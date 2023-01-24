Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Flipping to Florida-friendly landscaping
The February Master Gardener library topic will identify a few of the detrimental plants commonly found in neighborhoods and in natural areas. These invasive plants should be removed from the landscape. They do great harm to Florida’s ecology and control efforts by the state cost taxpayers millions of dollars every year.
Citrus County Chronicle
Internet evidence key, but not enough in no-body murder case
BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors in Massachusetts are basing their murder case against a man whose wife is presumed dead but whose body has not been found in large part on a series of gruesome internet searches he made around the time of her disappearance. Scouring data on personal electronic...
Citrus County Chronicle
Democrat resigns from Georgia House; special election set
ATLANTA (AP) — A Clayton County Democrat resigned from the Georgia House of Representatives, triggering a March special election, according to a proclamation issued Monday by Gov. Brian Kemp. Rep. Mike Glanton, of Jonesboro, served 14 years in the House in two separate stints. The Army veteran and minister...
Citrus County Chronicle
Storm system dumps heavy, wet snow on Indiana and Michigan
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Heavy, wet snow — part of a storm system that spawned tornadoes in the Houston area — has covered roads, vehicles, houses and buildings Wednesday from central and northern Indiana into much of southeastern Michigan. About six inches of snow was expected to fall...
Citrus County Chronicle
Oklahoma investigators identify body as missing 4-year-old
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The body of a child found in Oklahoma earlier this month was positively identified as 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who investigators said was beaten to death by a caregiver on Christmas. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced on social media Thursday that the state’s chief...
Citrus County Chronicle
Police report details what led to Georgia player's arrest
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia football transfer Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was arrested for blocking the door to a campus dorm room and causing injuries to a 17-year-old girl during an argument, a police report says. The incident resulted in a felony charge of false imprisonment against the...
Comments / 0