus, the department said in a news release. Nuzum, of Ralston, was serving a life sentence that started in 2003 for...
Comments / 0