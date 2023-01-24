Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Tennis-Grand Slam Board says safeguarding Davis Cup is a priority
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – All four tennis Grand Slams will make it a priority to safeguard the Davis Cup men’s team tournament, the governing body of the sport’s most prestigious events said on Friday, two weeks after the ITF’s partnership with investment group Kosmos ended. The International...
104.1 WIKY
EY Germany to make structural changes in cost-reduction push
(Reuters) – The German unit of EY, formerly known as Ernst & Young, has decided to make structural changes with a focus on personnel measures and reductions of non-personnel costs, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday in an emailed statement. The company has initiated discussions with the so-called...
104.1 WIKY
Renault offers workers 7.5% salary budget raise in 2023 -sources
PARIS (Reuters) – French carmaker RenaultPA> is offering workers to increase its 2023 budget for salaries by 7.5% in 2023 to help cope with the rising cost of living, three sources familiar with the company’s proposal said on Thursday. The budget increase would equate to a net salary...
104.1 WIKY
Tokyo Jan core CPI rises 4.3% yr/yr -government
TOKYO (Reuters) – Core consumer prices in Japan’s capital, Tokyo, rose 4.3% in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The increase compared with a median market forecast for a 4.2% gain. (Reporting by Takahiko Wada; writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
104.1 WIKY
Pakistani rupee records sharp drop in early trading vs dollar -trade data
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – The dropped about 1.8% in early trading on Thursday against the U.S. dollar in official bank exchange rates, according to trade data and investment houses, a day after it fell over 1% in the open market. The rupee closed at 230.40 to the dollar on...
104.1 WIKY
POSCO posts 2022 profit despite steel production halt after flooding
SEOUL (Reuters) – POSCO Holdings, the parent of South Korea’s biggest steelmaker POSCO, posted on Friday a 46.7% drop in last year’s annual operating profit due to a four-month suspension of its major steel plant in the country following a typhoon and flooding in September. It reported...
104.1 WIKY
Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda to step down after 14 years at the helm
(Reuters) – Akio Toyoda, president and chief executive of Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp for nearly 14 years, will resign from the top job in April to become chairman, handing over the reins to the company’s top branding officer. Here’s a chronology of key events and milestones in...
104.1 WIKY
Rising interest rates have a sting in the tail for Europe’s banks
LONDON/FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Rising borrowing costs are giving a long-awaited lift to Europe’s beleaguered banks, but they come with a sting in the tail. Last year central banks ended a decade of rock-bottom interest rates as the U.S. Federal Reserve and then the European Central Bank moved towards tightening.
104.1 WIKY
Marketmind: Stumbling away
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. Chip giant Intel’s grim earnings report along with mixed U.S data that showed a resilient economy but a labour market that remains tight will likely dominate investors’ minds and dictate Friday’s trading. The...
104.1 WIKY
GM, Ford must convince investors they can profit as prices fall
DETROIT (Reuters) – General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are expected to report strong profits for 2022 next week, powered by premium-priced pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles (SUVs). Now, the Detroit rivals must convince investors that last year’s profit formula can keep working when costs for EV...
Comments / 0