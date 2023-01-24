Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Madison proposes TIF district for south side revitalization
Fitchburg police hold community meeting on city’s road safety. The city of Madison will showed off the top three plans for the future of the Lake Monona shoreline in a series of presentations Thursday night. Holocaust survivor inspires local food bank. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. On the eve...
nbc15.com
Check out these Rock County events coming up in February
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re looking for some things to do in Rock County, we have some great ideas!. Christine Rebout from the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau joined us Thursday to discuss a couple events coming up in February. Check out Leigh Mills’ interview with Christine...
nbc15.com
Rethinking Drinking: Madisonians embrace a sober lifestyle with community & mocktails
Fitchburg police hold community meeting on city’s road safety. The city of Madison will showed off the top three plans for the future of the Lake Monona shoreline in a series of presentations Thursday night. Holocaust survivor inspires local food bank. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On the eve...
nbc15.com
Fitchburg police hold community meeting on city’s road safety
The city of Madison will showed off the top three plans for the future of the Lake Monona shoreline in a series of presentations Thursday night. On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, one survivor’s memory still lives on in Madison. Richland Center animal rescue mourns the loss...
nbc15.com
GiGi’s Playhouses of Wisconsin receive $30,000 grant
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The nonprofit GiGi’s Playhouse of Wisconsin received a $30,000 check on Thursday for its work for those with disabilities. The grant was given by The Wispact Foundation to the three Wisconsin nonprofit’s locations: Madison, Wausau and Milwaukee. The grant is a part of Wispact’s 75 Legacy Grant Donations to Wisconsin nonprofits dedicated to supporting people with disabilities.
nbc15.com
U.S. sues Wisconsin agency after female candidate’s job offer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The U.S. Justice Dept. filed a lawsuit against the Wisconsin Dept. of Military Affairs, alleging the agency violated federal law by discriminating against a Madison woman in 2017 when it offered a less-qualified man more money when hiring for one of its bureau director positions.
nbc15.com
Richland Center animal rescue mourns the loss of over 20 animals following weekend fire
Fitchburg police hold community meeting on city’s road safety. The city of Madison will showed off the top three plans for the future of the Lake Monona shoreline in a series of presentations Thursday night. Holocaust survivor inspires local food bank. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. On the eve...
5 Cabins in Wisconsin That Provide the Perfect Romantic Getaway
Is your significant other a pain in-the-you-know-what to buy gifts for? I know mine sure is! If you really want to knock your present out of the park, surprise them with a romantic getaway not too far from home here in Illinois. Treat Your Sweetie to Some Romance. Just follow...
nbc15.com
Little John’s halting most operations amid high costs, lack of workspace
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County community kitchen is forced to cease most of its operations temporarily amid funding issues and a lack of a workspace. Little John’s attributed the temporary closure Monday to high food and labor costs. It also cited that the space it planned to work out of while its new space is being built is no longer an option.
seehafernews.com
Authorities Warn Of Smash-And-Grabs At Madison Area Dog Parks
There’s a warning about smash-and-grab burglaries at dog parks in Dane and Jefferson counties. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook yesterday to report a string of burglaries at local dog parks. The sheriff in Jefferson County reported the same thing. In each case, the thief or thieves...
nbc15.com
Weekend snowfall prompts snow emergencies in south central Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of several inches of snow predicted to fall over the weekend, cities across south central Wisconsin are preparing by issuing snow emergencies. A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Saturday as hazardous travel conditions are expected. This snow will head out during the evening. Snow totals will range from around an inch to the north to as much as five inches locally.
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead
A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
nbc15.com
First Alert Day Issued Saturday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A more significant storm system to impact the area early this weekend. Confidence is growing in an impactful snow event across southern Wisconsin. Early indications are for 1-3 inches Madison northward with 3-5 inches Madison southward. There is expected to be a narrow corridor of snow with...
Channel 3000
Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at dog parks in Dane, Jefferson counties
VERONA, Wis. -- Law enforcement agencies in Dane and Jefferson counties are warning residents to take precautions following a number of smash-and-grab burglaries. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook Wednesday after a thief or thieves broke windows and took items from vehicles at dog parks and public parking areas the day prior.
nbc15.com
Less money for groceries: Extra FoodShare benefits are expiring soon
You now have an opportunity to weigh in on issues around housing in Dane County, and have a chance to win a $25 gift card. The Dane County Community Housing Survey can be completed online in 7 to 10 minutes. State finished with calling witnesses in Randle El trial. Updated:...
nbc15.com
More snow on the way
On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, one survivor’s memory still lives on in Madison. Richland Center animal rescue mourns the loss of over 20 animals following weekend fire. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Since the age of two, family and friends of Judy Elliot have labeled her...
nbc15.com
Madison woman, police remind people not to leave valuables inside vehicles
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison woman wants people to remember not to leave expensive items in their car after her window was smashed and her purse was stolen. According to the Madison Police Department, two vehicles were damaged and a bag or purse was stolen from each around noon Tuesday at the West YMCA parking lot.
nbc15.com
Florida teen linked to Portage HS threat, others in U.S. & Canada
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Florida teen has been linked to a recent unfounded threat at Portage High School. In a statement, the Portage Police Department indicated the 15-year-old boy is also the target of investigation into similar incidents across the country and into Canada. Portage investigators are working with law enforcement agencies on both sides of the border to have the teen taken into custody and booked on counts of terroristic threats and swatting stemming from the Jan. 3 threat.
nbc15.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Blake!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Meet Blake - this week’s pet of the week!. As a certified lap dog, Blake is searching for a patient family with lots of love to give. Blake is a four-year-old mixed breed. Staff at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin have noticed that is...
wearegreenbay.com
Leader of a ‘large-scale interstate drug trafficking operation’ in Wisconsin sentenced
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man dubbed the leader of a ‘large-scale interstate drug trafficking operation’ will spend the next 11 years in prison for distributing over 50 grams of methamphetamine. Announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Charlie Goodwin from Madison was sentenced on Wednesday...
Comments / 0