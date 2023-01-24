Read full article on original website
Related
Man Utd starlet Charlie Savage – son of Robbie – joins Forest Green Rovers on loan transfer until end of season
CHARLIE SAVAGE has joined League One side Forest Green Rovers on loan for the rest of the season. The Manchester United teen star, 19, has opted to carry on his development with a temporary spell away with Old Trafford under The Green’s new manager Duncan Ferguson. Savage, son of...
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0