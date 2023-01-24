Read full article on original website
Millions in Clevelanders’ medical debt could be erased by new council measure
New city council legislation could erase about $190 million in medical debt for more than 48,000 Clevelanders.
spectrumnews1.com
'Pay to Stay' ordinance expected to pass in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Rent payments are difficult for many people, especially those living paycheck to paycheck. The City of Lakewood, Ohio announced that it is looking to pass an ordinance that would help people avoid eviction. The city is looking to permanently pass a "Pay to Stay" ordinance, which...
cleveland19.com
Several Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies working together to catch dealership theft suspects
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - At least four luxury car dealerships in Northeast Ohio have been targeted by thieves in the last two months. 19 News has learned law enforcement agencies across our area are working together to try to track down the ring of thieves. On Thursday 19 News obtained...
CLE Heights arrest of driver goes viral, raises questions about police procedure
Demetrius Kern of Cleveland said he was simply trying to file a citizen complaint against a Cleveland Heights police officer but suddenly found himself handcuffed and under arrest.
Bedford asks University Hospitals to restore services at UH Bedford as part of pending lawsuit
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As part of its pending lawsuit against University Hospitals, the city of Bedford is asking UH to restore more medical services at the former UH Bedford Hospital, which closed to in-patient services last year. During a conference with attorneys from UH and the city on Wednesday,...
signalcleveland.org
Cleveland City Council: Say Yes Cleveland’s wraparound services program needs a sustainable and reliable funding source.
A Cleveland City Council committee approved legislation Tuesday to spend $600,000 of the city’s share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars on Say Yes Cleveland’s family support services program. But this money is only enough to pay the salaries of the family support specialists for about three weeks, said Say Yes Cleveland’s Executive Director Diane Downing.
cleveland19.com
Croatian immigrant from Parma Heights charged with concealing war crime in 1990′s
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday charged a Croatian immigrant from Parma Heights in relation to concealing a war crime during the 1990′s. According to indictments unsealed on Jan. 26, 55-year-old Jugoslav Vidic allegedly made false statements while applying to become...
Who are Ohio’s biggest employers? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The Cleveland Clinic. Progressive. Sherwin-Williams. Obviously, they all make the list of the top employers in Ohio, all with more than 3,000 employees, as ranked by the Ohio Department of Development. The...
cleveland19.com
Parma Heights man charged with concealing war crime in 1990s
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday charged Parma Heights man in relation to concealing a war crime during the 1990s. According to indictments unsealed on Jan. 26, 55-year-old Jugoslav Vidic allegedly made false statements while applying to become a permanent resident in the United States, according to a DOJ press release.
TikTok ban proposed for city of Cleveland employees
A Cleveland councilperson has proposed banning Chinese social media platforms like TikTok and WeChat from city-issued devices over spying concerns.
Cleveland voters approved an underground subway in 1950s — what happened?
The next time the Lake Erie wind or bitter cold gets the best of Cleveland's pedestrians, it may prompt a reminder that the city once approved adding an underground subway downtown in the 1950's.
Some notes for my white readers, ready to better understand other ethnic groups: Nancy Kelsey
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Circa 2002, riding around in my first car, I proudly displayed a Salvadoran flag hanging from my rearview mirror. It was a reminder of my mother’s struggle. This year, I enter 2023 as a 40-year-old, and I am sad to say the U.S. so feels like it has regressed in how it views race that I do not dare display the flag so boldly again.
Cleveland City Council bucks Bibb’s request for participatory budgeting: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland City Council on Monday did not approve a proposal supported by Mayor Justin Bibb and some of council’s progressive wing to embrace a process known as participatory budgeting. Participatory budgeting gives residents of a given community within a city the ability to vote on how...
cleveland19.com
$40,000 worth of tools stolen in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department are looking for a suspect they believe stole $40,000 worth of tools and other items from a Cleveland business. The theft happened to a business in the second district Jan. 24. If you recognizes the male in the attached photos, please contact...
National organization wants to join legal fight over Beachwood, police chief’s efforts to unmask anonymous critics
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A national advocacy group has sought to join the legal fight over the city of Beachwood’s attempt to use a defamation lawsuit to identify anonymous online critics of its police chief. Public Citizen, a think tank based in Washington, D.C., that advocates for individuals victimized by...
Homicide numbers slowly declining in Cleveland; advocates worry about youth safety in the city
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Myesha Crowe, the executive director of the Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance, was shaken and disheartened as she walked the halls of John Adams College and Career Academy days after a student, Pierre McCoy, was killed at a bus stop near the school earlier this month. Few people...
cleveland19.com
‘Violent fugitive’ shot by police at Steelyard Commons receives prison sentence
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 33-year-old man shot by police in Dec. 2020 in the Walmart parking lot at Steelyard Commons received his sentence Wednesday in United States federal court. Dewayne Taylor was shot just before noon on Dec. 11 after being tracked by the United States Marshals Service Violent...
cleveland19.com
North Olmsted police will soon be wearing body cameras
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanks to money from a state grant, North Olmsted police officers will soon be wearing body cameras. The department was recently awarded $139,560 from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services. Officials are now planning the next steps to obtain the body cameras. At this...
cleveland19.com
Memphis Avenue bridge scheduled to reopen Monday
BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Department of Public Works announced that the Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn will reopen to all vehicular traffic starting by 5 p.m. on Jan. 30. The bridge was closed on May 9, 2022, following an inspection where engineers noticed a structural deficiency that required...
City Council enters adversarial era with Bibb administration
Over the course of six heated hours Monday, Cleveland City Council clashed with the Bibb administration, demonstrating a new willingness to push back against the mayor's spending priorities while asserting their own. What they're saying: "The honeymoon is over," Ward 8 Councilman Mike Polensek told Mayor Bibb's CFO Ahmed Abonamah...
