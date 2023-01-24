ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Deborah G. Champion, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah G. Champion, age 66 of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. She was born on June 9, 1956 in Ravenna, Ohio, the daughter of George R. Goynes and Lucille L. (Sickle)...
LAKE MILTON, OH
Rochelle Frazer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Ms. Rochelle Frazer will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Peacefully and surrounded by her family, Rochelle “Buttons” Frazer passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the age of 63.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
James Breedlove, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Breedlove, 85 of Girard, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. James was born August 10, 1937 in Girard, Ohio the son of John Romie and Agnes (Allison) Breedlove. Jim joined the Army and served...
GIRARD, OH
Janet Casey Kissack, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Casey Kissack, 57, passed away Monday evening, January 24, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by her family. Janet was born March 23, 1965, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late James and Norma Bailey Wagner and was a lifelong area resident. Janet...
GIRARD, OH
Ursuline two-sport standout earns Student Athlete of Week

Burney will graduate with with eight varsity letters after football and basketball all four years along with that perfect grade point average. Ursuline two-sport standout earns Student Athlete …. Burney will graduate with with eight varsity letters after football and basketball all four years along with that perfect grade point...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Stanley M. Sallaz, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley M. Sallaz, age 75 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at his residence. He was born on August 21, 1947 in Lancaster, Ohio, the son of the late James Marshall Sallaz and Mary Elizabeth (White) Sallaz. Stanley...
HUBBARD, OH
James “Jim” Rodgers, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Rodgers, Jr., 75, of Youngstown, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Jim was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to parents, James S. Rodgers and Margaret Retzloff Rodgers. Jim was a graduate of Richland High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After high...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Alzonia Smith, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Mr. Alzonia Smith will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Smith departed this life Friday, January 20, 2023. Arrangements are being handled by J.E....
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Donna Jean Vargo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Vargo was born in Youngstown and passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was the daughter of Isabel and Michael Dudash. Donna graduated in 1966 from Woodrow Wilson High School then attended and graduated from Youngstown Vocational School...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Carole Ann Flitcraft Popa, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole Ann Flitcraft Popa, 82 of Salem, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Rutkay and Carl Flitcraft, Sr. She is survived by her husband, Ambrose Popa, Jr., who would be celebrating their 39th wedding anniversary...
SALEM, OH
John E. Benton, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. Benton, Jr., age 95 of Hubbard, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. John was born September 2, 1927 in Hubbard, Ohio a son of John E., Sr. and Alice Benton. He was a 1944 graduate of Hubbard...
HUBBARD, OH
Wrestling championships to air live on Game of the Week

Sports Team 27 is set to broadcast the 2023 EOWL Championships live Saturday evening from Austintown Fitch High School. Wrestling championships to air live on Game of the …. Sports Team 27 is set to broadcast the 2023 EOWL Championships live Saturday evening from Austintown Fitch High School. Lisbon, Ohio,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Gratta E. West, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gratta E. West, age 86, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Canterbury Villa with her loving family at her side. She was born March 3, 1936, to the late Anna and Willard Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by...
ALLIANCE, OH
Twana Tenete “Tee Rich” Richardson-Sharp, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Twana Tenete “Tee Rich” Richardson-Sharp transitioned from her earthly labor on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Boardman, Ohio. Twana affectionately called “Tee Rich” and “Tee Bone” was born December 15, 1977 in Youngstown, a daughter of James E. ” Preacher” Richardson, Sr. and Racheryl Clark.
BOARDMAN, OH
Thomas James Olesky, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas James Olesky, 22, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, January 13, 2023, at his home, after a senseless accident. Thomas was born April 1, 2000, in Youngstown, the son of Thomas Olesky, Jr. and Stacy Crucian Olesky and was a lifelong area resident. He was a...
GIRARD, OH
Joshua Walter Richardson, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joshua Walter Richardson, 41, of Austintown, joined God’s Kingdom on Monday, January 23, 2023 from a pulmonary embolism. Josh was born November 1, 1981, in Youngstown, the son of Darrell and Cheryl Richardson. He attended school throughout the years in both the Austintown and...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Anne Cauffield Zents, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Cauffield Zents, age 84, of Howland Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. She was born in Warren on August 2, 1938 to the late Ward and Grace Stahl Cauffield. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Zents; brother, William...
WARREN, OH
Angelo Frasca, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angelo Frasca, 85, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, January 23, 2023. Born September 19, 1937 in Bagnoli Irpino, Italy, the son of the late Michele and Maria Pallante Frasca, Angelo arrived in the United States on the SS Andrea Doria in 1955 at the age of 17.
NILES, OH

