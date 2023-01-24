Read full article on original website
KSNT
A round of light snow heading our way on Saturday
Staying chilly through the weekend with another system on the way. Cloud cover will remain stubborn through the night but winds should start to let up later this evening. Temperatures will drop below freezing into the lower 20s. Clouds should start to break apart by the morning. Highs for the...
NECN
Next Storm Arrives Late Sunday – With More Accumulating Snow
Pockets of light snow and snow showers will be tapering off and ending this evening, but additional coatings of snow will be possible before the conclusion of this event. The biggest impact this evening and tonight will be the dropping temperatures – which will fall into the 20s for many (teens far North Country) and freeze leftover moisture on anything untreated. Think driveways, parking lots, sidewalks etc…watch your step!
Snow Flurries Possible Friday
Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
Drastic change in weather coming Friday
Enjoy the mild weather while you can. Thunderstorms are moving in late this afternoon and into this evening, with some damaging wind gusts - 50 to 60 mile per hour gusts.
27 First News
Winter storm: Snow mixing to sleet and rain
A large storm system is impacting much of the United States causing winter weather alerts and warnings from Arizona and Texas to Ohio. This large storm is impacting Ohio and Pennsylvania today. Bringing snow, a wintry mix and rain to the Valley. See all of the Current Weather Alerts here.
Sven Sundgaard's take on next week's big winter storm
It's likely going to be heavy, wet snow. The stuff that is difficult to shovel. The heaviest snow appears on track to fall Tuesday, though there remain some differences in the storm track. The American model takes the heavy snow through central Minnesota while the European and Canadian models appear to be honing in on southern Minnesota.
Colorado Snow Forecast Worsens as Winter Storm Could Bring 15 Inches
The storm is set to develop over eastern Colorado this evening and track into the Great Lakes by Thursday with a mixture of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain.
First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend
Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
First Alert Weather: Mild start, followed by falling temps
Forecast: Showers exit by mid-morning. Temperature-wise, it will be rather mild with 50s through midday, then just the 40s late in the afternoon. Tonight will be cold and breezy with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny, cold and breezy with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny, cold and breezy with wind chills in the 30s. As for Monday (MLK Day), it will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the 40s.
natureworldnews.com
Winter Weather Forecast: Northeast to Expect More Snow, Freezing Rain as Millions of Americans Under Winter Weather Warnings
According to the latest weather forecast, portions of the Northeast could expect more snow this week as millions of Americans are under winter weather warnings alert. The winter storm began to unload in Colorado and Denver, resulting in significant road disruptions on Interstate 70. The report said that road crashes...
The Weather Channel
Two Winter Storms Will Dump Snow From Plains To Interior Northeast Into Next Week
There are two winter storms ahead for parts of the country through next Thursday. The first from late Friday into Monday will blanket the plains of Colorado and Kansas to the interior Northeast. The second from Tuesday to Thursday could bring snow a bit farther south in the Plains. Sign...
This snowplow driver just started his own service. But warmer winters threaten it
This winter, Harold Davis, 29, decided to get into the snowplow business for himself, after about a decade of working for other removal companies. He bought a canary yellow snowplow in the fall. It's still pretty spotless. "It's depressing. This time of the season, there should be snow banks," he...
Dog plays in snow as cold snap sends temperatures plummeting
Parts of the UK have been blanketed by snow as a cold snap sends temperatures plummeting across the nation.This video shows a dog happily playing in the fluffy snow, trying to bite the flakes as they fall.The Met Office said temperatures dropped as low as -10C in parts of Scotland on the night of Wednesday, 18 January.Snow and ice warnings were issued across the UK valid through to Thursday at noon, with up to 5cm of more snow expected.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arctic blast: Pets frolic as Britain blanketed by freshly fallen snowEel spotted swimming through flooded Hastings town centreUK weather: Snow forecast as temperatures set to drop to -10C in Arctic blast
Chilly for the week, with rain on the weekend
Some lingering morning showers are expected, just what’s left over from the big windy storm from the evening before. Dry this afternoon, but cooler, temps will be in the low 50s.
natureworldnews.com
Weekly Weather Forecast: Winter Storm to Cover Several US States in Snow From Rockies to Midwest
Forecasters are still monitoring the development of a powerful winter storm that is expected to blanket more than 1,700 miles of the United States with heavy, disruptive snow. In parts of Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, and Wisconsin, where snow may fall at a pace too rapid for road personnel to keep up with, experts warn that driving conditions will be challenging, if not impossible, at the height of the storm.
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm Hudson Spreading Snow, Ice And Strong Winds Into Plains, Midwest
A winter storm is spreading snow into the Plains and Midwest. Heavy snow and possibly damaging ice will accompany the storm. Strong winds will cause blowing snow and low visibility, contributing to dangerous travel. A winter storm is tracking across the Plains and upper Midwest where it will continue to...
natureworldnews.com
High Winds to Hit South US, Snow and Ice Expected in the Northeast
High winds could spike temperatures in the South US, while a cold weather could persist in the Northeast US due to an approaching coastal storm, according to the latest forecast. NWS Forecast. The National Weather Service (NWS), through its Weather Prediction Center (WPC), on Sunday, January 15, issued a short-range...
natureworldnews.com
Weather Forecast: Prolonged Cold to Unfold in Central U.S This Weekend
The latest weather forecast said prolonged cold is expected to unload in the Central United States this coming weekend. Travel plans and outdoor activities would be affected as the winter storms would dump heavy snow and strong winds. Motorists and commuters should consider checking the challenging weather this week to...
natureworldnews.com
Weather Forecast: Winter Storm Iggy Pushes North, Dumping Snow on Interior Northeast Including New England
After blanketing parts of the Plains, West, and Midwest over the past few days, Winter Storm Iggy is moving north and is expected to spread its snowfall across portions of New England and the interior Northeast by the end of this week. Weather Alerts. From the eastern Great Lakes to...
natureworldnews.com
Canada Latest Weather Forecast: Widespread Travel Disruptions, Slower Commutes to Unfold in Southern Ontario Until Thursday Due to Intense Snow
The latest weather forecast in Canada said the intense snow in Southern Ontario would cause significant travel disruptions and slower commutes. The final week in Canada and southern Ontario were marked by blowing snow and rain. Canadians planning to travel this week should consider checking the weather. In the latest...
