Carville, LA

WAFB

1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Thursday, Jan. 26. It happened on Mission Drive near Winbourne Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Emergency officials confirmed the coroner was called to the scene and added the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving the Tigerland bar, Reggie’s, the night she was hit by a vehicle. The video first shows four people walking across the street toward a parking lot. Sources told WAFB the next person seen crossing the street is Brooks, who catches up to the young men as they leave.
BATON ROUGE, LA
crossroadstoday.com

RAW: LA: STORM DAMAGE IN POINTE COUPEE PARISH

Multiple mobile homes were tossed on their side Tuesday evening as a band of severe weather rolled through Pointe Coupee Parish. ​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Friend of Lafayette woman allegedly killed by ex-husband: Never ignore relationship red flags

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A friend of Kouminique Marie Savoy, Lafayette’s recent murder victim, is remembering her life and issuing a warning. Authorities found Savoy’s body Monday in the neighborhood of Prairie Lane. A preliminary report from the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, suggests Savoy was stabbed to death. Police have arrested William Roger Broussard, 35, […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Concealing a Deer, and Other Crimes

Louisiana Man Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Concealing a Deer, and Other Crimes. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was cited by state wildlife agents on January 15, 2023, for alleged deer hunting violations, including intentional concealment of wildlife, possession of an illegally taken deer, and hunting without a deer license.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes

Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and codeine pills, as well as illegal possession of firearms and drug paraphernalia.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Woman's body found is likely 3rd Lafayette homicide of year

Authorities are investigating what is believed to be Lafayette's third homicide of the year. A woman's body was found Monday in a home in the 200 block of Prairie Lane in Lafayette. That discovery is being called a suspicious death. Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies on the scene told News 15...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved

71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 20, 2023, a 71-year-old Louisiana woman was struck and killed by two vehicles in the 10400 block of Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge. Neither vehicle stopped to render aid or notify emergency personnel. Police are now looking for the drivers of both vehicles.
BATON ROUGE, LA

