MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Big 12 Conference has left none of its members unscathed, but no two teams have taken a bigger beating than West Virginia and Texas Tech. The Mountaineers (11-8, 1-6 Big 12) and the Red Raiders (10-9, 0-7) occupy the bottom two spots in the league after combining for just one Big 12 win in 14 games. That tally will double on Wednesday night when the two teams square off in Lubbock at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO