PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Florida teen has been linked to a recent unfounded threat at Portage High School. In a statement, the Portage Police Department indicated the 15-year-old boy is also the target of investigation into similar incidents across the country and into Canada. Portage investigators are working with law enforcement agencies on both sides of the border to have the teen taken into custody and booked on counts of terroristic threats and swatting stemming from the Jan. 3 threat.

PORTAGE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO