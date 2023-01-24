Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a disturbance at Kwik Trip in Mineral Point just before 9pm Wednesday. Mineral Point Police responded the scene and requested mutual aid from Dodgeville Police. As a result, 30 year old Callan Backstrom of Mineral Point was arrested on a charge of Disorderly Conduct. Backstrom was taken to Uplands Hills Hospital for medical clearance and then booked into the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody.

MINERAL POINT, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO