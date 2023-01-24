ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

cenlanow.com

Monroe man accused of assaulting Walmart employee; spits on police officer

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 21, 2023, Monroe Police were called to the Walmart Supercenter due to a suspect refusing to leave the premises. Police were also informed that an employee was struck in the face by the suspect. Upon arrival, authorities located the suspect and identified him...
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Authorities to investigate Ouachita Parish Murder-Suicide

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted and asked to do a welfare check on two residents at a residence on the 300 block of Elmwood Drive in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities located both residents deceased due to an apparent murder-suicide.
WEST MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Intoxicated Monroe couple allegedly burglarize home for video game console; arrested

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the early morning of January 25, 2023, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a home on Park Avenue in reference to a home invasion. Officers went on to learn that a man and his girlfriend were allegedly intoxicated when they kicked in the front door of the residence, entering the home without permission.
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Police find PCP and Crack Cocaine in Monroe woman’s purse; arrested

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 10:25 PM on January 22, 2023, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed a blue Honda Civic traveling west on Renwick Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle due to the car’s headlight not operating correctly. According to authorities, they detected...
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Grandson and grandmother arrested during drug investigation, Monroe Police say

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past two years, the Monroe Police Department investigated the DuceFive gang and the crimes that the gang allegedly committed. During the investigation, authorities learned that the gang consisted of 20 members and it functions as a drug trafficking organization. According to Monroe Police,...
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Farmerville Police investigating shooting; no suspect identified

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 23, 2023, shortly after 11 PM, Farmerville Police received several calls of multiple shots being fired in the areas of East Green Street, Ward Street, Underwood Street, and East Franklin Street. According to police, it is unknown if the suspects were on foot or in a vehicle.
FARMERVILLE, LA
cenlanow.com

A group of local women work together to promote literacy within the Hispanic community in Union Parish

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Latinas Unidas, or United Latin Women of Farmerville are working together to promote literacy within the Hispanic community. The group have been working together for over two decades, but this time, their goal is to introduce children and their families to the humanities through the Bilingual Primetime Reading Program.
UNION PARISH, LA

