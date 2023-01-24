Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Another MLB Legend DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Legendary MLB Star DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
Rats, safety dominate Eighth Ward community meeting
Rats, trash and safety dominated discussion at the Eighth Ward’s community meeting Thursday, Jan. 26, in which residents packed the virtual forum to quiz city officials. Evanston’s Health and Human Services Director Ike Ogbo answered questions after giving a presentation about the services the departments provide in the city.
evanstonroundtable.com
Metal detectors, academic gaps, teacher morale: Q&A with ETHS Superintendent Marcus Campbell
After longtime Evanston Township High School Superintendent Eric Witherspoon retired at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, a familiar face – Principal and Assistant Superintendent Marcus Campbell – stepped into Witherspoon’s shoes. Campbell has spent his entire career in education at ETHS, going from a rank-and-file...
evanstonroundtable.com
Biss joins leaders nationwide in analysis of guns used in local crimes
Mayor Daniel Biss and 30 other members of Mayors Against Illegal Guns, a nonpartisan coalition of current and former mayors that is part of Everytown for Gun Safety, have released new data about the manufacturers of guns recovered in local crimes. The data, compiled in a report, “Who is Manufacturing...
evanstonroundtable.com
Housing, crosswalks, allergen-free food: Many priorities for federal Covid aid, but funds dwindle
With Evanston’s one-time bountiful pot of federal Covid recovery funds running down, a number of programs and projects are in consideration before officials turn off the tap. The city learned in March, 2021, that it would be receiving $43.1 million in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds designed to...
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Thursday daily digest
Have a problem seeing newsletter images? Let us know the details. And you can read this newsletter on the web instead. Good Thursday morning, Evanston. These Evanston Township High School musicians were ready for their moment in the spotlight Tuesday at the Student Honors Recital. Click here to see more Richard Cahan photos of the students in performance.
evanstonroundtable.com
Understanding Evanston’s achievement gap: Study finds money-mind connection
Editor’s note: This occasional series will explore various aspects of childhood achievement, readiness and markers for success and how they relate to Evanston. In considering Evanston’s achievement gap, one of the largest in the country, there are many things known: that the gap between racial and ethnic groups occurs between birth and third grade, that academic growth happens at similar rates between grades three and eight regardless of race or income, and that the reasons for the gap are socioeconomically driven. For the poor, opportunity is too expensive, and those disparities have lifelong, adverse effects on their children.
evanstonroundtable.com
Second ward weighs Ryan Field and redistricting
The proposed redevelopment of Northwestern University’s Ryan Field was the main topic of the discussion at the Second Ward meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, with school officials dominating the conversation. “We feel that this project is going to provide generational benefits for individuals from Howard Street all the way to...
evanstonroundtable.com
City OKs police access to ETHS security cameras; ETHS board to vote next
At its Feb. 6 meeting, the Evanston Township High School board will consider granting the Evanston Police Department access to its surveillance camera footage in the event of an emergency. The move would amend a 2019 intergovernmental agreement between the school district and the city designed “to share public safety...
evanstonroundtable.com
The story behind Evanston’s ‘Stitch’
One of the most prominent pieces of Evanston public art is Stitch, at the intersection of Green Bay Road, Emerson Street and Ridge Avenue. The intersection is a complicated one, revamped in 2016-2017 by the City of Evanston to smooth out the complex and confusing traffic pattern. “The project cost...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston Dance Ensemble presents ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,’ March 9 – 12
Evanston Dance Ensemble, a pre-professional dance company in residence at Dance Center Evanston, is pleased to present “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” a dance theater performance based off of the novel by C.S. Lewis, at the Josephine Louis Theater at Northwestern University from March 9 through 12. Tickets for the preview show on March 9 are $15. Tickets for the shows on March 10, 11 and 12 are $15 for children and seniors and $25 for adults.
evanstonroundtable.com
Art review: Look out the ‘Wonder Window’ at Noyes gallery
Like many of us, Suzanne Seed was confined to her apartment in 2020 as Covid bore down on the world. What made it worse was that Seed, a photojournalist-author-playwright, had also lost her famed artist husband, Art Paul, in 2018, and she was alone in their Gold Coast high-rise apartment, which was overflowing with Paul’s art and books. Seed says she felt like a prisoner.
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
The fieldhouse and ice rink at Ackerman Park on Central Street and McDaniel Avenue during snow showers. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try to post comments...
evanstonroundtable.com
Eye on Evanston: Thoughts on Design | Henry K. Holsman, Evanston’s architect of affordable housing
Read part one of this series on Evanston architect Henry K. Holsman here. Shoreline Apartments (1928) marked the last of Henry Holsman’s many Hyde Park and South Shore affordable, cooperative high-rise apartment buildings – nearly all in the Gothic Revival style. During the 1930s Holsman became increasingly involved in the problem of housing in blighted urban areas and less focused on the co-op buildings catering to middle- and upper-class residents. By the ’40s and the end of World War II, the need for affordable high-density projects grew dramatically across the Chicago area.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston moves up to medium Covid risk, Cook County stays at medium
The seven-day average of new Covid cases in Evanston was 13.9 on Jan. 25, up from 11.6 in the prior week. The chart below, prepared by the City of Evanston, reflects the number of new cases of Evanstonians for the last 30 days and the seven-day moving average. In Illinois,...
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Evanston Township High School students wait offstage before performing at the Student Honors Recital. They are (from left) Spencer Perlstadt, William Godbolt, Vasanth Visweswaran, Anthony Orsi, Zoe Powers, Kevin Connell, Kupunoli Sumi, Linden Wadsworth, Chloe Von Hoff, Skye Elzaurdia, Mary Esther Ng, Tanner Carlson-Huber, Asher King-Yariv and Christopher Von Hoff. Also performing were Daniel Goes and Madeline Hammett. The students won auditions to take the stage at the 28th annual event. “This is a terrific way to showcase talented, invested students,” said Matthew Bufis, director of bands. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
Art Makers Outpost enlivens south Evanston
Valerie Kahan had a dream to build the first LEED-certified art center in Evanston, an energy efficient and sustainable operation that would offer creativity and community for everyone. Her dream has adapted to fiscal realities, is not LEED-certified and she said it’s still “in startup mode,” but Art Makers Outpost,...
evanstonroundtable.com
Minding Our Own Businesses: Evanston GoFundMe efforts aid massage, burgers, books
Since I’ve started writing about GoFundMe pages, readers have begun sharing information about more local businesses using this online crowdfunding tool. Carla Eason, a massage therapist, owns a small business, Body Works by Carla, that has recently faced adversity. Her GoFundMe page was set up by acupuncturist and colleague Amy Landolt.
evanstonroundtable.com
Rent hikes displacing tenants in city’s southeast section
For more than a century, the southeast corner of Evanston, east of Chicago Avenue and south of Dempster Street, has featured a long line of apartment buildings housing residents such as graduate students, professors and young families. Many of those buildings had the same ownership for decades. The Wirtz family,...
evanstonroundtable.com
Annual Daddy-Daughter Dance at Fleetwood-Jourdain is Feb. 5
Enjoy an afternoon of fun and dancing from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, and make a lifetime of memories at the annual Daddy-Daughter Dance at Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center, 1655 Foster St. There will be dancing, crafts, games and so much more. The dance is for children 5 to...
evanstonroundtable.com
Clark Street closed between Orrington and Sherman avenues Jan. 30–Feb. 2
Crane lift activities will be underway on Clark Street between Orrington Avenue and Sherman Avenue from Jan. 30 through Feb. 2. Construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day. A full street closure will be in effect in order to erect the tower crane used in the construction of the new building at 710 Clark St.
Comments / 0