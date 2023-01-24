ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

redlakenationnews.com

Licensing delays are worsening Minnesota's nurse shortage

Lily Marcelius is ready to do her part to address Minnesota's nursing shortage, having completed training in October and accepted a job in an intensive care unit at HCMC in Minneapolis. If only the Minnesota Board of Nursing would clear her to take the licensing exam. Marcelius and others have...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

"Safe Spaces" offers lifeline to human trafficking, abuse victims in Hennepin County

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new pilot program in the heart of the Twin Cities is offering a lifeline to victims of human trafficking and abuse."Human trafficking happens every day in our community and it's important we provide means of communication to those victims when they are ready to ask for help," Senior Administrative Manager Liudmila Trandafilava said.In October of 2021, Trandafilava vividly recalls a day when she walked into work at the Hennepin County Government Center and saw a man gripping the hand of a woman who appeared to be in distress."When I saw her hand, that was terrifying. And terrifying to...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crescent Cove, one of only 3 children's hospice homes in U.S., thrives on generosity of donors

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Hospice homes are common for adults, with over 4,700 across the country. For children, there are just a handful. There is only one in Minnesota.Crescent Cove is the only children's respite and hospice home in the Midwest and one of only three in the country. It offers compassionate care for children and young adults who have a shortened life expectancy.On the first day of her first visit, Christina Kademan's smile lit up the entire home and her voice spoke joy. Fittingly, she spent part of her music therapy at Crescent singing Katy Perry's "Firework.""She has spastic...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KARE 11

Hennepin County conducts homelessness count

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — For the first time, Hennepin County is taking more than just one day for its annual Point In Time Count, which gives a better sense of homelessness in the county. The survey gives workers a snapshot in time of how many people are unsheltered. This...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Frank Vascellaro back at WCCO anchor desk after undergoing shoulder surgery

MINNEAPOLIS -- Frank Vascellaro is back at the anchor desk after taking a few weeks off to recover following a bad fall and shoulder surgery.WCCO's evening anchor slipped and fell the day after Christmas while helping his daughter load up her car."I slipped on a pair of Birkenstocks," Vascellaro said. "Fabulous in the summer, not so great in the winter. I slipped and fell right here on the driveway, drove my shoulder into the ground and now I am paying the price."An MRI revealed three tears in his rotator cuff, the joint that keeps the upper-arm bone in the shoulder socket....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Winsted standoff: 2 McLeod County deputies shot identified

WINSTED, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities released the identities of two McLeod County deputies struck by gunfire during a standoff in Winsted on Monday. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office said deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz were attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant around 11:35 a.m. on Jan. 23 the 660 block of Pheasant Run in Winsted but were refused entry into the home.
WINSTED, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 drivers injured, one critically, in Highway 13 crash

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Two drivers were injured, one of them critically, early Thursday morning in a crash on Highway 13. Sebastian Robert Schumacher, 28, of Waseca, was transported to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash, which happened just before 3:30 a.m.
WASECA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Looks To Erase Racist Language From Home Deeds

Brooklyn Park is joining more than a dozen other Minnesota cities who’ve begun the work of expunging racially restrictive covenants from property deeds. During the first half of the 20th century, it was a common practice for real estate developers to put “racially restrictive covenants” on the deeds of homes.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man dies of gunshot wounds in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was shot and killed in north Minneapolis on Wednesday.Minneapolis police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter report on the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North and arrived at the area to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.The man, who police say was in his 40s, died at the scene. No one has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Fire started at Target Express location in Uptown early Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A fire started in the entrance of the Target Express in Uptown early Tuesday did not extend to the building, according to authorities. According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, at around 3:49 am fire crews were dispatched to reports of an adult man that had broken into and started a fire at Target Express located at 1300 W. Lake Street.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

