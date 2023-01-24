ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

nbc15.com

Madison proposes TIF district for south side revitalization

Fitchburg police hold community meeting on city’s road safety. The city of Madison will showed off the top three plans for the future of the Lake Monona shoreline in a series of presentations Thursday night. Holocaust survivor inspires local food bank. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. On the eve...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Check out these Rock County events coming up in February

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re looking for some things to do in Rock County, we have some great ideas!. Christine Rebout from the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau joined us Thursday to discuss a couple events coming up in February. Check out Leigh Mills’ interview with Christine...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Fitchburg police hold community meeting on city’s road safety

The city of Madison will showed off the top three plans for the future of the Lake Monona shoreline in a series of presentations Thursday night. On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, one survivor’s memory still lives on in Madison. Richland Center animal rescue mourns the loss...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

GiGi’s Playhouses of Wisconsin receive $30,000 grant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The nonprofit GiGi’s Playhouse of Wisconsin received a $30,000 check on Thursday for its work for those with disabilities. The grant was given by The Wispact Foundation to the three Wisconsin nonprofit’s locations: Madison, Wausau and Milwaukee. The grant is a part of Wispact’s 75 Legacy Grant Donations to Wisconsin nonprofits dedicated to supporting people with disabilities.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

U.S. sues Wisconsin agency after female candidate’s job offer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The U.S. Justice Dept. filed a lawsuit against the Wisconsin Dept. of Military Affairs, alleging the agency violated federal law by discriminating against a Madison woman in 2017 when it offered a less-qualified man more money when hiring for one of its bureau director positions.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Little John’s halting most operations amid high costs, lack of workspace

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County community kitchen is forced to cease most of its operations temporarily amid funding issues and a lack of a workspace. Little John’s attributed the temporary closure Monday to high food and labor costs. It also cited that the space it planned to work out of while its new space is being built is no longer an option.
DANE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Authorities Warn Of Smash-And-Grabs At Madison Area Dog Parks

There’s a warning about smash-and-grab burglaries at dog parks in Dane and Jefferson counties. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook yesterday to report a string of burglaries at local dog parks. The sheriff in Jefferson County reported the same thing. In each case, the thief or thieves...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Weekend snowfall prompts snow emergencies in south central Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of several inches of snow predicted to fall over the weekend, cities across south central Wisconsin are preparing by issuing snow emergencies. A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Saturday as hazardous travel conditions are expected. This snow will head out during the evening. Snow totals will range from around an inch to the north to as much as five inches locally.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

First Alert Day Issued Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A more significant storm system to impact the area early this weekend. Confidence is growing in an impactful snow event across southern Wisconsin. Early indications are for 1-3 inches Madison northward with 3-5 inches Madison southward. There is expected to be a narrow corridor of snow with...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

More snow on the way

On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, one survivor’s memory still lives on in Madison. Richland Center animal rescue mourns the loss of over 20 animals following weekend fire. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Since the age of two, family and friends of Judy Elliot have labeled her...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison woman, police remind people not to leave valuables inside vehicles

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison woman wants people to remember not to leave expensive items in their car after her window was smashed and her purse was stolen. According to the Madison Police Department, two vehicles were damaged and a bag or purse was stolen from each around noon Tuesday at the West YMCA parking lot.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Florida teen linked to Portage HS threat, others in U.S. & Canada

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Florida teen has been linked to a recent unfounded threat at Portage High School. In a statement, the Portage Police Department indicated the 15-year-old boy is also the target of investigation into similar incidents across the country and into Canada. Portage investigators are working with law enforcement agencies on both sides of the border to have the teen taken into custody and booked on counts of terroristic threats and swatting stemming from the Jan. 3 threat.
PORTAGE, WI
nbc15.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Blake!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Meet Blake - this week’s pet of the week!. As a certified lap dog, Blake is searching for a patient family with lots of love to give. Blake is a four-year-old mixed breed. Staff at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin have noticed that is...
MADISON, WI

