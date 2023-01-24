Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Small Eau Claire pizza shop doing its best to keep up with demand
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - From the backyard of a home in Minneapolis to a suite at Banbury Place in Eau Claire, a pizza shop started as a pandemic project has gained popularity. “I was an out of work chef during the pandemic, the height of it, the shutdown,” said...
WEAU-TV 13
Store awning collapses in Polk County
Frederic, Wis. (WEAU) - if you need a reminder to clear the snow from your roof or overhang, let this be a lesson. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening, the awning of the Angel Hands Thrift Store in the Village of Frederic in Polk County collapsed onto the sidewalk below. The...
WEAU-TV 13
Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to Eau Claire. That is according to the Jersey Mike’s Subs website, that lists two Eau Claire locations that are “scheduled to open soon.”. According to the Jersey Mike’s Subs website, the locations are set to be...
FOX 21 Online
New Veterans Memorial Park to be Built in Rice Lake
RICE LAKE, Minn. – A new Veterans Memorial Park is being constructed in Rice Lake to honor those who have served in the military. The project is being put on by the Duluth Honor Guard through the vision of Rice Lake Mayor John Werner and Captain John Marshall. Placed on the crossroads of Rice Lake and Martin Road, the memorial will consist of a bronze sculpture as well as benches and walkways.
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple first responders assist with trapped driver after rollover crash in Wisconsin
CANTON, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders from multiple agencies responded to a rollover crash in northwestern Wisconsin after the driver became trapped in their truck. Deputies with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Canton. In the photos provided, the...
agupdate.com
Creamery sweetens farm income
NEW AUBURN, Wis. – Potential for an additional income stream, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the availability of grant money – that combination convinced Randy and Dixie Klemish to launch an on-farm creamery. After doing their homework – and a lot of their own construction work – they opened Klemish Creamery in fall 2022. The New Auburn creamery has been selling a flurry of flavors ever since.
wiproud.com
Armed home invaders attack owner in Chippewa Falls
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Three people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a home in Chippewa Falls. Chief Matt Kelm says officers responded to a distressed phone call at 12:20 Saturday morning. The caller said several people she knew, including Elijah Johnson and Jeremiah Maki, were...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in Lake Hallie house fire Monday night
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire damaged a home in Lake Hallie Monday evening. According to the Chippewa Fire District, a report of a home on fire near the intersection of 112th Street and 19th Avenue was called in at 8:45 p.m. Monday. Crews spent about two hours extinguishing...
WEAU-TV 13
Counterfeit investigation leads to arrest of Cadott man
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Cadott, Wis. man is arrested after a counterfeit investigation. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, around 8:57 a.m., Lake Hallie Police responded to Walmart located at 2786 Commercial Boulevard in Lake Hallie, for a report of a man who passed four counterfeit $100 bills. The incident originally occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
wwisradio.com
Barron County Couple Looking at Charges for Running a Party House; Tattooing Two 15 Year Olds
(Barron, WI) — A pair of adults in Barron County are looking at charges for running a ‘party house’ and tattooing two 15-year-olds. Prosecutors say 27-year-old Chase McCarty and 24-year-old Hannah Rhodes gave local teens alcohol and marijuana and let them get drunk or high at the house. The teens would sometimes do chores for the two. Investigators started looking into McCarty and Rhodes after one of the teenagers who partied with them said something to authorities about a six-year-old who lived at the house. During the investigation, detectives learned McCarty gave two 15-year-old tattoos without their parents permission.
WEAU-TV 13
Plea entered for woman charged in connection to Pierce County fatal crash
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A plea is entered for a Wausau, Wis. woman charged in connection to a 2020 Pierce County fatal crash. Court records show 25-year-old McKenna Fell has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by use of a vehicle with PAC, homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and injury by use of vehicle with PAC.
cwbradio.com
Medford Man Charged With Fatal Clark County Crash Appears in Court
A Medford man charged for a fatal crash in Clark County appeared in Clark County Court on Tuesday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call regarding a crash at about 3:13pm, on Monday November 14th. The initial investigation indicated an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck a tree, coming to rest on its side.
news8000.com
Two arrested for armed robbery in Chippewa Falls
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- Authorities arrested two men accused in an armed robbery in Chippewa Falls Saturday. At 12:22 a.m., police claim 23-year-old Elijah Johnson and 20-year-old Jeremiah Maki broke into an apartment on Harding Street. According to the release, the woman who called police claimed Johnson physically struck both tenants of the apartment in the head with a handgun and threatened to shoot one of them if they moved. The caller claims Maki attempted to take her phone during the incident.
