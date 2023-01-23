Read full article on original website
"I Miss Her And I Want Her Back," Says A Georgia Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter. Where Is Courtney Graham?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMoultrie, GA
It's The 10-Year Anniversary Since Teen Found in a Rolled-Up Gym Mat: What Happened to Kendrick Johnson?NikValdosta, GA
Chick-fil-A Restaurant at Valdosta Mall Is ClosingMadocValdosta, GA
Filipino workers: Oil company abandoned us in Hurricane Ida
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — As Hurricane Ida struck the Louisiana Gulf Coast in August 2021, Renato Decena and Rosel Hernandez watched the storm punch a hole in the roof of the bunkhouse where they were sheltered — abandoned, they allege, by their offshore oil industry employer as the hurricane bore down.
Storm system dumps heavy, wet snow on Indiana and Michigan
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Heavy, wet snow — part of a storm system that spawned tornadoes in the Houston area — has covered roads, vehicles, houses and buildings Wednesday from central and northern Indiana into much of southeastern Michigan. About six inches of snow was expected to fall...
Flipping to Florida-friendly landscaping
The February Master Gardener library topic will identify a few of the detrimental plants commonly found in neighborhoods and in natural areas. These invasive plants should be removed from the landscape. They do great harm to Florida’s ecology and control efforts by the state cost taxpayers millions of dollars every year.
Police report details what led to Georgia player's arrest
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia football transfer Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was arrested for blocking the door to a campus dorm room and causing injuries to a 17-year-old girl during an argument, a police report says. The incident resulted in a felony charge of false imprisonment against the...
Fake nursing diploma scheme in Florida; 25 arrested
MIAMI (AP) — Federal authorities in Florida have charged 25 people with participating in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal shortcut for aspiring nurses to get licensed and find employment. Recently unsealed federal grand jury indictments allege the defendants took part in a scam that sold more...
Democrat resigns from Georgia House; special election set
ATLANTA (AP) — A Clayton County Democrat resigned from the Georgia House of Representatives, triggering a March special election, according to a proclamation issued Monday by Gov. Brian Kemp. Rep. Mike Glanton, of Jonesboro, served 14 years in the House in two separate stints. The Army veteran and minister...
Virginia Democrats defeat bills limiting abortion access
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — In a series of key votes Thursday, Virginia Senate Democrats defeated several bills that would have restricted abortion access in the state, including a proposed 15-week ban with exceptions that was a priority for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They are the first decisive legislative votes...
