nbc15.com
U.S. sues Wisconsin agency after female candidate’s job offer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The U.S. Justice Dept. filed a lawsuit against the Wisconsin Dept. of Military Affairs, alleging the agency violated federal law by discriminating against a Madison woman in 2017 when it offered a less-qualified man more money when hiring for one of its bureau director positions.
Ex-Winnebago GOP Chair Eli Nicolosi sued for $50K for beating up wife’s boyfriend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Winnebago County Republican Party Chairman Eli Nicolosi is being sued by his wife’s boyfriend after he reportedly attacked the couple while they slept, in October. Nicolosi’s wife’s boyfriend, James Stoliker, is suing for $50,000 in damages for emotional distress. Court documents revealed Stoliker suffered a ripped ear lobe, a black […]
nbc15.com
Madison proposes TIF district for south side revitalization
Fitchburg police hold community meeting on city’s road safety. The city of Madison will showed off the top three plans for the future of the Lake Monona shoreline in a series of presentations Thursday night. Holocaust survivor inspires local food bank. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. On the eve...
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead
A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wuwm.com
Muslim inmate denied rights to prayer by Wisconsin jail
A Palestinian immigrant and Milwaukee resident is battling a Wisconsin Correctional Facility to make sure people of all religions have the ability to practice their faith. Muhammad Emad was detained by ICE in 2018 and housed at the Dodge County Detention facility. Emad is Muslim, and to follow his faith,...
nbc15.com
GiGi’s Playhouses of Wisconsin receive $30,000 grant
On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, one survivor’s memory still lives on in Madison. Richland Center animal rescue mourns the loss of over 20 animals following weekend fire. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Since the age of two, family and friends of Judy Elliot have labeled her...
x1071.com
Disturbance at Kwik Trip In Mineral Point
Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a disturbance at Kwik Trip in Mineral Point just before 9pm Wednesday. Mineral Point Police responded the scene and requested mutual aid from Dodgeville Police. As a result, 30 year old Callan Backstrom of Mineral Point was arrested on a charge of Disorderly Conduct. Backstrom was taken to Uplands Hills Hospital for medical clearance and then booked into the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody.
nbc15.com
MPD: Officers find beer cans under vehicle windshield, driver allegedly yelled threats
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrested a man after he allegedly drove recklessly with beer cans found under his windshield. Officers conducted a traffic stop around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday near West Gilman Street and North Henry Street. Witnesses told police that the driver was yelling threats and driving recklessly.
seehafernews.com
Authorities Warn Of Smash-And-Grabs At Madison Area Dog Parks
There’s a warning about smash-and-grab burglaries at dog parks in Dane and Jefferson counties. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook yesterday to report a string of burglaries at local dog parks. The sheriff in Jefferson County reported the same thing. In each case, the thief or thieves...
wizmnews.com
Grant County man accused of keeping La Crosse woman prisoner is told to stay away from the area
The suspect in an alleged home imprisonment case in La Crosse is being ordered to stay away from La Crosse County. Judge Todd Bjerke told Cole Clark not to return to the county, except for certain court hearings, to protect a woman who said Clark held her prisoner in her own house this month.
nbc15.com
Florida teen linked to Portage HS threat, others in U.S. & Canada
Florida teen linked to Portage HS threat, others in U.S. & Canada. A Florida teen has been linked to a recent unfounded threat at Portage High School. Madison woman, police remind people not to leave valuables inside their car. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A Madison woman wants people to...
Channel 3000
Madison police investigate break-in at east side Jimmy John's
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating a break-in at a Jimmy John's sandwich shop on the city's east side. Officers were sent to the shop in the 1700 block of Thierer Road Tuesday morning after a manager arrived at work to find a smashed window. No arrests have been...
Channel 3000
Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at dog parks in Dane, Jefferson counties
VERONA, Wis. -- Law enforcement agencies in Dane and Jefferson counties are warning residents to take precautions following a number of smash-and-grab burglaries. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook Wednesday after a thief or thieves broke windows and took items from vehicles at dog parks and public parking areas the day prior.
1490wosh.com
Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine
FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin. According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.
nbc15.com
Madison woman, police remind people not to leave valuables inside their car
The NOBULL CrossFit Games will once again return to Madison in 2024, organizers announced Wednesday. Florida teen linked to Portage HS threat, others in U.S. & Canada. A Florida teen has been linked to a recent unfounded threat at Portage High School.
nbc15.com
U.S. Marshals join search for Madison homicide suspect
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Federal agents have now joined the search for one of the suspects in a summertime homicide in Madison last year. The Madison Police Dept. revealed late Tuesday afternoon the U.S. Marshal Service has been enlisted to help find Charvis Blue, who is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime.
nbc15.com
MPD investigating Jimmy John’s burglary on city’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department (MPD) is investigating a burglary at a Jimmy John’s on the east side. Officers were dispatched to the store on the 1700 block of Theier Road around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. A manager arrived and found that someone smashed a window and entered the store overnight, police said.
nbc15.com
Richland Center animal rescue mourns the loss of over 20 animals following weekend fire
Fitchburg police hold community meeting on city’s road safety. The city of Madison will showed off the top three plans for the future of the Lake Monona shoreline in a series of presentations Thursday night. Holocaust survivor inspires local food bank. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. On the eve...
nbc15.com
Check out these Rock County events coming up in February
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re looking for some things to do in Rock County, we have some great ideas!. Christine Rebout from the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau joined us Thursday to discuss a couple events coming up in February. Check out Leigh Mills’ interview with Christine...
WSAW
University of Wisconsin System bans TikTok use
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin System officials say they will prohibit the use of TikTok on system devices. System spokesman Mark Pitsch told The Associated Press about the move in emails on Tuesday. Earlier this month, Gov. Tony Evers banned the use of TikTok on state phones and...
