Durham, NC

Tennessee latest to offer Reidsville freshman Kendre' Harrison

Reidsville, N.C. — Highly-recruited Redisville High School freshman defensive end and tight end Kendre' Harrison picked up another Power 5 offer on Friday morning. Tennessee became the latest school to offer Harrison, joining a growing list of schools hoping to land a commitment from him. Harrison already has a...
REIDSVILLE, NC
Hillside receiver KJ Johnson commits to Fayetteville State

Durham, N.C. — Hillside High School senior wide receiver and defensive back KJ Johnson announced his commitment to Fayetteville State on Friday morning. Johnson shared his commitment to the Broncos on Instagram. Standing at 6-foot and 160 pounds, Johnson recorded 840 yards and 11 touchdowns on 35 receptions in...
DURHAM, NC
Foodie News: Neptunes reopens in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Triangle Business Journal reported this week that downtown Pittsboro got a huge boost this week with an announcement from Greg and Paula Brown Stafford that they have landed the final two major tenants for their much anticipated SoCo development, a dining and nightlife destination just south of the town-centered roundabout. Doherty’s Irish Pub & Restaurant and locally-run Havoc Brewing Company are the final two “pieces” to fall into place for the entertainment district that will feature food, drink and entertainment. Havoc Brewing (which plans to manufacture as well as sell onsite) plans to open in March and Doherty’s (which has locations in Cary and Apex) is aiming to open in September. They are joining The Mod (wood-fired pizzas) and The Other Side bar. Learn more about SoCo here.
RALEIGH, NC
Sloane Heffernan: Meet Milton

RALEIGH, N.C. — We have a new, four-legged family member in our house. Truth be told, we weren’t planning on adopting another dog when we met Milton. Milton was a dog that we fostered through Saving Grace Rescue. My husband was reluctant to sign-up for the weekend foster program. He felt we already had all we could handle with three busy kids, and one very lazy English bulldog.
RALEIGH, NC
Clayton man wins top $100,000 prize in Cash 5 drawing

CLAYTON, N.C. — A Clayton man won the top $100,000 prize in Monday's Cash 5 drawing. Joseph Joye II took home $71,250 after taxes. He bought his ticket from Sandhu's on Amelia Church Road in Clayton. The Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion, which enters all players who spend $5...
CLAYTON, NC
Woman dies after overnight shooting at Duke Park

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman shot at Duke Park early Friday morning died at the hospital. On Friday around 2 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the park in the 100 block of West Knox Street, where they found a woman who had been shot. The...
DURHAM, NC
Meet this mom: Mylina Russell

RALEIGH, N.C. — One of the things I love about writing the Meet This Mom series is that I get to interact with the most amazing women the Triangle produces. Smart, funny, inspiring mothers who love their families well and take up space with their important work. This month’s...
RALEIGH, NC
