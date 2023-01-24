ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The AP Interview Takeaways: The Pope on "patience" in China

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Saying “we must walk patiently in China,” Pope Francis views continued dialogue with Beijing as the guiding principle in his efforts to safeguard his flock, who are a small minority in that Asian nation. The Associated Press, in an exclusive interview on Tuesday...
Gunman kills security chief at Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A man armed with a Kalashnikov-style rifle stormed the Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran's capital Friday, killing the head of security at the diplomatic post and wounding two guards, authorities said. Tehran's police chief, Gen. Hossein Rahimi, blamed the attack on “personal and family...

