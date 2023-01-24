Late Lewis bucket sends Greenville past Wilmington in thriller
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – In a battle of top teams in Region 4, Greenville outlasted Wilmington in a thriller 44-41 Monday night.
The Greyhounds took a late seven-point lead in the fourth quarter but the Trojans would rally to cut the deficit to two with under 90 seconds to go.
With a minute to go, Josie Lewis went strong to the rim and got the bucket to go, plus the foul to give Greenville a one-point lead.
Wilmington would have a late chance but would be off the mark.
Anna Harpst led the Trojans with 17 points while Grace Cano added 15.
For the Greyhounds, Lia Krarup led the way with a game-high 21 points.
With the win, Greenville moves to 13-2 and 6-0 in Region 4 play while Wilmington falls to 13-3 and 5-1 in region play.
