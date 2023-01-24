ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

spectrumnews1.com

'Pay to Stay' ordinance expected to pass in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Rent payments are difficult for many people, especially those living paycheck to paycheck. The City of Lakewood, Ohio announced that it is looking to pass an ordinance that would help people avoid eviction. The city is looking to permanently pass a "Pay to Stay" ordinance, which...
LAKEWOOD, OH
signalcleveland.org

Cleveland City Council: Say Yes Cleveland’s wraparound services program needs a sustainable and reliable funding source.

A Cleveland City Council committee approved legislation Tuesday to spend $600,000 of the city’s share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars on Say Yes Cleveland’s family support services program. But this money is only enough to pay the salaries of the family support specialists for about three weeks, said Say Yes Cleveland’s Executive Director Diane Downing.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Parma Heights man charged with concealing war crime in 1990s

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday charged Parma Heights man in relation to concealing a war crime during the 1990s. According to indictments unsealed on Jan. 26, 55-year-old Jugoslav Vidic allegedly made false statements while applying to become a permanent resident in the United States, according to a DOJ press release.
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

$40,000 worth of tools stolen in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department are looking for a suspect they believe stole $40,000 worth of tools and other items from a Cleveland business. The theft happened to a business in the second district Jan. 24. If you recognizes the male in the attached photos, please contact...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

North Olmsted police will soon be wearing body cameras

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanks to money from a state grant, North Olmsted police officers will soon be wearing body cameras. The department was recently awarded $139,560 from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services. Officials are now planning the next steps to obtain the body cameras. At this...
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
cleveland19.com

Memphis Avenue bridge scheduled to reopen Monday

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Department of Public Works announced that the Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn will reopen to all vehicular traffic starting by 5 p.m. on Jan. 30. The bridge was closed on May 9, 2022, following an inspection where engineers noticed a structural deficiency that required...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Axios

City Council enters adversarial era with Bibb administration

Over the course of six heated hours Monday, Cleveland City Council clashed with the Bibb administration, demonstrating a new willingness to push back against the mayor's spending priorities while asserting their own. What they're saying: "The honeymoon is over," Ward 8 Councilman Mike Polensek told Mayor Bibb's CFO Ahmed Abonamah...
CLEVELAND, OH

