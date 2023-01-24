Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 7, Day: 31, Year: 90. (Month: seven; Day: thirty-one; Year: ninety) Copyright 2023 The...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State
LINCOLN — State senators, nonprofits and local organizations expressed glee but caution Wednesday with Gov. Jim Pillen’s outlined priorities in his State of the State address. Much of Pillen’s address expanded upon his budget recommendations, which have been introduced in legislation by Speaker John Arch of La Vista...
North Platte Telegraph
Billboards target Pillen's hog operations
COLUMBUS — Billboards targeting Gov. Jim Pillen pork production enterprise have been installed in Lincoln and one is set to be installed in Columbus this week. Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a national health nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., is sponsoring the billboard. According to the group’s website, its mission is to improving both human and animal lives through “plant-based diets and ethical and effective scientific research.”
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska lawmaker proposes mandated notices before automatic subscription renewals
LINCOLN — With the rise of online subscriptions including newspapers, streaming platforms and magazines, many services are now offering automatic renewals. Such arrangements allow consumers to enter an agreement where their subscription kicks in monthly or annually, but sometimes consumers forget to cancel, or the process to do is burdensome.
North Platte Telegraph
Weekend camp leads LSE standout Jesske to Nebraska: 'I'm living my dreams'
Will Jesske didn’t fall in love with baseball because of MLB teams, pristine grass fields or home runs. Instead, it was simple Wiffle Ball games played against his neighborhood friends that helped Jesske find a passion for baseball. They called themselves the “Williamsburg Wiffle Ball group,” and like most kids in this state, they had dreams of playing baseball at Nebraska one day.
North Platte Telegraph
Governor hawks tax cuts, increased school funding in address
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen delivered his first State of the State address in the state Capitol on Wednesday, spelling out plans to drastically cut taxes while increasing funding to state schools. “What we do with the people’s money this session is critical for my grandbabies,...
North Platte Telegraph
In State of State, Pillen outlines his ideas for property tax relief, income tax reductions for Nebraskans
While locking down growth of spending by state government, Gov. Jim Pillen on Wednesday proposed a state budget that would sharply increase state support for K-12 schools, provide additional local property tax relief, reduce state income taxes and appropriate $95.9 million to complete funding of a new state prison. Pillen...
North Platte Telegraph
Bill looks to extend Nebraska's statute of limitations after toxic chemical exposures
Nearly two years after a frozen pipe broke at the AltEn ethanol plant and contaminated Saunders County waterways, a Nebraska lawmaker reintroduced a bill to give victims more time to sue. State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue introduced the bill (LB7), which would extend Nebraska's statute of limitations for hazardous...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska lawmakers laud Pillen's school funding plan, 'personal style' at State of State
Gov. Jim Pillen's proposed budget would be transformational for school funding and provide substantial property and income tax relief for Nebraskans, state senators said. But some lawmakers also expressed concerns about the spending blueprint — including funding for a new prison and private school scholarships — which the governor laid out in his first State of the State address Wednesday.
North Platte Telegraph
South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'
Honor Beauvais’ every breath was a battle as a snowstorm battered the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. The asthmatic 12-year-old’s worried aunt and uncle begged for help clearing a path to their cattle ranch near the community of Two Strike as his condition worsened, his fragile lungs fighting a massive infection. But when an ambulance finally managed to get through, Honor’s uncle already was performing CPR, said his grandmother, Rose Cordier-Beauvais.
North Platte Telegraph
Measures seek to change Nebraska’s new voter-approved minimum wage provisions
LINCOLN — A few months after Nebraska voters approved a minimum wage increase schedule, two state lawmakers have introduced bills to try to change that course. A third state senator promptly objected with a legislative motion she calls a “red flag” of concern, signaling that the Legislature could be in for “lengthy and arduous” debate.
North Platte Telegraph
Two die after being trapped in snow-filled semi-truck during Wyoming crash
Two men died early Sunday along Interstate 80 when the windshield of the semi-truck they were traveling in detached during a crash and they were buried under roughly 2 feet of snow. A Wyoming Highway Patrol report identified the two men as driver Keith Koehler II, 39, and passenger Tyler...
