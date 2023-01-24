Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
No injuries after explosion, chemical release at Carville chemical plant; roadblocks lifted
CARVILLE - An hour after an explosion at a chemical plant in Carville, the site was deemed safe and no injuries were reported. Ascension Parish deputies blocked off roads near an explosion at the Honeywell plant around 8:30 p.m. According to a spokesperson for Ascension Parish, there was an explosion and chemical release.
1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Thursday, Jan. 26. It happened on Mission Drive near Winbourne Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Emergency officials confirmed the coroner was called to the scene and added the...
fox8live.com
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving the Tigerland bar, Reggie’s, the night she was hit by a vehicle. The video first shows four people walking across the street toward a parking lot. Sources told WAFB the next person seen crossing the street is Brooks, who catches up to the young men as they leave.
crossroadstoday.com
RAW: LA: STORM DAMAGE IN POINTE COUPEE PARISH
Multiple mobile homes were tossed on their side Tuesday evening as a band of severe weather rolled through Pointe Coupee Parish. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Temporary prescription refill waivers available in 5 La. parishes due to tornado damage
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WAFB) - The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in five Louisiana parishes may receive emergency prescription refills now (January 26) through February 4 due to tornado damage. The affected parishes are Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jefferson, Pointe Coupee, and St. Charles. To receive an emergency refill...
Pointe Coupee woman describes her mobile home collapsing during Tuesday’s severe storms
VENTRESS, La. (WAFB) - Several people in Pointe Coupee Parish spent the day cleaning up and surveying damage after severe weather Tuesday, Jan. 24. Multiple mobile homes were overturned and demolished. The National Weather Service is assessing the possibility of a tornado that hit Ventress, which is right under New Roads.
WAFB.com
Person from Miss. taken into custody in Gonzales possibly connected to killing of federal agent in Alabama
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Authorities were searching for people reportedly involved in the killing of a federal agent in Alabama and one person has been taken into custody in Gonzales. Police Chief Sherman Jackson confirmed the person taken into custody is from Mississippi. No names have been released. Witnesses said...
NOLA.com
Three injured, hospitalized in Louisiana after mobile homes were hit by tornado, sheriff says
Three people were injured and transported to a hospital after three mobiles homes were hit by storms in Louisiana, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office. in Pointe Coupee Parish. One unoccupied mobile home flipped and two others were totaled by the storm. The sheriff's office said a tornado touched down in the area.
Friend of Lafayette woman allegedly killed by ex-husband: Never ignore relationship red flags
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A friend of Kouminique Marie Savoy, Lafayette’s recent murder victim, is remembering her life and issuing a warning. Authorities found Savoy’s body Monday in the neighborhood of Prairie Lane. A preliminary report from the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, suggests Savoy was stabbed to death. Police have arrested William Roger Broussard, 35, […]
999ktdy.com
Lafayette Sheriff’s Deputy Praised as Meth, a Grenade, and Body Armor Seized During Traffic Stop
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A traffic stop made after a Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputy said he noticed illegal window tint violations on a vehicle led to a huge haul of illegal weapons and narcotics that are now off the streets. Sheriff Mark Garber is praising deputy Brennan Miller's "proactive...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana barbecue sauce company to host bloody Mary mix competition Feb. 12 in Broussard
Pit Boss BBQ Sauce, a Louisiana-based app, has partnered with Acadiana Veteran Alliance and RoadRunner App to host a Bloody Mary mix competition at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at 530 PM for the Super Bowl at Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux in Broussard. The winner has an opportunity to provide their recipe...
State Police trooper expected to recover after rear-end crash on I-49
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A Louisiana State Police trooper is recovering after being injured in a rear-end crash on I-49 Tuesday afternoon near Grand Coteau. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. southbound near the Grand Coteau exit. The trooper, who has not been identified, was sitting inside his marked cruiser when it was struck […]
Lafayette Police asking for help locating woman suspected of stealing Versace sunglasses from Dillards
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette police have identified a woman who they say stole a pair of high-priced sunglasses from Dillards in the Acadiana Mall. Police have put out a warrant for Nykeesha Boudoin on the charge of felony theft. She is accused of stealing a pair of Versace sunglasses from the retailer in early […]
Deja vu: New Iberia gearing up for bad weather, again
Residents of Iberia Parish will not be being taking the pending storm threat lightly. Last month's tornado has served as a lesson learned.
Louisiana Man Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Concealing a Deer, and Other Crimes
Louisiana Man Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Concealing a Deer, and Other Crimes. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was cited by state wildlife agents on January 15, 2023, for alleged deer hunting violations, including intentional concealment of wildlife, possession of an illegally taken deer, and hunting without a deer license.
UPDATE: Power restored across Acadiana after storms move through area
UPDATE 1/25/2023 9 a.m.: Electric power has been restored to virtually all Acadiana customers, according to the National Power Outage Grid. In Lafayette Parish, 217 outages were reported out of over 123,000 customers tracked by the national grid. Jeff Davis Parish showed 128 outages among its 12,000 customers and Acadia Parish reported 85 of the […]
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and codeine pills, as well as illegal possession of firearms and drug paraphernalia.
Franklin Police respond to two shootings less than an hour apart
Franklin Police were called to the scene of two shootings, less than an hour apart.
kadn.com
Woman's body found is likely 3rd Lafayette homicide of year
Authorities are investigating what is believed to be Lafayette's third homicide of the year. A woman's body was found Monday in a home in the 200 block of Prairie Lane in Lafayette. That discovery is being called a suspicious death. Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies on the scene told News 15...
71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved
71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 20, 2023, a 71-year-old Louisiana woman was struck and killed by two vehicles in the 10400 block of Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge. Neither vehicle stopped to render aid or notify emergency personnel. Police are now looking for the drivers of both vehicles.
