Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom (1907 - 2001)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Children's Theatre Company actors lose belongings in damaging house fire
An effort has been launched to help two Children's Theatre Company actors and their family recover after a fire at their Stillwater home destroyed all their belongings. On Tuesday morning, a fire broke out in the Stillwater home of Reed Sigmund and Autumn Ness, who are both actors with the Minneapolis theatre.
redlakenationnews.com
Licensing delays are worsening Minnesota's nurse shortage
Lily Marcelius is ready to do her part to address Minnesota's nursing shortage, having completed training in October and accepted a job in an intensive care unit at HCMC in Minneapolis. If only the Minnesota Board of Nursing would clear her to take the licensing exam. Marcelius and others have...
"Safe Spaces" offers lifeline to human trafficking, abuse victims in Hennepin County
MINNEAPOLIS -- A new pilot program in the heart of the Twin Cities is offering a lifeline to victims of human trafficking and abuse."Human trafficking happens every day in our community and it's important we provide means of communication to those victims when they are ready to ask for help," Senior Administrative Manager Liudmila Trandafilava said.In October of 2021, Trandafilava vividly recalls a day when she walked into work at the Hennepin County Government Center and saw a man gripping the hand of a woman who appeared to be in distress."When I saw her hand, that was terrifying. And terrifying to...
Mother admits to leaving newborn near Mississippi River in 2003
RED WING, Minn. — The woman accused of leaving her newborn to die by the Mississippi River in 2003 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Jennifer Matter entered her guilty plea in Goodhue County Court on Wednesday, with a sentencing date scheduled for Apr. 28. KARE 11's Jennifer Hoff said...
Charges: Teen hid inside vehicle trunk after shooting man at compost site
A Moorhead teenager is accused of critically injuring a 44-year-old man in a shooting at Montissippi Park in Monticello earlier this month. Prosecutors in Wright County charged Dillon L. Tilbury, 18, with 2nd-degree attempted murder and 1st-degree assault in connection with Jan. 16 shooting at the entrance of the park's compost site.
Crescent Cove, one of only 3 children's hospice homes in U.S., thrives on generosity of donors
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Hospice homes are common for adults, with over 4,700 across the country. For children, there are just a handful. There is only one in Minnesota.Crescent Cove is the only children's respite and hospice home in the Midwest and one of only three in the country. It offers compassionate care for children and young adults who have a shortened life expectancy.On the first day of her first visit, Christina Kademan's smile lit up the entire home and her voice spoke joy. Fittingly, she spent part of her music therapy at Crescent singing Katy Perry's "Firework.""She has spastic...
Murder charge unsealed in man's killing outside Brooklyn Park market in 2021
A murder charge has been unsealed in the case of a man accused of fatally shooting a young father outside a Brooklyn Park market in 2021. Authorities arrested Benjamin P. Richardson III, 25, in Bedford County, Virginia on Wednesday, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department. Richardson is accused of...
White Bear Lake police ask public to avoid area due to 'active situation'
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — White Bear Lake police are asking people to stay away from the area of the 3100 block of Karth Road due to an "active situation" Tuesday night. KARE 11's Danny Spewak was at the scene just after 10:30 p.m. and reported "major police activity," including an armored police vehicle, near County Road D and McKnight Road.
Surgery Required for Police Officer Shot During Arrest in Minnesota
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A police officer was shot during an arrest in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. A news release from the White Bear Lake Police Department indicates officers attempted to arrest a subject in the area of an apartment complex near Maplewood mall around 10 p.m. Gunfire then rang out during the arrest.
Hennepin County conducts homelessness count
HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — For the first time, Hennepin County is taking more than just one day for its annual Point In Time Count, which gives a better sense of homelessness in the county. The survey gives workers a snapshot in time of how many people are unsheltered. This...
Watch: Driver sent airborne after being struck by sliding car
A driver tending to their vehicle along a Minnesota highway Wednesday morning was sent airborne when another vehicle slid off the icy roadway and collided with the stalled car. A Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera captured the incident on Interstate 694 and Rice Street in Shoreview. The first driver...
Charges: Suspect said 'family problems' led to Uptown Target burglary, arson
A Burnsville man accused of burglarizing the Uptown Target store this week and starting a small fire allegedly told police frustration over "family problems" led to the incident, according to new criminal charges. Derrick P. Hansen, 43, is charged in Hennepin County District Court with one count of 1st-degree arson...
Frank Vascellaro back at WCCO anchor desk after undergoing shoulder surgery
MINNEAPOLIS -- Frank Vascellaro is back at the anchor desk after taking a few weeks off to recover following a bad fall and shoulder surgery.WCCO's evening anchor slipped and fell the day after Christmas while helping his daughter load up her car."I slipped on a pair of Birkenstocks," Vascellaro said. "Fabulous in the summer, not so great in the winter. I slipped and fell right here on the driveway, drove my shoulder into the ground and now I am paying the price."An MRI revealed three tears in his rotator cuff, the joint that keeps the upper-arm bone in the shoulder socket....
fox9.com
Winsted standoff: 2 McLeod County deputies shot identified
WINSTED, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities released the identities of two McLeod County deputies struck by gunfire during a standoff in Winsted on Monday. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office said deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz were attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant around 11:35 a.m. on Jan. 23 the 660 block of Pheasant Run in Winsted but were refused entry into the home.
Neighbors claim terrorizing turkey is 'literally taking over our life'
A turkey named 'Gladis' is terrorizing a neighborhood in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, and has residents living in fear of getting chased, pecked and followed by the wild bird. CNN affiliate WCCO reports.
fox9.com
Safety of Lyndale intersection questioned after woman seriously hurt in crash
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Nearly two weeks after a hit-and-run in Minneapolis that left a woman with life-threatening injuries, investigators have yet to find the driver responsible. The crash happened on Jan. 16 around 12:30 a.m. on Lyndale Avenue South and 26th Street West. Police believe the woman was standing...
Southern Minnesota News
2 drivers injured, one critically, in Highway 13 crash
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Two drivers were injured, one of them critically, early Thursday morning in a crash on Highway 13. Sebastian Robert Schumacher, 28, of Waseca, was transported to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash, which happened just before 3:30 a.m.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Looks To Erase Racist Language From Home Deeds
Brooklyn Park is joining more than a dozen other Minnesota cities who’ve begun the work of expunging racially restrictive covenants from property deeds. During the first half of the 20th century, it was a common practice for real estate developers to put “racially restrictive covenants” on the deeds of homes.
Police: Man dies of gunshot wounds in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was shot and killed in north Minneapolis on Wednesday.Minneapolis police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter report on the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North and arrived at the area to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.The man, who police say was in his 40s, died at the scene. No one has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.
fox9.com
Fire started at Target Express location in Uptown early Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A fire started in the entrance of the Target Express in Uptown early Tuesday did not extend to the building, according to authorities. According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, at around 3:49 am fire crews were dispatched to reports of an adult man that had broken into and started a fire at Target Express located at 1300 W. Lake Street.
