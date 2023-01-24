Read full article on original website
Related
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Virginia
Virginia - Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. Read on for recommendations! These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House.
southernhomemagazine.com
Erika Bonnell Updates Classic Cottage in Virginia
The lure of the Blue Ridge Mountains had long beckoned when the now owners of this Loudoun County, Virginia, property found their forever home. “We came here from the Washington, D.C., suburbs in the early fall after searching for much smaller homes in the area,” says the husband. As the pair made their way up a long, winding drive laden with a changing seasonal landscape, the appeal was almost immediate. Upon arrival at the residence, the charm of a C. F. A. Voysey–inspired cottage also spoke to them through features such as the slate roof and fieldstone facade, both of which seem fitting for the hillside forest setting.
virginiatraveltips.com
10 Best Beach Towns in Virginia (for Your Bucket List!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Besides indulging in the rich history of one of America’s first states, the best way to get the most out of your trip to VA is to visit any of these Virginia beach towns!
Top 15 boys and girls baby names in Virginia for 2022
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Office of Vital Records unveiled its lists of Top 15 baby names for children born in the commonwealth in 2022.
Virginia lawmakers mourn former Del. Jimmie Massie after 'sudden death'
Jimmie Massie, a Republican who spent 10 years as the representative from Henrico’s 72nd District in the Virginia House of Delegates, died suddenly Jan. 25, according to House Speaker Todd Gilbert.
Gorgeous West Virginia Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, West Virginia is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that West Virginia's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Harpers Ferry is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
Another Virginia casino? Fairfax throws bid into crowded field
First, it was Richmond's bid that failed and failed again, then it was Petersburg's turn to swing for the opportunity. Now, a legislator is proposing that Northern Virginia get its own chance to roll the dice on a casino.
cardinalnews.org
House panel to consider transforming Catawba Hospital into substance use treatment center
RICHMOND – When Del. Sam Rasoul asked Virginia’s legislature last year to fund a study looking into the feasibility of transforming Catawba Hospital into a state-of-the-art campus offering substance use disorder treatment and addiction recovery, the Democrat from Roanoke knew that the need for such a facility was beyond dire.
chathamstartribune.com
After lost deal, Berry Hill moves forward
While it is unclear if Virginia — and more specifically — the Berry Hill mega site — was the final selection for a Ford Co. battery plant, nevertheless, local leaders and residents were dismayed at the possible loss of a future large employer. Last week, the Richmond...
Augusta Free Press
‘American Pickers’ returning to Virginia in March; looking for rare collections
The television show, “American Pickers,” is coming back to Virginia in March, and if you have an unusual collection in your barn or garage, you could be featured on the award-winning series. The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement yesterday via social media. The show...
The Best Festivals in Virginia That You Don’t Want to Miss
Virginia is home to a variety of festivals throughout the year, showcasing the state's rich history, culture, and natural beauty. The Virginia Wine Festival is an annual event that takes place in September and is held in various locations throughout the state of Virginia. The festival features over 250 wines from Virginia wineries, giving attendees the opportunity to sample and purchase a diverse range of wines and to discover new blends and flavors.
Proposal banning blue headlights is passed by Virginia senate
A ban on installing blue headlights in Virginia could soon become a law after the Virginia senate passed a bill.
Proposal would require Virginia students to pass citizenship test to graduate
A new proposal passed by a House of Delegates committee would add a new standardized test for Virginia high school students, drawing questions from the naturalization test given to immigrants seeking citizenship.
WHSV
Superintendent denies accusations awards were withheld from overachieving students to prevent hurt feelings
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (CNN) – Virginia’s state attorney general is investigating a National Merit awards controversy in Fairfax County, where multiple high schools delayed notifying students about their National Merit Scholarships but called it human error. Parents and other critics said the lapse was intentional, and now the...
AOL Corp
Virginia SNAP Benefits: When Are February Food Stamps Scheduled?
SNAP is an anti-hunger program that provides low-income households with nutrition benefits to supplement their monthly food budget. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS) and determines eligibility for the program. Benefits are distributed into SNAP accounts each month, according to the same monthly schedule. February’s SNAP payments are only sent out over three days.
Augusta Free Press
Two Virginia inmates, including convicted murderer, on the loose after escape
A convicted murderer is among two inmates who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon on Thursday. Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, of Abingdon, who was convicted in a double-murder in Washington County in 2020, is 5’8”, 212 pounds, with brown hair. Johnny Shane Brown, 51,...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. A trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
fox5dc.com
Two Maryland men arrested in string of Fairfax County 7-Eleven gaming machine thefts
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Two Maryland men are facing charges after being arrested in connection with a string of gaming machine robberies targeting 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police confirmed on Wednesday that Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, were arrested after the latest gaming machine theft...
WAVY News 10
Virginia legislature weighs medically assisted dying
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A proposed Senate bill would make medically assisted dying legal in Virginia. The bill, SB 930 , is sponsored by Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D-Dist. 10) and Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-Dist. 33). The bill will go before the full Committee on Education and Health Thursday.
Coyote encounters: Caution urged at this time of year
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The chance of having a face-to-face encounter with a coyote increases from January through March. That is because it is mating season for the wild canid species. Coyotes become more active during the day mating season, making them more visible to humans, and increasing the likelihood of interaction. In most cases, […]
Comments / 0