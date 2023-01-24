ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

southernhomemagazine.com

Erika Bonnell Updates Classic Cottage in Virginia

The lure of the Blue Ridge Mountains had long beckoned when the now owners of this Loudoun County, Virginia, property found their forever home. “We came here from the Washington, D.C., suburbs in the early fall after searching for much smaller homes in the area,” says the husband. As the pair made their way up a long, winding drive laden with a changing seasonal landscape, the appeal was almost immediate. Upon arrival at the residence, the charm of a C. F. A. Voysey–inspired cottage also spoke to them through features such as the slate roof and fieldstone facade, both of which seem fitting for the hillside forest setting.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
virginiatraveltips.com

10 Best Beach Towns in Virginia (for Your Bucket List!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Besides indulging in the rich history of one of America’s first states, the best way to get the most out of your trip to VA is to visit any of these Virginia beach towns!
VIRGINIA STATE
Travel Maven

Gorgeous West Virginia Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America

From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, West Virginia is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that West Virginia's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Harpers Ferry is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
HARPERS FERRY, WV
chathamstartribune.com

After lost deal, Berry Hill moves forward

While it is unclear if Virginia — and more specifically — the Berry Hill mega site — was the final selection for a Ford Co. battery plant, nevertheless, local leaders and residents were dismayed at the possible loss of a future large employer. Last week, the Richmond...
VIRGINIA STATE
Ted Rivers

The Best Festivals in Virginia That You Don’t Want to Miss

Virginia is home to a variety of festivals throughout the year, showcasing the state's rich history, culture, and natural beauty. The Virginia Wine Festival is an annual event that takes place in September and is held in various locations throughout the state of Virginia. The festival features over 250 wines from Virginia wineries, giving attendees the opportunity to sample and purchase a diverse range of wines and to discover new blends and flavors.
VIRGINIA STATE
AOL Corp

Virginia SNAP Benefits: When Are February Food Stamps Scheduled?

SNAP is an anti-hunger program that provides low-income households with nutrition benefits to supplement their monthly food budget. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS) and determines eligibility for the program. Benefits are distributed into SNAP accounts each month, according to the same monthly schedule. February’s SNAP payments are only sent out over three days.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Virginia legislature weighs medically assisted dying

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A proposed Senate bill would make medically assisted dying legal in Virginia. The bill, SB 930 , is sponsored by Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D-Dist. 10) and Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-Dist. 33). The bill will go before the full Committee on Education and Health Thursday.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Coyote encounters: Caution urged at this time of year

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The chance of having a face-to-face encounter with a coyote increases from January through March. That is because it is mating season for the wild canid species. Coyotes become more active during the day mating season, making them more visible to humans, and increasing the likelihood of interaction. In most cases, […]
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

