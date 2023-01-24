ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 7, Day: 31, Year: 90. (Month: seven; Day: thirty-one; Year: ninety) Copyright 2023 The...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Billboards target Pillen's hog operations

COLUMBUS — Billboards targeting Gov. Jim Pillen pork production enterprise have been installed in Lincoln and one is set to be installed in Columbus this week. Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a national health nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., is sponsoring the billboard. According to the group’s website, its mission is to improving both human and animal lives through “plant-based diets and ethical and effective scientific research.”
COLUMBUS, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska lawmaker proposes mandated notices before automatic subscription renewals

LINCOLN — With the rise of online subscriptions including newspapers, streaming platforms and magazines, many services are now offering automatic renewals. Such arrangements allow consumers to enter an agreement where their subscription kicks in monthly or annually, but sometimes consumers forget to cancel, or the process to do is burdensome.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Weekend camp leads LSE standout Jesske to Nebraska: 'I'm living my dreams'

Will Jesske didn’t fall in love with baseball because of MLB teams, pristine grass fields or home runs. Instead, it was simple Wiffle Ball games played against his neighborhood friends that helped Jesske find a passion for baseball. They called themselves the “Williamsburg Wiffle Ball group,” and like most kids in this state, they had dreams of playing baseball at Nebraska one day.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Governor hawks tax cuts, increased school funding in address

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen delivered his first State of the State address in the state Capitol on Wednesday, spelling out plans to drastically cut taxes while increasing funding to state schools. “What we do with the people’s money this session is critical for my grandbabies,...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska lawmakers laud Pillen's school funding plan, 'personal style' at State of State

Gov. Jim Pillen's proposed budget would be transformational for school funding and provide substantial property and income tax relief for Nebraskans, state senators said. But some lawmakers also expressed concerns about the spending blueprint — including funding for a new prison and private school scholarships — which the governor laid out in his first State of the State address Wednesday.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'

Honor Beauvais’ every breath was a battle as a snowstorm battered the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. The asthmatic 12-year-old’s worried aunt and uncle begged for help clearing a path to their cattle ranch near the community of Two Strike as his condition worsened, his fragile lungs fighting a massive infection. But when an ambulance finally managed to get through, Honor’s uncle already was performing CPR, said his grandmother, Rose Cordier-Beauvais.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Measures seek to change Nebraska’s new voter-approved minimum wage provisions

LINCOLN — A few months after Nebraska voters approved a minimum wage increase schedule, two state lawmakers have introduced bills to try to change that course. A third state senator promptly objected with a legislative motion she calls a “red flag” of concern, signaling that the Legislature could be in for “lengthy and arduous” debate.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy