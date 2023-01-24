ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Englewood residents sound off on Save-A-Lot taking place of Whole Foods space

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two months after this Whole Foods in Englewood suddenly shut its doors, neighbors are finally learning what will replace the empty storefront.But before it even opens its doors, some residents said they don't want it in their neighborhood. The large store is located at 63rd and Halsted. CBS 2's Sara Machi went out to get some answers.A new grocery store is coming to Englewood, filling a spot left vacant when Whole Foods pulled out. But before they even open their doors, the store owners are selling their plan to residents who said it looks like a bad deal. A...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lawlor's Bar closed by city after weekend overdoses, citing hazardous conditions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Mount Greenwood bar, where five men overdosed on a fentanyl laced drug on Sunday was shut down by the city.The Chicago Department of Buildings closing Lawlor's after inspectors found what they called dangerous and hazardous conditions inside.They include exposed wiring, as well as structural and plumbing issues. CBS 2 found the bar failed previous annual inspections in 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018.Among the issues then, emergency lights not working and performing work without permits.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Village of Mount Prospect suspends vehicle sticker program thanks to tax surplus

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) -- There is some good news for residents of northwest suburban Mount Prospect.The village announced it is suspending its vehicle sticker program for the year. The reason is that revenue from sales and income taxes far exceeded projections and appears to be continuing on a positive incline.Throughout the year, the village will monitor future revenue to determine if vehicle stickers can be ended permanently.
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago firefighters battle deadly, multi-alarm blaze in South Side high-rise

CHICAGO - One person was killed, and several others were injured after a four-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise apartment on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning. The Chicago Fire Department responded to an apartment building in Kenwood located at 4850 Lake Park Avenue just after 10 a.m. for a fire in the upper floors.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

License plate readers could be coming to Barrington

BARRINGTON, Ill. - License plate reading cameras could be coming to Barrington. Under the proposal, the cameras would be installed at 12 locations. The cameras would take snapshots as cars pass by, noting the make, model and license plate information. If the vehicle has been reported stolen or there is...
BARRINGTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Minding Our Own Businesses: Evanston GoFundMe efforts aid massage, burgers, books

Since I’ve started writing about GoFundMe pages, readers have begun sharing information about more local businesses using this online crowdfunding tool. Carla Eason, a massage therapist, owns a small business, Body Works by Carla, that has recently faced adversity. Her GoFundMe page was set up by acupuncturist and colleague Amy Landolt.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Rats, safety dominate Eighth Ward community meeting

Rats, trash and safety dominated discussion at the Eighth Ward’s community meeting Thursday, Jan. 26, in which residents packed the virtual forum to quiz city officials. Evanston’s Health and Human Services Director Ike Ogbo answered questions after giving a presentation about the services the departments provide in the city.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

The story behind Evanston’s ‘Stitch’

One of the most prominent pieces of Evanston public art is Stitch, at the intersection of Green Bay Road, Emerson Street and Ridge Avenue. The intersection is a complicated one, revamped in 2016-2017 by the City of Evanston to smooth out the complex and confusing traffic pattern. “The project cost...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Rent hikes displacing tenants in city’s southeast section

For more than a century, the southeast corner of Evanston, east of Chicago Avenue and south of Dempster Street, has featured a long line of apartment buildings housing residents such as graduate students, professors and young families. Many of those buildings had the same ownership for decades. The Wirtz family,...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Security concerns at busy Midway Airport parking lot after 25 cars damaged

CHICAGO (CBS) – There are questions about security at a busy Chicago parking lot used by thousands of drivers.A viewer reached out to CBS 2 after his truck was one of 25 vehicles that were damaged in the economy lot at Midway International Airport in one day.CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the important warning for anyone parking there."It looks like a secure facility. You see lights. You see cameras. You feel like you're leaving your vehicle in a place you know nothing's going to happen to it," said John Dimonte. "It seems like the type of facility that gives you...
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Art Makers Outpost enlivens south Evanston

Valerie Kahan had a dream to build the first LEED-certified art center in Evanston, an energy efficient and sustainable operation that would offer creativity and community for everyone. Her dream has adapted to fiscal realities, is not LEED-certified and she said it’s still “in startup mode,” but Art Makers Outpost,...
EVANSTON, IL
oakpark.com

Village board OKs zoning change to developer of 327 Home Ave.

On Jan. 17, a super majority of Oak Park’s village board voted to grant the zoning map amendment sought by the developers of 327-329 Home Ave., 327 Home Ave., LLC., which is owned by Gary Collins. On Sept. 22, the village’s Plan Commission denied the amendment change by a...
OAK PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy