Lincoln, NE

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: twenty-one, twenty-three; White Balls: twenty, twenty-five) (fifteen, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-five; Lucky Ball: nine) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. MyDaY. Month:...
Nebraska football to pay Garret McGuire and Rob Dvoracek $285,000

LINCOLN — Nebraska wide receivers coach Garret McGuire and linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek will each make $285,000 next season and each, as position coaches, received three-year contracts. The two assistants, who worked last season for the Carolina Panthers, have contracts that expire Dec. 31, 2025, or after the 2025...
Billboards target Pillen's hog operations

COLUMBUS — Billboards targeting Gov. Jim Pillen pork production enterprise have been installed in Lincoln and one is set to be installed in Columbus this week. Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a national health nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., is sponsoring the billboard. According to the group’s website, its mission is to improving both human and animal lives through “plant-based diets and ethical and effective scientific research.”
Weekend camp leads LSE standout Jesske to Nebraska: 'I'm living my dreams'

Will Jesske didn’t fall in love with baseball because of MLB teams, pristine grass fields or home runs. Instead, it was simple Wiffle Ball games played against his neighborhood friends that helped Jesske find a passion for baseball. They called themselves the “Williamsburg Wiffle Ball group,” and like most kids in this state, they had dreams of playing baseball at Nebraska one day.
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts taking notice as Matt Rhule and staff continue to grind

Grind recognizes grind. And Trev Alberts is seeing a lot of it from his new football coach. Speaking on his monthly in-house radio show Tuesday, the Nebraska athletic director said the relentless fervor coach Matt Rhule and his staff have shown on the recruiting trail and in North Stadium has stood out. He’s seen the energy invigorate fans, players and even NU administrators.
Nebraska football trainer, athletic medicine director no longer with program

LINCOLN — Two longtime members of Nebraska football’s medical and training staff are no longer with the program. Head athletic trainer Mark Mayer, and Dr. Lonnie Albers — associate athletic director for athletic medicine — are not listed in the Nebraska Athletic Department directory. A NU official confirmed their departure.
Pick Six Podcast: How does Trev Alberts evaluate the Nebraska men's basketball program?

Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel and Dirk Chatelain ask how Trev Alberts can go about evaluating Nebraska men's basketball amid key injuries this season. Dirk also pleads that is it time to stop making excuses for the lack of success in the program over the years. Later in the show, they look at the massive haul Matt Rhule and Nebraska football made over the last few weeks in the transfer portal and 2023 class. That subject rolls into a discussion on balancing development of young players against bringing in "ready made" transfer players.
Fred Hoiberg previews Northwestern game

Nebraska lost at home Wednesday night to Northwestern. Here are three quick reasons why the Huskers fell to 10-11 overall and 3-7 in the Big Ten. The Huskers may have lost their defensive sting. They did Wednesday in a home loss to the Wildcats. Nebraska allowed Northwestern to hit 11 3-pointers and rack up 16 second-chance points.
Nebraska lawmaker proposes mandated notices before automatic subscription renewals

LINCOLN — With the rise of online subscriptions including newspapers, streaming platforms and magazines, many services are now offering automatic renewals. Such arrangements allow consumers to enter an agreement where their subscription kicks in monthly or annually, but sometimes consumers forget to cancel, or the process to do is burdensome.
North Platte boys wrestling sweeps Millard West, Northwest

Brock Roblee just wanted the win more. That’s how North Platte wrestling coach Dale Hall described Roblee’s win during the Bulldogs’ second dual Thursday against Grand Island Northwest. Roblee, who was winning his match against Nolan Moorman by two, got caught in a near pin late in...
Governor hawks tax cuts, increased school funding in address

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen delivered his first State of the State address in the state Capitol on Wednesday, spelling out plans to drastically cut taxes while increasing funding to state schools. “What we do with the people’s money this session is critical for my grandbabies,...
National Dems give New Hampshire, Georgia more time to change 2024 primary dates

WASHINGTON — New Hampshire and Georgia will have a bit longer to implement key changes to when and how they hold Democratic presidential primaries, under an extension a Democratic National Committee panel approved Wednesday. Election officials will have until June 3 to move New Hampshire’s 2024 Democratic presidential primary...
Nebraska lawmakers laud Pillen's school funding plan, 'personal style' at State of State

Gov. Jim Pillen's proposed budget would be transformational for school funding and provide substantial property and income tax relief for Nebraskans, state senators said. But some lawmakers also expressed concerns about the spending blueprint — including funding for a new prison and private school scholarships — which the governor laid out in his first State of the State address Wednesday.
South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'

Honor Beauvais’ every breath was a battle as a snowstorm battered the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. The asthmatic 12-year-old’s worried aunt and uncle begged for help clearing a path to their cattle ranch near the community of Two Strike as his condition worsened, his fragile lungs fighting a massive infection. But when an ambulance finally managed to get through, Honor’s uncle already was performing CPR, said his grandmother, Rose Cordier-Beauvais.
Tecumseh inmate dies in Lincoln hospital

An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died Monday at a Lincoln hospital, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Marty Nuzum, 62, died at Bryan East Campus, the department said in a news release. Nuzum, of Ralston, was serving a life sentence that started in 2003 for...
