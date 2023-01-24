Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
WTVF
Light showers tonight, dry conditions Monday(1.22.23)
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Few Light Showers/Sprinkles Possible,. Tomorrow: Morning Clouds, Some PM Sun |High: 47|NW 5-10 A few light showers will be possible tonight. As temperatures fall a few light snow showers/flurries are possible along the Plateau. Monday will be dry with highs in the mid 40s. Another round of...
Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today
Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
Colorado Snow Forecast Worsens as Winter Storm Could Bring 15 Inches
The storm is set to develop over eastern Colorado this evening and track into the Great Lakes by Thursday with a mixture of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain.
Sunday morning snow dusting
Monday there is some chance for sunshine! There's also a small chance it stays overcast, but at this point it appears there's a better chance that we see at least a few hours of sunshine.
natureworldnews.com
Weather Forecast: Severe Weather Conditions to Unfold in Central, Eastern U.S This Week; Forecast Warns of Flooding, Snow Concerns
The latest weather forecast said severe weather conditions could unfold in Central and Eastern United States this week. In addition, the forecast said that snow and rain could cause travel concerns and flooding. The challenging severe weather risks could be problematic for people with outdoor activity and travel plans. Furthermore,...
natureworldnews.com
Winter Weather Forecast: Northeast to Expect More Snow, Freezing Rain as Millions of Americans Under Winter Weather Warnings
According to the latest weather forecast, portions of the Northeast could expect more snow this week as millions of Americans are under winter weather warnings alert. The winter storm began to unload in Colorado and Denver, resulting in significant road disruptions on Interstate 70. The report said that road crashes...
natureworldnews.com
US Storm Alert: Multi-Hazard Winter Storm Threatens Central and Southern Regions [NWS]
A multi-hazard winter storm is threatening central and southern US region, according to a storm alert of the National Weather Service (NWS). The weather forecast suggests a storm system moving through the Four Corners region could develop into a large-scale winter storm by midweek. Several weather threats like heavy snow,...
US News and World Report
First U.S. Winter Storm of 2023 Brings Snow, Sleet and Tornado Threat
(Reuters) -The first major U.S. winter storm system of the year dumped a frosty mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet from the Northern Plains to the Upper Great Lakes region on Tuesday while posing a tornado and flood threat to a large swath of the South. The National Weather...
natureworldnews.com
Storm System in the Center of the United States Is Spreading Winter Weather Warnings and the Potential of Isolated Tornadoes
A winter storm moving into the central Plains and Upper Midwest this week will likely deliver heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain to sections of the United States, with tornadoes possibly further south. According to the National Weather Service, the storm will deliver precipitation to the Central High Plains as...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain to Unload in Southeastern, South-Central United States This Weekend Until Next week; Flash Flood, Thunderstorms Expected
The latest weather forecast said that portions of the Southeastern and South-Central United States would expect severe weather conditions, unloading flooding rainfall, damaging winds, thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes. Residents and motorists should keep updated with the weather reports as the weather could be dangerous. The USA Today reported that about...
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm Hudson Spreading Snow, Ice And Strong Winds Into Plains, Midwest
A winter storm is spreading snow into the Plains and Midwest. Heavy snow and possibly damaging ice will accompany the storm. Strong winds will cause blowing snow and low visibility, contributing to dangerous travel. A winter storm is tracking across the Plains and upper Midwest where it will continue to...
WETM
Winter Weather Advisory in effect today, Wintry Mix turns to Rain
Winter weather returns this morning as we deal with multiple types of precipitation. We have a wide range in temperature this morning which is resulting in the multiple types of precipitation. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the area until the early afternoon. As we see temperatures increase throughout the day, we transition to just a cold rain.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 03:08:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-16 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. North winds gusting to 35 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Over Elliott Highway Summits of the Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Snow drifts will form.
