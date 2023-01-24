Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Decoding the Current State of Cary's Housing Market: Insights from Real-World ExamplesJames TulianoCary, NC
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Unusual Facts About Raleigh You Never KnewTed RiversRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
Related
No. 16 Duke women pull away in 4th, beat No. 12 Hokies 66-55
DURHAM, N.C. — Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 18 points and No. 16 Duke used a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from 12th-ranked Virginia Tech for a 66-55 win on Thursday night. Elizabeth Balogun scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter that included four...
Terquavion Smith honors hometown, fallen friends while elevating NC State one step at a time
You could walk a mile in Terquavion Smith's shoes or you could just read them. On his pair of white and red Adidas is a custom paint job designed by NC State art and design major Will Whitley. The two collaborated on the look before the season. "The shoes you...
Virginia Tech offers Mount Tabor sophomores Shamarius Peterkin and JaDon Blair
Winston-Salem, N.C. — Virginia Tech has verbally offered two sophomores from Mount Tabor: wideout Shamarius Peterkin and safety JaDon Blair. It is the first offer for Blair and the fifth offer for Peterkin. Peterkin also holds offers from Duke University, NC State University, the University of Maryland, and the...
Tennessee latest to offer Reidsville freshman Kendre' Harrison
Reidsville, N.C. — Highly-recruited Redisville High School freshman defensive end and tight end Kendre' Harrison picked up another Power 5 offer on Friday morning. Tennessee became the latest school to offer Harrison, joining a growing list of schools hoping to land a commitment from him. Harrison already has a...
Hillside receiver KJ Johnson commits to Fayetteville State
Durham, N.C. — Hillside High School senior wide receiver and defensive back KJ Johnson announced his commitment to Fayetteville State on Friday morning. Johnson shared his commitment to the Broncos on Instagram. Standing at 6-foot and 160 pounds, Johnson recorded 840 yards and 11 touchdowns on 35 receptions in...
Legendary 8-time state champion Jimmy Teague retires as Reidsville head football coach
Reidsville, N.C. — Jimmy Teague, one of the winningest football coaches in state history, has retired. While the head coach at Reidsville High School, Teague led the rams to eight state championship victories and 11 overall championship appearances. Over two different stints as Reidsville's head coach, Teague accumulated an overall record of 339-58.
Collin Kuhl keying growth of experienced Holly Springs core to contender status
Holly Springs, N.C. — The pandemic-shortened 2020-2021 season was not a success in terms of win-loss record for the Holly Springs Golden Hawks. The team went 5-9, finished fifth in its conference and failed to qualify for the 4A state playoffs for the first time since 2016-2017. But the...
Millbrook brings in former Mount Tabor HC Laymarr Marshall to lead football program
Raleigh, N.C. — After a long hiring process, Millbrook High School has announced that it has brought in Laymarr Marshall to head up its football program. Marshall previously served as a head coach in the Triad region for 10 seasons. Over that time, he accumulated an overall record of 88-39.
ECU first to offer Riverside freshman OT Ekene Ogboko; third to offer Nnamdi Ogboko
Durham, N.C. — Riverside High School freshman offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko has received a verbal scholarship offer from East Carolina University. It is his first offer. East Carolina also offered his older brother Nnamdi Ogboko, a defensive tackle. It is Nnamdi's third offer. Nnamdi has also been offered by Coastal Carolina University and James Madison University.
Gifted freshman cousins Harrison and Neal could start a new dynasty at Reidsville
Reidsville, N.C. — Reidsville High School has seen a plethora of gifted athletes come through its doors, but the star power the Rams gained in 2022 is something completely unique. Freshman cousins Dionte Neal and Kendre' Harrison have set the NCHSAA 2A classification ablaze both on the football field and on the basketball court.
Foodie News: Neptunes reopens in downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Triangle Business Journal reported this week that downtown Pittsboro got a huge boost this week with an announcement from Greg and Paula Brown Stafford that they have landed the final two major tenants for their much anticipated SoCo development, a dining and nightlife destination just south of the town-centered roundabout. Doherty’s Irish Pub & Restaurant and locally-run Havoc Brewing Company are the final two “pieces” to fall into place for the entertainment district that will feature food, drink and entertainment. Havoc Brewing (which plans to manufacture as well as sell onsite) plans to open in March and Doherty’s (which has locations in Cary and Apex) is aiming to open in September. They are joining The Mod (wood-fired pizzas) and The Other Side bar. Learn more about SoCo here.
Sloane Heffernan: Meet Milton
RALEIGH, N.C. — We have a new, four-legged family member in our house. Truth be told, we weren’t planning on adopting another dog when we met Milton. Milton was a dog that we fostered through Saving Grace Rescue. My husband was reluctant to sign-up for the weekend foster program. He felt we already had all we could handle with three busy kids, and one very lazy English bulldog.
Saint Augustine's University, real estate firm announce $75 million campus land project
RALEIGH, N.C. — Saint Augustine's University and Atlanta-based real estate development firm Carter agreed to a proposed $75 million campus land project. The university announced plans on Saturday to develop a 320-unit multifamily project on the property. “This development opportunity is a beacon of light for students, the Raleigh...
Housing crunch: Whether buying or renting, rising costs hammer Wake households
RALEIGH – The cost of housing is leaving many Wake County residents in a bind. Despite a slight increase in housing affordability in December 2022 compared to November and October, home ownership was 31.7% less affordable for homebuyers than it was the prior year, the most recent data from Triangle Multiple Listing Service found.
Clayton man wins top $100,000 prize in Cash 5 drawing
CLAYTON, N.C. — A Clayton man won the top $100,000 prize in Monday's Cash 5 drawing. Joseph Joye II took home $71,250 after taxes. He bought his ticket from Sandhu's on Amelia Church Road in Clayton. The Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion, which enters all players who spend $5...
'I lost everything:' Raleigh business owner bounces back by getting social
RALEIGH, N.C. — In 2020, Raleigh entrepreneur Hannah Weisberg lost everything. Weisberg saw the opening and closure of her venture Dove & Olive Mercantile, an event space and workshop. She nearly lost her home. "I feel like it was really hard at first because some of my friends who...
'We doubled up our security': Organizer for Raleigh's Lunar New Year details added security for Saturday's celebration
RALEIGH, N.C. — As the country mourns the lives lost in several recent mass shootings, organizers for Raleigh’s Chinese New Year Festival are focusing on safety at their annual event. The event is expected to draw thousands of people from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Dorton...
Woman dies after overnight shooting at Duke Park
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman shot at Duke Park early Friday morning died at the hospital. On Friday around 2 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the park in the 100 block of West Knox Street, where they found a woman who had been shot. The...
Meet this mom: Mylina Russell
RALEIGH, N.C. — One of the things I love about writing the Meet This Mom series is that I get to interact with the most amazing women the Triangle produces. Smart, funny, inspiring mothers who love their families well and take up space with their important work. This month’s...
Fatal crash on I-440 causes backups for miles near Glenwood Ave. exit
RALEIGH, N.C. — A fatal crash on Thursday afternoon closed all but one lane of Interstate 440 East near North Hills. The crash occurred around 12 p.m. close to Exit 7 for Glenwood Avenue in the stretch of I-440 between North Hills and Crabtree Valley Mall. Raleigh police confirmed...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
80K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0