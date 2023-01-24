Read full article on original website
Fire crews break through blaze at south suburban home
Firefighters are tackling a house fire in Phoenix south of Chicago this morning. The flames took over an hour to contain and the home is appearing to be a complete loss.
evanstonroundtable.com
Clark Street closure between Orrington and Sherman avenues, Jan. 30 through Feb. 2
Power Construction will be conducting crane lift activities on Clark Street between Orrington Avenue and Sherman Avenue beginning January 30. Work will continue through February 2. Construction activities will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day. A full street closure will take place in order to erect...
Chicago high-rise fire: 1 dead in extra-alarm fire that tore through multiple floors, CFD says
One person has died after an extra-alarm fire broke out in a Kenwood high-rise Wednesday morning.
WATCH: Rich Township High School employee receives over $10K after house fire
Romeno Carradine wasn’t sure what to expect when she was summoned to the staff dining room at Matteson’s Rich Township High School Thursday morning. Three weeks ago, Carradine’s house burned down. On Thursday, she received over $10,000.
Englewood residents sound off on Save-A-Lot taking place of Whole Foods space
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two months after this Whole Foods in Englewood suddenly shut its doors, neighbors are finally learning what will replace the empty storefront.But before it even opens its doors, some residents said they don't want it in their neighborhood. The large store is located at 63rd and Halsted. CBS 2's Sara Machi went out to get some answers.A new grocery store is coming to Englewood, filling a spot left vacant when Whole Foods pulled out. But before they even open their doors, the store owners are selling their plan to residents who said it looks like a bad deal. A...
Lawlor's Bar closed by city after weekend overdoses, citing hazardous conditions
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Mount Greenwood bar, where five men overdosed on a fentanyl laced drug on Sunday was shut down by the city.The Chicago Department of Buildings closing Lawlor's after inspectors found what they called dangerous and hazardous conditions inside.They include exposed wiring, as well as structural and plumbing issues. CBS 2 found the bar failed previous annual inspections in 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018.Among the issues then, emergency lights not working and performing work without permits.
Village of Mount Prospect suspends vehicle sticker program thanks to tax surplus
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) -- There is some good news for residents of northwest suburban Mount Prospect.The village announced it is suspending its vehicle sticker program for the year. The reason is that revenue from sales and income taxes far exceeded projections and appears to be continuing on a positive incline.Throughout the year, the village will monitor future revenue to determine if vehicle stickers can be ended permanently.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago firefighters battle deadly, multi-alarm blaze in South Side high-rise
CHICAGO - One person was killed, and several others were injured after a four-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise apartment on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning. The Chicago Fire Department responded to an apartment building in Kenwood located at 4850 Lake Park Avenue just after 10 a.m. for a fire in the upper floors.
License plate readers could be coming to Barrington
BARRINGTON, Ill. - License plate reading cameras could be coming to Barrington. Under the proposal, the cameras would be installed at 12 locations. The cameras would take snapshots as cars pass by, noting the make, model and license plate information. If the vehicle has been reported stolen or there is...
evanstonroundtable.com
Minding Our Own Businesses: Evanston GoFundMe efforts aid massage, burgers, books
Since I’ve started writing about GoFundMe pages, readers have begun sharing information about more local businesses using this online crowdfunding tool. Carla Eason, a massage therapist, owns a small business, Body Works by Carla, that has recently faced adversity. Her GoFundMe page was set up by acupuncturist and colleague Amy Landolt.
evanstonroundtable.com
Rats, safety dominate Eighth Ward community meeting
Rats, trash and safety dominated discussion at the Eighth Ward’s community meeting Thursday, Jan. 26, in which residents packed the virtual forum to quiz city officials. Evanston’s Health and Human Services Director Ike Ogbo answered questions after giving a presentation about the services the departments provide in the city.
Wind carries money-filled envelope, which was left outside, to Kane County government door
The Tuesday after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Kane County Treasurer received a frantic call from a man who told them he left an envelope — carrying a sizable amount of money — outside the Government Center in Geneva on the preceding Sunday.
evanstonroundtable.com
The story behind Evanston’s ‘Stitch’
One of the most prominent pieces of Evanston public art is Stitch, at the intersection of Green Bay Road, Emerson Street and Ridge Avenue. The intersection is a complicated one, revamped in 2016-2017 by the City of Evanston to smooth out the complex and confusing traffic pattern. “The project cost...
5 hospitalized after apparent carbon monoxide poisoning on NW Side: CFD
CFD said a man went to work with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, and, when his boss took him home, other members of the man's family were found unresponsive.
evanstonroundtable.com
Rent hikes displacing tenants in city’s southeast section
For more than a century, the southeast corner of Evanston, east of Chicago Avenue and south of Dempster Street, has featured a long line of apartment buildings housing residents such as graduate students, professors and young families. Many of those buildings had the same ownership for decades. The Wirtz family,...
hpherald.com
University of Chicago Medicine cancer center to commence construction in fall 2023
"Individuals who live on the South Side of Chicago are twice as likely to die from cancer than those that live anywhere else in America," said Dr. Mitchell Posner, M.D., Physician-in-Chief of University of Chicago Medicine's (UCM) Comprehensive Cancer Center. “And that problem is expected to grow worse in the years ahead.”
Security concerns at busy Midway Airport parking lot after 25 cars damaged
CHICAGO (CBS) – There are questions about security at a busy Chicago parking lot used by thousands of drivers.A viewer reached out to CBS 2 after his truck was one of 25 vehicles that were damaged in the economy lot at Midway International Airport in one day.CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the important warning for anyone parking there."It looks like a secure facility. You see lights. You see cameras. You feel like you're leaving your vehicle in a place you know nothing's going to happen to it," said John Dimonte. "It seems like the type of facility that gives you...
evanstonroundtable.com
Art Makers Outpost enlivens south Evanston
Valerie Kahan had a dream to build the first LEED-certified art center in Evanston, an energy efficient and sustainable operation that would offer creativity and community for everyone. Her dream has adapted to fiscal realities, is not LEED-certified and she said it’s still “in startup mode,” but Art Makers Outpost,...
Thousands of 911 calls in South Shore, Woodlawn took over an hour for police to respond
Over 4,000 emergency calls to Chicago police were made by residents in South Shore and Woodlawn, who waited more than an hour for help, according to 2022 data released by the city in response to a legal settlement. The data gave response times of Chicago’s 22 police districts throughout the...
oakpark.com
Village board OKs zoning change to developer of 327 Home Ave.
On Jan. 17, a super majority of Oak Park’s village board voted to grant the zoning map amendment sought by the developers of 327-329 Home Ave., 327 Home Ave., LLC., which is owned by Gary Collins. On Sept. 22, the village’s Plan Commission denied the amendment change by a...
