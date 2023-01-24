Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cenlanow.com
Monroe man accused of assaulting Walmart employee; spits on police officer
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 21, 2023, Monroe Police were called to the Walmart Supercenter due to a suspect refusing to leave the premises. Police were also informed that an employee was struck in the face by the suspect. Upon arrival, authorities located the suspect and identified him...
cenlanow.com
Authorities to investigate Ouachita Parish Murder-Suicide
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted and asked to do a welfare check on two residents at a residence on the 300 block of Elmwood Drive in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities located both residents deceased due to an apparent murder-suicide.
cenlanow.com
West Monroe man accused of calling authorities over 100 times without an emergency
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 25, 2023, officers of the West Monroe Police Department responded to a 911 hang-up call at a residence on South 2nd Street. According to officials, the caller did a 911 hang call on four different occasions before authorities decided to investigate. Upon...
cenlanow.com
Intoxicated Monroe couple allegedly burglarize home for video game console; arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the early morning of January 25, 2023, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a home on Park Avenue in reference to a home invasion. Officers went on to learn that a man and his girlfriend were allegedly intoxicated when they kicked in the front door of the residence, entering the home without permission.
cenlanow.com
Monroe man accused of throwing brick through girlfriend’s car window after argument; arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 5:03 AM on January 25, 2023, officers of the Monroe Police Department were called to South 5th Street due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, authorities learned that 34-year-old LeTrez D. Huff allegedly damaged the rear windshield of his girlfriend’s vehicle with a brick.
cenlanow.com
Police find PCP and Crack Cocaine in Monroe woman’s purse; arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 10:25 PM on January 22, 2023, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed a blue Honda Civic traveling west on Renwick Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle due to the car’s headlight not operating correctly. According to authorities, they detected...
cenlanow.com
Grandson and grandmother arrested during drug investigation, Monroe Police say
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past two years, the Monroe Police Department investigated the DuceFive gang and the crimes that the gang allegedly committed. During the investigation, authorities learned that the gang consisted of 20 members and it functions as a drug trafficking organization. According to Monroe Police,...
cenlanow.com
Farmerville Police investigating shooting; no suspect identified
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 23, 2023, shortly after 11 PM, Farmerville Police received several calls of multiple shots being fired in the areas of East Green Street, Ward Street, Underwood Street, and East Franklin Street. According to police, it is unknown if the suspects were on foot or in a vehicle.
cenlanow.com
Grambling State University Police searching for persons of interest after on-campus shooting
GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling State University Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the university’s Tiger Village on Thursday, January 19, 2023. According to authorities, the shooting was a result of a fight that occurred on Main Street earlier that day. Grambling State...
cenlanow.com
Driver crashes vehicle into U.S. Post Office building in El Dorado; no injuries reported
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 23, 2023, authorities of the El Dorado Fire Department and the El Dorado Police Department responded to a vehicle crash on South Timberlane Drive. Upon arrival, officials learned that a vehicle crashed into the U.S. Post Office Building. According to authorities,...
cenlanow.com
A group of local women work together to promote literacy within the Hispanic community in Union Parish
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Latinas Unidas, or United Latin Women of Farmerville are working together to promote literacy within the Hispanic community. The group have been working together for over two decades, but this time, their goal is to introduce children and their families to the humanities through the Bilingual Primetime Reading Program.
cenlanow.com
Cedar Creek School’s senior student named as a candidate for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, officials of Cedar Creek School announced that their graduating senior, Devika Dua, was named as a candidate for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. According to officials, Dua is one of more than 5,000 candidates for the program. The candidates...
Comments / 0